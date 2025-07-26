This DIY Clove Water Toner Will Plump, Clear, and Radiate Your Skin

The simplest ingredients at home can deliver the most surprising results. Case in point: clove water. This humble spice may not seem like much, but when steeped and used as a toner, clove water has been praised for its anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antioxidant properties. Translation? It can help reduce breakouts, soothe irritation, even out skin tone, and give your face that fresh, bouncy feel we’re always chasing.

While cloves are used as a culinary spice or hair growth booster, they have tons of benefits for facial skincare . Made of just two ingredients: water and cloves, this natural toner is renowned for being anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antioxidant in nature. Using it regularly will lighten dark spots, promote collagen development , and give the skin an even smoother, brighter, and firmer appearance.

What Is Clove Water Toner?

Clove water toner is simply water that has been infused with cloves by boiling it for several minutes and then allowed to cool, which is then turned into a spray bottle to spritz over your face. It's an easy, affordable DIY recipe with a great deal of possible skin benefits, which is particularly appealing for people who are fighting hyperpigmentation, large pores, early signs of ageing, or a dull complexion. Unlike commercial toners, which are spiked with alcohols, perfumes, or preservatives, this all-natural spray is gentle, plant-based, and potent.

What Does Clove Do for Your Skin?

Cloves contain a compound called eugenol, which has powerful antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. That makes it ideal for treating acne, calming inflamed skin, and reducing the appearance of dark spots or scars. When used as a toner, clove water can: Help kill acne-causing bacteria

Tighten pores (thanks to its astringent qualities)

Improve blood circulation for that natural glow

Reduce puffiness and swelling

Brighten overall complexion Basically, it’s like a skin-refreshing tea. And the best part? You can make it in your kitchen in under 15 minutes.

How To Make Clove Water Toner

You don't need a lab procedure or special ingredients. This is how to do it at home: Ingredients: 5 to 6 whole cloves

16 oz (approximately 2 cups) of water

A spray bottle (or any clean, sterilised vessel) Instructions: Boil 5–6 cloves in 16 oz of water.

Let it boil for 5–7 minutes, until the water turns a light brown colour.

Switch off the heat and allow it to cool down completely.

Strain out the cloves.

Transfer the cold water to your jar or spray bottle.

Store in the refrigerator for up to one week to maintain freshness and enjoy a refreshing sensation upon application. Price: ₦1,429. Where to Buy: Shop Pricepally

How to Use Clove Water Toner

You can use your homemade clove toner in numerous ways: As a daytime facial mist for glow and hydration

In the night, after cleansing and before putting on serum or moisturiser Best Time of Day: Morning (after facial wash)

Evening (before moisturising)

Midday pick-me-up (particularly in humid or hot weather)

Who Can Use Clove Water Toner?

Add clove water toner to your routine if you have: Oily and acne-prone skin

Fatigued or dull complexion

Dark spots or hyperpigmentation

Pre-ageing signs (fine lines, uneven texture) If you have extremely sensitive skin, always patch test behind your jawline or ear before applying to the face. Also, if you have a clove allergy or a recognised skin sensitivity to strong botanicals, do not use it without consulting a dermatologist. Discontinue use immediately if redness, irritation, or burning occurs.

Tips For Better Results Store in the fridge for an added soothing and pore-tightening effect.

Apply with clean hands or a cotton pad if you are not using a spray bottle.

Apply hydrating serums like hyaluronic acid for added moisturising.

Do not mix with potent actives (such as retinol or AHA/BHA) within the same routine to avoid over-sensitising skin.

How Long Does Clove Water Toner Last?

Since it’s a fresh DIY toner with no preservatives, it’s best used within 5–7 days when stored in the fridge. If it already smells weird or even slightly changes colour, then discard it and make a new one. In order not to waste any of it, do the following: Pour it into a small bottle for use in your morning and evening routines.

Pour any leftover clove water into an ice cube tray in the freezer, and store the frozen cubes for future use to make facial cubes

Zareefa Ahmed, a New York-based wellness influencer and founder of Ammu Beauty, describes the clove water toner as “Botox in a bottle”, thanks to how quickly it tightens and refreshes her skin.