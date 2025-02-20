13 Must-Have Items in Every Woman’s Make-Up Bag

Last year, I wanted to take my outward appearance seriously and learn how to apply makeup. I remember being confused about what I needed to get started. If this is you, you are in luck. I’m about to tell you the 15 essential items you must have in your makeup bag.



Whether you are a beginner or a makeup baddie looking to spice up your look, I’ve got you covered.

Primer

Every chic, classy, and long-lasting makeup starts with a good primer. It creates a smooth canvas for your foundation and helps your makeup last throughout the day, even in hot weather. For other options, browse Essenza’s Primer Catalogue: Primer Catalogue.



Where to Buy: Shop Essenza. Price: ₦18,000-₦34,000

Foundation

Choosing a foundation is like choosing a perfect match because it sets the stage for your entire look. Because people have diverse skin tones, finding a foundation that matches your complexion is important. Where to Buy: Shop Essenza. Price: ₦77,000.

Pro Tip: Choose a formula with a dewy finish if you want that natural glow, or a matte finish if you struggle with oiliness.

Concealer

A lightweight concealer is essential for covering dark circles, blemishes, and any spots that need a little extra brightness. Price: ₦66,000. Where to Buy: Shop Essenza

Blush

Omaricode's Flushed Fusion line brings cheek and lip colour together in one easy step. These soft cream sticks offer a seamless blend of rich pigment and a buttery smooth texture, making it super simple to swipe and blend for a natural, dewy flush. Price: ₦ 6,850. Where to Buy: Shop Omaricode.

Tip: Cream blushes are great for a dewy finish, while powder blushes can offer a more matte look.

Highlighter

Highlighters can make your skin appear glowy. A good highlighter can enhance your entire makeup look without looking overdone. Price: ₦3,000. Where to Buy: Shop Girly Essentials

Tip: Apply on the high points of your face—the cheekbones, the bridge of your nose, and your cupid’s bow.

Contour Kit

A contour kit helps sculpt your face by creating shadows and highlights. It is perfect for defining cheekbones and jawlines. Price: ₦6,000. Where To Buy: Shop Allure Beauty Store

Eyeshadow

They say your eyes are the windows to your soul, and a versatile eyeshadow palette can help you create everything from subtle day looks to bold or fierce looks Price: ₦11,500. Where to Buy: Shop Girly Essentials.

Pro Tip: Look for palettes that include both matte and shimmer finishes to mix and match as needed.

Eyeliner

Whether you prefer a pencil or liquid eyeliner, an eyeliner is important for defining your eyes. It enhances your eye shape, adds definition, and can transform a look from simple to dramatic. Price: ₦27,000. Where to Buy: Shop Essenza.

Pro Tip: Brown eyeliner often provides a softer, more natural look than harsh black lines.

Mascara

Mascara is indispensable for lengthening, volumizing, and defining lashes. It opens the eyes and makes the lashes look more obvious. Price: ₦10,500. Where to Buy: Shop Girly Essentials.

Pro Tip: Opt for waterproof formulas.

Lipstick & Lip Gloss

Lips can be the statement piece of your makeup look. Whether you’re going for a bold pop of colour or a subtle shine, having the right lipstick and lip gloss is essential. Nuban Beauty Zen Liquid Lipstick Luna is a long-wearing, highly pigmented liquid lipstick.



Price: ₦8,500. Where To Buy: Shop Girly Essentials

Lip Liner

Lip liners help define your lips, ensure your lipstick stays in place all day, and enhance lip shape. Price: ₦400. Where to Buy: Shop Girly Essentials.

Makeup Brushes & Sponges

Quality brushes and sponges are just as important as the products themselves. They ensure that your makeup is applied evenly and blended perfectly.



Price: ₦51,000. Where to Buy: Shop Yanga Beauty

Brush Cleaner

Regular cleaning of your makeup tools is essential to prevent product buildup and breakout.



Where to Buy: Shop Jumia. Price: ₦17,900

Compact Mirror

A mirror in your makeup bag lets you touch up your makeup anytime, anywhere. Whether you’re reapplying lipstick after a meal, checking for smudged eyeliner, or blending out creases, a compact mirror ensures you always look polished.

A good mirror, preferably one with a magnified side, helps you achieve precision if you're fixing a winged liner or applying false lashes on the go.



Price: ₦3,000 Where to Buy: Shop Girly Essentials

Wipes

Sometimes, foundation can get cakey, lipstick can smudge, or mascara can transfer under your eyes, and having wipes handy allows you to fix these mishaps. They’re also perfect for freshening up your face before reapplying makeup, especially if you’re transitioning from a daytime to an evening look.

Plus, if you’re out late and too tired to do an entire skincare routine, a good cleansing wipe can remove most of your makeup, preventing breakouts and clogged pores.



Price: ₦4,500 Where to Buy: Shop Perfect Trust.