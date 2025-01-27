Moving into a new home is one of those life events that can be both exciting and overwhelming. Some of us leave our parent's house for our first apartment, others move to accommodate growing families , and some just need more space. Whatever the reason, one thing remains constant: when you move, you need stuff.

So, what do you gift someone who’s just moved into a new home? While speaking to friends and colleagues, I found that the answer depends on the person and their specific situation. Those moving out of their parent's homes into their first apartments tend to need serious gifts—think kitchen and bathroom essentials, or money contributions that go toward buying furniture or covering bills.

But what about people moving into their second, third, or even fourth home? By that point, many of the basics—like pots, pans, and towels—are already covered, right? Not quite.



Another thing to keep in mind is the timing of your gift. Are you giving it as they’re moving in or bringing it to their housewarming party?

Gifts like cleaning supplies and monetary contributions are super helpful before the move—especially when there’s furniture to buy or messes to clean. On the other hand, decor items or fun gifts are great for housewarming parties when the pressure of the move has eased, and they’re ready to settle in.

From my conversations, I noticed people fell into two broad categories:

The Practical Giftees

These are the people who will always appreciate functional household items. Cleaning supplies, new bedsheets, plates, glasses, or even gift cards for professional cleaning services are all hits. If you’re not sure what they already have, you can’t go wrong with consumables—think detergents, sponges, or even a nice set of storage containers.

These 400-thread count sheets are made from cotton and finished with a “sateen” weave, giving them that elegant, lustrous sheen that resembles satin. Not only do they look luxurious, but they also feel incredibly soft, creating sanctuary for a good night's sleep. One of the standout features of this collection is its durability—no piling or fading. These sheets are a thoughtful, high-quality gift that they’ll use and appreciate every day.

You can pick a set with a Duvet cover, flat sheet, or fitted sheet with matching pillowcases.

Price: ₦12,000.00 – ₦250,000 . Where to Buy: Shop Vivano

These elongated bowl design long stem wine glasses are perfect for wine enthusiasts or anyone who loves hosting, this set of six glasses is dishwasher-safe, making them easy to maintain. Price: ₦16,900 (down from 25,000). Where to Buy: Shop Kitchessence

A good chopping board is an essential tool for every kitchen, and this wooden chopping board strikes a balance between function and aesthetics. Made from 100% wood, it’s a healthier and more eco-friendly alternative to plastic boards. Its natural surface is gentle on knives, reducing wear and tear, while being sturdy enough for heavy-duty chopping. Price: ₦9,200 (down from ₦11,500). Where to Buy: Shop Kitchessence.

This budget-friendly blender gives you excellent versatility with its dual functionality as a blender and grinder. With a 1.8L capacity, it’s perfect for blending everything from fruits, vegetables to cocktails in large batches.

The durable blades crush ice effortlessly, making it a top pick for whipping up frozen margaritas or silky piña coladas. Affordable yet reliable, this blender is a great starter appliance for any kitchen. Price: ₦17,500. Where To Buy: Shop Kara .

Every home needs a basic tool kit, and it’s the kind of gift that often gets overlooked. A compact set with essentials like a hammer, screwdriver, measuring tape, and nails is perfect for small fixes and DIY projects. It’s a practical gift that’ll come in handy time and time again. Price: ₦29,699. Where to Buy: Shop Mumzcentral

The “Treat Yourself” Giftees

These people don’t mind receiving less practical (but still thoughtful) gifts. Things like keychains, table lamps, floor mats, rugs, scented candles, and other decor items fall into this category.

This rug is machine-woven for a high-quality finish and made of 100% cotton, ensuring comfort underfoot. The rug’s dimensions (0.47 m² area and 3 mm thickness) are perfect for smaller outdoor spaces, and it’s easy to maintain with a simple cleaning routine using mild detergent and a soft brush.

A sleek, clear decor vase is a versatile and timeless gift that can instantly elevate any space. Whether it’s used to display fresh flowers, or even left empty as a statement piece, a well-crafted glass vase adds a touch of elegance to any room.



Price: ₦25,000. Where to Buy: Shop Bevel Edge

This Topography Ashtray is more than just an ashtray—it doubles as a trinket tray, sage holder, or even a minimalist décor item. Its size (12cm diameter x 3.5cm height) makes it ideal for various uses, whether as a functional accessory or a stylish centrepiece.

It’s a thoughtful gift for someone who appreciates unique, multipurpose home items. Whether they use it to hold keys, jewellery, or incense, this ashtray is a modern and versatile addition to any space, blending practicality with artistic flair. Price: ₦16, 500. Where to Buy: Shop Studio Concierge .

Personally, I think a pack of batteries is an underrated addition to housewarming gifts. I always forget to buy new ones until my remote stops working, so getting a stash ahead of time feels like a win.

These AAA 8-pack batteries are a perfect fit. They’re for everyday items like remote controls, digital cameras, and toys, providing long-lasting performance without the high cost. Made with extra-heavy zinc chloride, these batteries offer improved reliability and excellent relaunch performance.