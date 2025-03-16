7 Top 3D Wall Clock To Make Your Home Look Like a Palace

Sure, it's easy to tap a phone or watch screen and see the time but a wall clock does more than tell the time; it adds personality to your space. One elegant and cost-effective way to elevate your interior décor is to incorporate 3D wall clocks.

These timepieces serve their primary function and act as captivating art pieces that add depth and sophistication to any room. Guess what? You don’t need to spend a fortune to get a reliable and stylish wall clock.

1. DIY 3D Mirror Wall Clock Stickers

This wall clock offers a modern design. The mirror stickers allow you to be creative, making it both a functional timepiece and a decorative wall feature. Its frameless design adds a contemporary touch to any room. If you want a modern aesthetic, you can paste it into your living rooms and bedrooms. The most exciting part is that you can pay for delivery. Price: ₦3,376 Where to Buy: Jumia

2. DIY Wall Clock with Number Stickers (Night Edition)

Featuring luminous number stickers, this clock ensures visibility even in low-light conditions. Its DIY nature allows for creative placement, and the sleek black design complements various interior styles. Best for bedrooms and spaces where nighttime visibility is essential. This is also ‘Pay On Delivery’ Price: ₦5,481 Where to Buy: Shop Jumia

3. Digital 3D White LED Wall Alarm Clock

This digital clock boasts a clear LED display and serves as both a wall clock and an alarm. Its minimalist design and bright display make it a practical addition to modern interiors. It is ideal for Offices, bedrooms, and tech-inspired spaces. Price: ₦6,350. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia

4. 3D Frameless Wall Clock

This handmade frameless clock is a great pick for a touch of industrial-meets-modern style. It has a silent movement, so you won’t hear any ticking. Perfect for living rooms, offices, or bedrooms where you need peace and quiet. Price: ₦19,500 Where to Buy: Hog Furniture.

5. 3D Wall Sticker Clock

This clock has a traditional yet stylish look. Its detailed 3D design makes it stand out, adding both charm and personality to your home. It’s affordable and easy to install, so this is a great choice if you want something elegant on a budget. Price: ₦7,500 Where to Buy: Facebook Marketplace

6. 3D DIY Wall Clock with Luminous Features

Want something that glows in the dark? This clock has luminous acrylic numbers that light up at night, making it both functional and decorative. It’s also frameless and customizable, so you can arrange it however you like.

7. 3D DIY Wall Clock in Arabic Figures

If you love cultural and artistic designs, this clock perfectly combines Arabic numerals with modern 3D elements. Its silent movement means you won’t hear any noise while it runs, making it ideal for a bedroom or study area.

Price: ₦18,000 Where to Buy: Shop Jiji.ng