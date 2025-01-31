Let’s face it—most of us don’t think about a first aid box until something happens. Having a well-stocked first aid box at home is not just important—it’s one of those things that can save your head in those “What do we do now?” moments.

You may think, “What do I need a first aid box for? I’m not a doctor.” But emergencies happen—whether it’s a small kitchen accident or an infant’s mischievousness—a first aid box can save you plenty of running around. Setting it up is far less stressful than rushing to the nearest pharmacy or having to call our doctor friends.

Here’s what should be in your first aid box and why these things are not just useful but essential:

Bandages and Plasters

First things first: you need bandages and plasters. For cuts and scrapes around the house, these are lifesavers. Get a variety—small ones for tiny cuts and bigger ones for those more serious situations. Pro Tip: If you have children, go for those colourful ones with cartoons. Trust me, slapping on a Mickey Mouse plaster can calm even the most dramatic child.

Price: ₦2,375. Where to Buy: Shop Medplus

Antiseptic Cream or Solution

Cuts and bruises are part of life, but you don’t want them getting infected. Enter antiseptic creams and solutions like Dettol, Savlon, or good ol’ Spirit (methylated spirit). Nigerians love spirit—it’s like the jack-of-all-trades for cleaning wounds. Just be ready for that sharp sting when you dab it on. That “ouch!” moment is proof that it’s working. If you’re feeling extra, you can add gentian violet (GV). That purple stuff our parents used to put on injuries? Exactly.

Price: ₦2,615. Where to Buy: Shop Supermart

Cotton Wool and Gauze

You might be tempted to grab tissue or a napkin for cleaning wounds, but please don’t. Tissue can shred and make things worse. Cotton wool is what you need for dabbing antiseptic on cuts or cleaning wounds.

Pair it with gauze for when you need to dress a wound properly. Gauze is particularly important for larger injuries where plaster won’t do. Also, get surgical tape to hold the gauze in place. Price: ₦ 2,960. Where to Buy: Shop Supermart

Painkillers

Paracetamol, the Nigerian household MVP. Whether it’s a headache or a mysterious body pain, Paracetamol is the go-to. But don’t stop there. Add Ibuprofen or Diclofenac for stronger pain relief, especially for inflammation or sprains.

Price: ₦ 2,500. Where to Buy: Shop Medplus

Pro Tip: Always read the labels! Overdosing is not the way to go. If the pain persists, go and see a doctor.

Scissors and Tweezers

You can’t go wrong with a small pair of scissors in your first aid box. You’ll need it to cut gauze, tape, or even open stubborn packs. And tweezers? My dear, that’s for those annoying splinters, glass shards, or tiny objects children somehow manage to stick in their noses. Don’t ask me how—just trust me, you’ll need it one day.

Price: ₦ 250. Where to Buy: Shop Medplus

Thermometer

A thermometer is a game-changer. Is it fever or just heat? That thermometer will tell you. Digital thermometers are affordable and easy to use. No need to guess anymore—when the thermometer says 39°C, you know it’s time to act fast.

Price: ₦ 5,880. Where to Buy: Shop Supermart

Antihistamines

Mosquito bites, food allergies, or that random rash that appears from nowhere—antihistamines are your friend. Loratadine, cetirizine, or even the good ol’ Piriton can help manage itching, swelling, or minor allergic reactions. But be careful with Piriton—it can knock you out.

Price: ₦600. Where to Buy: Shop Medplus

ORS and Zinc Tablets

If you’ve ever had food poisoning or diarrhoea in this Lagos heat, you’ll know how quickly it can drain you. Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) are lifesavers. They help you rehydrate and replace lost electrolytes. Zinc tablets are also great for managing diarrhoea, especially in children.

Price: ₦1,055. Where to Buy: Shop Medplus

Gloves

Disposable latex gloves are important when dealing with injuries that involve blood or bodily fluids. It’s not just about hygiene—it’s about protecting yourself too,and ensuring that the first aid process doesn’t become an additional problem. Gloves are cheap, so no excuse.

Price: ₦ 9,455. Where to Buy: Shop Medplus

Miscellaneous But Crucial Items There are a few other things you should have, including: A flashlight or torch: Because, you know, power outages are very common in Nigeria.

A notepad and pen: For writing down emergency numbers or recording symptoms.

An emergency contact list: Include numbers for your doctor, the nearest hospital, and maybe that your pharmacist friend.

Cold packs or ice packs: For sprains, bumps, or even that fever you want to bring down quickly.

First Aid Manual

If you’re like me, you’ve googled “how to treat burns” at some point. But during an emergency, who has time for that? A small first aid manual can guide you through the basics, like CPR or treating a burn. It’s one of those things you don’t think you need until you need it.

Emergency Tips—Remember “COWS”

Sometimes, first aid isn’t just about treating injuries but assessing the situation. Remember the acronym “COWS” for when someone is unresponsive: C an you hear me?

O pen your eyes.

W hat is your name?

Squeeze my hand. These simple steps can help you assess the severity of the situation before deciding what to do next.

Regular Checks—Don’t Leave It Until It’s Too Late

Check your kit twice a year. Many sterile items have expiry dates, and expired medications lose their effectiveness. Replace any used or expired items, and for those without clear expiry dates, confirm with the manufacturer or a pharmacist.

Where Should You Keep Your First Aid Box?

Now that you know what to put in the box, the next question is, where should you keep it? My advice? Somewhere cool, dry, and easy to access. But not too accessible—especially if you have little children who like to touch everything.

The best spot for your first aid kit is the kitchen—where most family activities take place. A cabinet in your bedroom also works perfectly. Avoid the bathroom, the humidity there can shorten the shelf life of your items.

For convenience, consider having additional kits in the car, your travel bag, or even at a vacation home if you have one. A travel kit can be stored in a ziplock or waterproof bag, while a car kit should mirror the contents of your home first aid box.

A well-stocked first aid box is like having a small safety net. It won’t solve all your problems, but it’ll hold you down until you can get proper medical help. Make sure you know how to properly use all of the items in your kit, especially the medications. Train others in your family to use the kit. You may be the one who needs first aid.