Wedding Gift Ideas Under ₦30,000

I love attending weddings. From the food to the dances, and even watching people tear up as two people promise to lead a life together, hand in hand. Weddings have a way of sparking joy and a sense of celebration in all of us.

But, for many of us, finding an appropriate gift can be a daunting task, and I know if you’re reading this, you’re likely on the lookout for a thoughtful wedding gift that is also quite affordable.

Before diving into the gift ideas, it’s important to consider who the couple is and what they love. Think about their hobbies, favorite colors, or any shared interests they might have. Tailoring your gift to fit their personality will guarantee a better reception from them.

Here are some ideas for wedding gifts under ₦30,000 that are as memorable as they are affordable.

1. Picture Frames

You can consider customized items such as engraved photo frames, where the couple can insert a cherished moment from their wedding day or another memorable moment they took together.

Price: ₦10,000 Where to Buy: Shop The framehub

2. Home Essentials

This should be among the most popular gift ideas for newlywed couples. Why? They’re just starting their home, and every item that would help in this transition is wonderful. Here are a few ideas:

Look for unique kitchen tools or utensils that add a dash of style to their culinary space. A set of measuring spoons, a beautifully designed cutting board, or even a set of coasters are all wonderful gifts.

Take the Freska glass container, for example. Made from non-porous borosilicate glass, it’s resistant to stains and can handle temperature changes like a pro. Whether chilling in the fridge or heating up in the oven, this container has your back. With a 1520ml capacity and two storage compartments, it’s perfect for separating your sides and mains. Just a heads-up: While the container can go in the microwave, the lid cannot!

Price: ₦19,300. Where to Buy: Shop Homely

3. Couple’s Mugs

New couples are usually still in their lovey-dovey feelings, so getting them a pair of matching mugs is a gift idea they’ll love. But with this, you need to be creative in the design you get for them. You can check out ideas here— matching designs or unique illustrations .

Check out these Photo-printed mugs from Pziel. These mugs allow you to print a favourite picture of them or even a moment they’ll forever cherish. The best part is that the images are printed in high resolution, ensuring they remain sharp and vibrant even after countless washes. You could add text, like a special date or a meaningful quote, to make the mug even more unique. Every time they sip, they’re reminded of a beautiful memory.

Price: ₦3,500 Where to Buy: Shop PZIEL

4. Decorative Pieces

Think, a beautiful vase or a set of decorative candles. When choosing decor, consider items that match the couple’s style. A great way to knock this off is with personalised wallpapers. These wallpapers help the couple decorate their walls, and with the personalized touch, they get what suits them best.

Price: ₦25,000. Where to Buy: Shop Iprints

5. Candle Gift Set

Another thoughtful option is a candle gift set, which clearly shows you've put effort into your selection. Scented candles improve the smell of wherever they are found and give a welcoming atmosphere. This shows that you care for the couple's home.

Try this Baylis & Harding The Fuzzy Duck Winter Wonderland Luxury Candle Gift Set. This set includes a 250ml Bottle of Bath Bubbles, a 250ml Bottle of Shower crème, a 30ml Tube of Hand Cream, and a 60g Scented Candle. The perfect set to make their home smell like paradise. Price: ₦29,200. Where to buy: Celebrations .

6. Functional Furnishings

A set of cushions or a cozy throw can add comfort to their living area. Such items are versatile and can easily blend with any décor. Check out this lovely personalized doormat, featuring the couple's name and a special message. It is the perfect way to welcome newlyweds or celebrate their anniversary. This unique and stylish gift will surely bring a smile to their faces and add a touch of warmth to their home. It also makes a wonderful housewarming present! It is available at JoyRibbons for ₦12,000 only.

Another cool idea is this 3D Frameless Wall Clock from Hog Furniture. For only ₦19,500, you can gift them this handmade frameless clock to add a touch of industrial-meets-modern style to this newlyweds' home. It has a silent movement, so they won’t hear any ticking. It is perfect for living rooms, offices, or bedrooms.

How about the Mythco Rechargeable Table Lamp? This LED table lamp provides lighting for reading and studying and features a built-in phone holder for convenient, hands-free use. The holder has a flexible hose that allows the newlyweds to easily change the light's angle. They can adjust it to suit their needs, whether they need a focused beam for detailed work or a softer glow for relaxation. It also has customizable lighting options with multiple brightness levels. The 4000mAh lithium battery offers 14-16 hours of mid-range brightness on a single charge and recharges quickly within 3-4 hours.

Price: ₦7,900. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia .

7. Creative DIY Gifts

A Custom Recipe Book is a thoughtful idea if the couple enjoys cooking. Create a small recipe book with your favourite or traditional family recipes. You can even leave blank pages for the couple to fill in with their culinary adventures. For ideas, read our article on 7 Nutrient-Packed Nigerian Soups You Should Be Eating or any of our DIY recipes. But, if cooking doesn’t come naturally to you or you don’t have recipes to share, you can also gift them a recipe book from a renowned chef.

Price: ₦ 27,500. Where to Buy: Shop AllNigerianFoods .

8. Essential Safety Items

You may be thinking, why get them a first aid kit? But honestly, thoughtfulness doesn’t go beyond this. Emergencies happen—a minor kitchen accident or an infant’s mischievousness—and a first aid box can save them plenty of running around. It is a practical gift that shows you genuinely care for their well-being. Setting it up is far less stressful than rushing to the nearest pharmacy or calling their doctor friends.

Price: ₦15,000. Where to Buy: RedCrossNigeria .

9. Indoor Plants

Gifting them an indoor plant will make their space feel more welcoming. These air-purifying plants work quietly behind the scenes, filtering out unwanted pollutants to leave the air fresher than ever.

For instance, this Peace Lily indoor plant is perfect for adding elegance to their space. With its graceful white blooms and lush green leaves, it refreshes and improves the atmosphere of their new home. However, note that, unlike most indoor plants, the peace lily requires more attention. Think of it as the Queen Bey of ornamental plants. Sure, it might ask for more attention—watering and sunshine—yet every time it blooms, its rewards are well worth the effort.

Price: ₦10,000. Where to Buy: Shop Jiji

But, if they are new to plants, low-maintenance indoor plants might work best for them. Check out these beginner-friendly options to liven up their home.