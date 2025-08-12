Want Longer Hair? Here’s How to Add Flaxseed Gel to Your Routine

As a Black woman with thick hair, one of my biggest struggles in the haircare world has been the overuse of oils and butters in products targeted at African hair. Don’t get me wrong, shea butter , castor oil, coconut oil … they all have their benefits. It’s just that some of them simply sit on the scalp rather than penetrate the hair shaft. This can cause build-up, clogged pores, and sometimes, hair and scalp problems like dandruff or even seborrhoeic dermatitis.

Personally, my scalp gets overwhelmed with these heavy products, so I started searching for alternatives that could nourish my hair, boost growth, and maintain moisture without drenching my strands in oils every day. And that’s how I stumbled upon flaxseed.

What Is Flaxseed and How Does It Help With Hair Growth?

Flaxseed, also known as linseed, is a tiny golden-brown seed that comes from the flax plant. It contains omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E , and antioxidants, all of which help with maintaining your scalp health and promoting hair growth. These nutrients help to strengthen the hair shaft, reduce breakage , and keep your hair soft and shiny.

When boiled, flaxseeds release a gel-like substance that works as a natural styling product and a moisturiser for your hair. It contains no silicones, no artificial fragrance, no heavy build-up, and is just pure plant-based goodness.

Why Flaxseed is Amazing For Hair Growth

Boosts elasticity – Omega-3 fatty acids nourish hair follicles and improve hair elasticity, which makes hair strands less prone to snapping.



Moisturises without heaviness – The gel hydrates your hair while keeping it bouncy and defined.



Soothes the scalp – The anti-inflammatory properties can help with itchiness, flakiness, and scalp irritation.



100% natural – Boiling and using flaxseed gel is an alternative for anyone trying to avoid putting chemicals and synthetic additives in their hair.

How To Make Flaxseed Hair Gel at Home

This is where the fun (and savings) come in. You can easily make your flaxseed gel in under 30 minutes, and it works just as well, if not better, than some high-end styling gels. You’ll need: Whole flaxseeds (preferably organic). Price: ₦2,300 - ₦17,000. Where To Buy: Shop Nuts And Seeds .

Water – filtered, if possible.

A small pot or saucepan. Get this 3-piece cooking pot set with a saucepan for ₦6,500 at Ebeosi .

A strainer or muslin cloth. You can get this Spice/Tea Strainer for ₦4,500 from Asian Grocery .

A clean glass jar or an airtight container. Price: ₦16,500. Where To Buy: Shop Jumia .

Method: Measure your flaxseeds – About ¼ cup of flaxseeds works well for a small batch.

Boil with water – Add the flaxseeds to 2 cups of water in a saucepan. Bring to a boil on medium heat, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking.

Watch for the gel – After about 7–10 minutes, you’ll notice the water thickening into a gel-like consistency.

Strain while hot – Pour the mixture through your strainer or muslin cloth into a bowl (be careful because it’s hot, or you can wait for it to cool down). This step is easier while the gel is still warm.

Store – Pour the gel into your jar or airtight container. It can be kept in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.

How to Use Flaxseed Gel for Longer, Healthier Hair

As a styling gel – Apply your flaxseed gel to damp hair for curl definition and frizz control.

As a leave-in moisturiser, work a small amount through your hair after washing to lock in moisture.

As a scalp treatment, massage into your scalp before bed for overnight hydration (rinse out in the morning).

If DIY isn’t your thing, try these ready-made flaxseed products

1. Natural Nigerian Flaxseed Gel Twist and Curl Pudding

If you want the benefits of flaxseed without boiling anything on your stove, try this hair pudding. It uses Linum Usitatissimum (Flax Seed) Gel with Shea Butter and Coconut Oil for long-lasting moisture, plus Aloe Vera Leaf Juice for soothing hydration.

The addition of Beeswax also helps to hold styles in place without the crunch, while Vitamin B5 (Panthenol) strengthens hair strands over time. This product can be used for twist-outs, braid-outs, and wash-and-go styles. It moisturises, defines, and softens your hair all in one go. Price: ₦13,700. Where To Buy: Shop The Aphro Beauty .

2. Aunt Jackie’s Curls & Coils Don’t Shrink Flaxseed Elongating Curling Gel

This gel is loved by people with natural hair for a reason. It gives the hair curl definition while helping you retain length (no more shrinkage stealing your wash day glory). It contains flaxseed oil for nourishment, Hydrolysed Wheat Protein for strength, and Glycerin for moisture retention.

You can use it for wash-and-go styling, twist-outs, or braid-outs, and it layers well with leave-in conditioners. The texture is light, so it won’t weigh down your hair or leave it greasy. Plus, it smells fresh and clean with no overpowering fragrance. Price: ₦13,300. Where To Buy: Shop Tos Nigeria .