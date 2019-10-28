The East African nation is also exploring new routes and code-sharing agreements with other airlines.

Between 2016 and 2018 the country purchased six new aircraft as it moves to assert its dominance across the African skies.

The government hopes that a more efficient national airline will help boost tourism, the main foreign exchange earner in the East African nation’s economy.

Emboldened AirTanzania is planning to double up its fast growing fleet and purchase seven more aeroplanes before end of 2020.

On Saturday, Tanzanian transport ministry permanent secretary Leonard Chamuriho disclosed the plans at a ceremony in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam marking the delivery of the airline’s second Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

“We aim to introduce flights to Guangzhou, China, by the end of this year as well as new routes to Nairobi, Lubumbashi and Kinshasa by June next year,” he said.

President John Magufuli flanks by other government officials and Air Tanzania crew during the delivery of the airline’s second Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. (Twitter)

Air Tanzania currently holds just over 70% of the country’s domestic air travel market, Chamuriho said.

Air Tanzania second Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. (Twitter)

Air Tanzania currently has seven fleet of aeroplanes including two Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners, two Airbus A220-300 jets and three DHC Dash 8-400 aircraft, formerly known as the Bombardier Q400 turboprop.

