This, according to the IATA is as a result of the outbreak of the pandemic coronavirus (COVID19).

IATA’s Regional Director for Advocacy and Strategic relations in Africa, Adefunke Adeyemi said this while in an interview with CNN.

He noted that as of March 11, African airlines have recorded a loss of up to $4.4 billion in revenue since the virus surfaced.

Adding that passenger demand for Africa has reduced significantly.

“Not as many passengers are traveling to, from and within Africa because of the outbreak. In terms of the impact on the aviation industry, the numbers we released show Africa taking a hit in terms of revenue,” Adeyemi told CNN.

Meanwhile, a data from the IATA has shown that International bookings in Africa went down by 20% in March and April, while domestic bookings have fallen by about 15% in March and 25% in April.

Updates on coronavirus in Africa

There are now more than over 6,400 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. The whole of Africa has rising cases with a handful of countries holding out.