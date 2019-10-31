  • The 2019 Global Wealth Databook by Credit Suisse has mapped out the location of millionaires across the globe.
  • An analysis of the global pattern of wealth holdings by individuals found that there are over 37, 781 millionaires in the world.
  • Most of these rich people can be found in North America while Africa has the least amoung of millionaires.

The 2019 Global Wealth Databook by Credit Suisse, a multinational investment company, has revealed a world map of millionaires for this year. 

Based on the figures, North America is the continent where most millionaires live, with the United States having 18.6 M millionaires. This is more than any other country in the world. 
The Global wealth databook 2019 (howmuch)

On the end, we have Africa as the continent with the least millionaires — 171,000. Latin America, India and Africa all account for only 3% of the total number of High-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) for mid-2019.

Most of these wealthy people can be found in South Africa which has 46,000 millionaires while other African countries have less than a thousand millionaires.

Here is a breakdown of the total wealth (USD bn) in the following African countries:

  • Algeria — 252
The Global wealth databook 2019 (Credit Suisse)
  • Egypt — 898
  • Ethiopia — 163
  • Ghana — 66
  • Kenya — 249
  • Morroco — 305
  • Nigeria — 443
  • South Africa — 770
  • Tanzania — 82
  • Tunisia — 112