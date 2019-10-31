- The 2019 Global Wealth Databook by Credit Suisse has mapped out the location of millionaires across the globe.
- An analysis of the global pattern of wealth holdings by individuals found that there are over 37, 781 millionaires in the world.
- Most of these rich people can be found in North America while Africa has the least amoung of millionaires.
The 2019 Global Wealth Databook by Credit Suisse, a multinational investment company, has revealed a world map of millionaires for this year.
Based on the figures, North America is the continent where most millionaires live, with the United States having 18.6 M millionaires. This is more than any other country in the world.
On the end, we have Africa as the continent with the least millionaires — 171,000. Latin America, India and Africa all account for only 3% of the total number of High-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) for mid-2019.
Most of these wealthy people can be found in South Africa which has 46,000 millionaires while other African countries have less than a thousand millionaires.
ALSO READ: This is exactly how much money you need to join the list of the richest people in the world
Here is a breakdown of the total wealth (USD bn) in the following African countries:
- Algeria — 252
- Egypt — 898
- Ethiopia — 163
- Ghana — 66
- Kenya — 249
- Morroco — 305
- Nigeria — 443
- South Africa — 770
- Tanzania — 82
- Tunisia — 112