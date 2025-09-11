If you own a Samsung Galaxy, chances are you’ve been waiting for the big One UI 8 update. The new skin, built on Android 16 , has been in beta testing for weeks, and fans have been buzzing about when the stable rollout will finally hit their devices. Now, thanks to a leaked roadmap, we have a clearer picture of the update schedule, and it looks like the Galaxy S25 series will be the first to taste it. Read Also: Should You Switch to the Galaxy Z Flip 7? We Weigh the Pros and Cons

The Rollout Kicks Off in September

According to rumours , Samsung will begin pushing stable One UI 8 on September 18, starting with the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. A week later, on September 25, the Galaxy S25 Edge, the entire Galaxy S24 lineup, and mid-range stars like the Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G will join the party. From there, the update will spread across Samsung’s ecosystem of tablets, foldables, and even Galaxy Watches. By the end of October, most premium devices like the Z Fold6, Z Flip6, and S22 series will have it, while A-series models, M-series , and rugged devices like the XCover line are slated to follow through November. Key dates: September 18: Galaxy S25, S25+, S25 Ultra



September 25: S25 Edge, S24 series, A56 5G, A36 5G



October 1 – 30: Tabs (S10+, S10 Ultra), Foldables (Z Fold6, Flip6, Fold4, Flip4), S23/S22 series, A55, A54, A52s, A35, A34, and more



November 3 –10: Watch series, Tab A9, XCover models It’s worth noting that while the roadmap looks legit, it’s still unofficial. Rollout dates can shift depending on region, testing, or last-minute bugs.

What’s New in One UI 8?

Samsung is calling One UI 8 a more refined version of its interface, but there are some standout upgrades that users will notice right away. 90:10 split-screen multitasking : For power users, this is a game changer. Instead of being limited to a 70:30 split in the One UI 7, you can now keep one app almost full screen while another runs in a slim tab underneath. Perfect for WhatsApp while watching YouTube.



Revamped Quick Share : Instead of the old pop-up menu, you now get separate Send and Receive pages. You can even pick files directly from the Send page without relying on Android’s share sheet.



Smarter Samsung Reminder app : Categories like ‘Today’ and ‘Scheduled’ are now front and centre, creating a cleaner and more useful dashboard. Adding times, places, and reminders feels more intuitive, and it links more neatly with the Samsung Calendar app.



AI touches everywhere: From resizing pop-up windows to offering glanceable summaries, One UI 8 sprinkles in AI to make navigation a bit smoother. These aren’t earth-shattering changes compared to One UI 7, but they’re quality-of-life upgrades that make the Galaxy experience feel more modern.

What About Nigerian Users?

For Samsung fans in Nigeria, the rollout matters even more. Mid-range devices like the A56 and A36, which are popular here, are right near the front of the queue. Even the slightly older A54 and A52s are expected to receive One UI 8 by mid-October, meaning users don’t have to wait long. The inclusion of budget-friendly M-series models (like the M34 5G and M15 5G) and the A15 5G also means Samsung isn’t leaving everyday users behind. By November, most Galaxy owners in Nigeria should have the update in hand. Read Also: The Cheapest Samsung Phones to Buy in 2025