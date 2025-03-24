7 Top Nigerian Soups With the Highest Nutritional Value

Nigerian foods , especially the soups, are a vibrant mix of flavours and ingredients. They're tasty and full of nutrients your body needs. These soups usually consist of greens, seeds, nuts, and proteins, giving you a balanced meal always. Here, we highlight seven of the best Nigerian soups, known for being healthy and delicious, and how to make them.

1. Banga Soup

Originating from the Niger Delta region, Banga soup is made from palm nut fruit extract, giving it a rich, distinctive flavour. The palm nuts are a significant source of healthy fats and vitamin E, essential for skin health. The soup often includes catfish or other seafood, providing high-quality protein and omega-3 fatty acids beneficial for heart health. Spices such as ataiko and irugeje enhance the flavour and offer antioxidant properties.

Ingredients

Palm nuts or canned palm nut concentrate

Assorted meats (beef, goat meat)

Fresh fish (preferably catfish)

Dry fish

Periwinkles (optional)

Banga spices ( ataiko , irugeje )

Crayfish

Scent leaves or dried bitter leaves

Pepper

Salt

Seasoning cubes

Price: ₦6,800. Where To Buy Banga Extract: 24 Hours Market

Price: ₦8,750. Where To Buy Banga Soup Mix: Ogwimeh Agro Allied Products

2. Black Soup

Mostly enjoyed by the Esan people of Edo State, Black soup is a unique blend of bitter leaves (Vernonia amygdalina), scent leaves (Ocimum gratissimum), and sometimes uziza leaves (Piper guineense). These leaves are rich in vitamins A and C, supporting vision and immune function. The bitter leaves are known for their detoxifying properties, aiding liver health. The soup typically contains proteins like fish or meat, contributing to muscle maintenance and repair.

Ingredients

Bitter leaves

Scent leaves

Uziza leaves (optional)

Assorted meats

Fish (dry or fresh)

Crayfish

Palm oil

Pepper

Salt

Seasoning cubes

Price: ₦18,750 Where To Buy Black Soup Mix: Ogwimeh Agro Allied Products

3. Egusi Soup

Egusi soup is a well-loved dish across different Nigerian cultures. It is made from ground melon seeds, known as egusi. These seeds are packed with protein and beneficial fats, which are crucial for energy and cell health. The soup often includes leafy greens like spinach or bitter leaves, which boost the dish with fibre, vitamins, and minerals. Meats such as beef, goat, or fish are frequently added, making them a complete and nourishing meal.

Ingredients

Ground egusi (melon seeds)

Assorted meats

Dry fish

Leafy vegetables (spinach, bitter leaves, or ugwu)

Crayfish

Palm oil

Pepper

Onions

Salt

Seasoning cubes

Price: ₦7,500 Where To Buy Egusi Soup Mix: Ogwimeh Agro Allied Products

4. Ogbono Soup

Ogbono soup is prepared using ground wild mango seeds (Irvingia gabonensis) as a thickening agent. These seeds are rich in dietary fibre, aiding digestion and promoting satiety. They also contain essential amino acids and healthy fats. The soup often includes leafy greens, such as ugu (fluted pumpkin leaves), which are high in iron and support blood health. Adding assorted meats or fish provides the necessary proteins, making it a balanced dish.

Ingredients

1 cup of ground ogbono seeds (wild mango seeds)

Assorted meats (such as beef, shaki (tripe), goat meat)

1/2 cup palm oil

1/2 cup ground crayfish

2 tablespoons ground pepper

1 onion, chopped

2 stock cubes

Leafy greens like ugwu (fluted pumpkin leaves) or spinach

Salt to taste

Price: ₦8,750 Where To Buy Egusi Soup Mix: Ogwimeh Agro Allied Products

5. Oha Soup

Oha soup, native to the Igbo people, features the unique oha leaves (Pterocarpus mildbraedii), rich in vitamins and minerals, particularly iron and calcium. These nutrients are vital for blood production and bone health. The soup also contains cocoyam as a thickener, providing carbohydrates for energy. Proteins like goat meat or stockfish are added, offering essential amino acids necessary for body functions.

Ingredients

Fresh oha leaves, shredded

8 small cocoyam corms (as a thickener)

Assorted meats (such as goat meat, shaki)

Dry fish and stockfish

3 cooking spoons of red palm oil

1/2 cup of ground crayfish

2 stock cubes

1 teaspoon of ogiri Igbo (fermented locust bean)

Salt and pepper to taste

Price: ₦7,500 Where To Buy Oha Soup Mix: Ogwimeh Agro Allied Products

6. Afang Soup

Afang soup is a traditional dish from the Efik and Ibibio people of Nigeria's South-South region. It's made with afang leaves (Gnetum africanum) and water leaves (Talinum triangulare), which are packed with dietary fibre, vitamins A and C, and essential minerals such as potassium and calcium. These nutrients are great for maintaining good vision, supporting the immune system, and promoting strong bones. Adding ingredients like periwinkles, beef, or fish boosts the soup's protein and iron content, which helps with muscle growth and the efficient transport of oxygen throughout the body.

Ingredients

2 cups of sliced afang leaves (okazi leaves)

4 cups of water leaves, chopped

Assorted meats (such as beef, shaki)

Periwinkles (optional)

Dry fish and stockfish

1 cup of ground crayfish

2 tablespoons of ground pepper

1 cup of palm oil

2 stock cubes

Salt to taste

Price: ₦8,000 Where To Buy Afang Soup Mix: Ogwimeh Agro Allied Products

7. Edikang Ikong Soup

Edikang Ikong is a traditional soup from the Efik and Ibibio communities, renowned for its rich nutritional profile. It primarily consists of fluted pumpkin leaves (ugwu) and water leaves, both abundant in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. These components support various bodily functions, including immune response and skin health. The soup also includes proteins like goat meat, snails, and fish, providing essential amino acids and micronutrients such as zinc and iron. The minimal use of palm oil ensures a lower fat content while delivering fat-soluble vitamins.

Ingredients

500 grams of assorted meats (such as beef, goat meat, cow leg, ponmo, and shaki)

3-4 cups water leaves, washed and thinly sliced

1.5 cups ugwu (fluted pumpkin) leaves, washed and thinly sliced

2 cooking spoons of palm oil

1 medium-sized smoked or dried fish

2 medium-sized pieces of stockfish

½ cup of raw king prawns

3 heaped tablespoons of ground crayfish

2-3 pieces of yellow Scotch bonnet peppers (ata rodo), chopped

1 medium-sized onion, chopped

1 bouillon cube (e.g., Maggi Crayfish)

Salt to taste

Price: ₦8,000 Where To Buy Edikang Ikong Soup Mix: Ogwimeh Agro Allied Products