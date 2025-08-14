With or without makeup , long and fluttery eyelashes make your eyes pop, soften your face , and boost your confidence. But not when they are scanty. Between rubbing your eyelids, daily mascara use, and getting lash extensions, your natural lashes can start to look sparse. Thankfully, by adopting these 7 right habits , you can make your eyelashes thicker, longer, and stronger without artificial means.

1. Feed from the Inside Out

You can't have pretty lashes if your body lacks the necessary nutrients. Eyelashes are made of keratin (a protein), so they thrive when you feed your body the right vitamins and minerals. What to eat: Protein : Eggs, chicken, fish, beans, and nuts give your body the nutrients for healthy hair growth.

Vitamin E : Found in almonds, sunflower seeds, and spinach; stimulates blood flow to hair follicles.

Biotin : Also called the "hair growth vitamin", it’s found in eggs, sweet potatoes, and peanuts.

Omega-3 fatty acids in fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts help hydrate hair follicles. Tip: Incorporating moi-moi, groundnuts, or grilled fish into your diet a couple of times weekly can help feed your lashes from the inside out.

2. Be Gentle Removing Makeup

Mascara and eyeliner may make your lashes look nice during the day, but they may also cause your lashes to break if you remove them roughly. The better approach is to use a gentle oil-based makeup remover or micellar water. Also, soak a cotton pad with remover, hold it against your eyelid for 10–15 seconds, and then carefully sweep away. Avoid waterproof mascara. Tip: Coconut oil serves as a natural remover and conditions your lashes at the same time.

3. Use a Lash Serum

Incorporating a lash growth serum into your routine can be helpful. They condition the lashes, feed the follicle, and may cause actual hair growth. What to seek out in a lash serum: Peptides fortify lash hairs.

Panthenol (Vitamin B5) moisturises.

Castor oil conditions follicles and avoids breakage.

Hyaluronic acid hydrates the lash line. How to use: Apply with a clean applicator brush, apply at night, and be consistent for 6–8 weeks. Note: Steer clear of random DIY treatments with harmful ingredients; your eyes are sensitive. Always patch test.

4. Experiment with Natural Oils for Conditioning

Old-fashioned beauty tips are worthwhile, and applying oils to your lashes is one of them. Oils don't make your lashes grow quicker, but they prevent them from breaking. Go for: Castor oil: For its ricinoleic acid content, which may stimulate hair health.

Olive oil: Rich in fatty acids that condition hair.

Coconut oil: Protects against protein loss. Tip: Castor oil can be easily found in any pharmacy or natural hair product store in Nigeria.

5. Avoid using Lash Curlers

If your lashes are naturally delicate, frequent curling can lead to breakage. The clamp's pressure tends to weaken the hair shaft. You can try using lengthening and lifting mascara instead or switching to a heated eyelash curler, which is more delicate. Tip: If you must use a standard curler, ensure your lashes are completely dry (never curl wet lashes, they're weaker and more likely to snap).

6. Take a Break from Extensions & Heavy Mascara

Lash extensions look nice, but they put unnecessary pressure on your natural lashes, which causes weakening over time. The glue used also irritates and weakens lashes if continuously used. If you’re trying to grow your lashes faster: Take a 1–2 month break from extensions.

Switch to lighter, nourishing mascaras.

Give your lashes “no makeup days” to breathe.

7. Practice Good Lash Hygiene

Like your scalp, your lash needs to be clean so your follicles don't get clogged up, preventing growth. Good lash hygiene includes: Washing your face twice a day.

Gently brush your lashes with a clean spoolie so they stay separated and do not mat together.

Not touching or rubbing your eyes excessively. Healthier follicles mean a cleaner lash line, which means stronger lashes grow.