The 2019 Global Wealth Databook by Credit Suisse has mapped out the location of millionaires across the globe.

An analysis of the global pattern of wealth holdings by individuals found that there are over 37, 781 millionaires in the world.

Most of these rich people can be found in North America while Africa has the least amoung of millionaires.

The 2019 Global Wealth Databook by Credit Suisse, a multinational investment company, has revealed a world map of millionaires for this year.

Based on the figures, North America is the continent where most millionaires live, with the United States having 18.6 M millionaires. This is more than any other country in the world.

The Global wealth databook 2019 (howmuch)

On the end, we have Africa as the continent with the least millionaires — 171,000. Latin America, India and Africa all account for only 3% of the total number of High-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) for mid-2019.

Most of these wealthy people can be found in South Africa which has 46,000 millionaires while other African countries have less than a thousand millionaires.

Here is a breakdown of the total wealth (USD bn) in the following African countries:

Algeria — 252

The Global wealth databook 2019 (Credit Suisse)