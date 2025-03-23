Everything You Need to Know About the NEW Samsung Galaxy A56 and A36

The Samsung Galaxy A56 and A36 have finally been said to hit the market soon, and just like you may be wondering; are these phones really worth the buzz? Well, Samsung officially made this announcement on their official Instagram page two days ago;

When Did the Samsung Galaxy A56 and A36 Drop?

Samsung officially announced the release of the Galaxy A56 and A36 on 2 March 2025, and they will be available from 26 March 2025. According to Tae Sun Lee, CEO of Samsung Electronics West Africa, during the unveiling in Lagos ; “The new Galaxy A series marks an important step in our mission of AI for all, by opening Galaxy’s incredible mobile AI experiences to even more people around the world. With these awesome new features and capabilities, we are excited to unlock limitless creativity on the Galaxy A series while ensuring a safe, reliable and fun mobile experience.”

These models are designed to provide solid performance, sleek designs, and an upgrade of the previous models (A35 and A55), making them great choices in the mid-range segment. These new releases stand to be a hit for lovers of Samsung products . Samsung’s A56 and A36 combine function, design, and value for money; having listened to customer feedback on performance, camera quality, and battery life is a big deal for anyone who relies on their phone daily.

New Features to Look Out For

So, what’s new on these new devices? Let’s talk features!

1. Super AMOLED Displays

The A56’s display is slightly bigger at 6.7, thanks to the reduced bezels. While it’s the same 120Hz, it’s brighter at 1200 nits in high brightness mode now. It has a nice display with very cute, punchy colours. Although it does not have LTP 1.5k resolution, the display is bright, has HDR support, and has glass Victus Plus on both the front and back. The A56 also has a ‘tap and pay’ feature with Samsung Wallet, a fast optical fingerprint scanner, an IP67 rating, and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, which sound great. Both the A56 and A36 sport vibrant Super AMOLED displays , making your media consumption experience truly immersive. Whether you’re binge-watching your favourite show or scrolling through social media, these displays offer bright colours and deep blacks.

2. Camera Upgrades

The A56 has the new linear camera model , and the separate camera rings are no longer there. But spec-wise, it is the same; there’s no telephoto. However, it is set to be faster and more accurate auto-focus, with better low-light shots and videos with better handling of lights and neon light. It also has a 2X option in portrait mode, and its skin tone is excellent and even the ‘edge detection’ is superb. However, the front camera seems like a downgrade from 32MP to 12MP. But if you’re not particular about megapixels, this is actually better with a bigger pixel size of 1.12 microns compared to 0.8 microns in the last generation.



Price: ₦617,000. Shop Pointek

The A36, on the other hand, shares a camera with the A56 and looks similar to the image above, but with a slight variance. It also has a new camera module, but on closer inspection, its cameras are flat in a panel, unlike the A56, which has camera rings. While slightly more affordable, the A36 doesn’t fall short; its camera delivers crisp images even in tricky lighting situations. Both phones also have advanced AI enhancements, helping you get perfect snaps with minimal effort.

3. Improved Battery Life

The A56 has the same 5,000mAh battery, which lasts longer and charges faster at 45WS. The A36 offers impressive battery life with a 5,000mAh battery. Whether you’re gaming, watching videos, or performing your usual day-to-day tasks, these phones are built to keep you going.

4. Performance Boosts

The A56 comes with UI7 on Android 15 out of the box, unlike other Samsung phones that are waiting for UI7. It also gets six years of voice updates and six years of security patches, which I think is great because that’s just one year less than the time it takes for their flagship phones. What makes it even better? It comes with a lot more AI features than the A55. How cool is that? It has the latest AI select in the sidebar, which typically provides different options depending on the screen. There’s also auto-trim, which allows you to quickly create family videos and beautiful memories videos. You can also press-hold a video to make it slow-motion.

It is powered by an EXYNOS 1580 processor with UFS 3.1 storage and LPD 5X RAM. A larger vapour chamber reduces heat. Although this is not the most powerful chipset in this price range, compared to last year’s Exynos 1480 in A55, the A56 offers smooth performance for gaming, multitasking, and everyday usage.

The A36 processor here is part of the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 mobile platform, along with LPDD 4X RAM and 2 UFS 2.2 storage. It comes with some AI features, including AI select, the best face, Auto-trim, circle search, and typically everything else. The A36 has a slightly toned-down processor but still holds its own for all your essential tasks and apps. Both devices are equipped with the latest One UI 7 security and privacy features

5. 5G Connectivity

Both models now feature 5G support, giving you lightning-fast download speeds. So, if you’re in a 5G area, get ready for some speedy internet experiences.

6. Sleek Design

The A56 is the slimmest series, at 7.4mm, down from 8.2mm in the A55. It is also lighter, at 198 grams, down from 213 grams in the A55. You can instantly feel the difference if you hold both in your hand. Also, unlike the A55, the bezels of the A56 are slimmer, although not as narrow as the competition’s. However, it’s great that there’s an improvement. But here’s the thing with A56; it does not come with a micro SD slot.

The A36 has a plastic frame instead of a metal frame, but the front and back are Gorilla Glass Plus. It’s also IP67-rated. At 7.4 mm, it’s slimmer and lighter than the A35, like the A56. The A56 and A36 have sleek, minimalist designs that look and feel premium without the hefty price tag. The A56 offers a more premium finish, while the A36 is still very eye-catching.

7. Pricing

Although the prices of these devices are not certain yet, they are set to be different depending on the Gigabyte. According to techeconomy.ng Here’s a breakdown: Galaxy A56 5G 8+256GB = ₦617,000

8+128GB = ₦577,000 Galaxy A36 5G 8+256GB = ₦536,000

6+128GB = ₦460,000 Galaxy A26 5G 8+256GB = ₦410,000

6+ 128GB = ₦353,500 With this price breakdown, the A56 is pricier than the A36, due to the differences in features and performance.

Why Should You Buy the Samsung Galaxy A56 or A36?

Great Value for Money

If you’re searching for a phone that balances performance, camera quality, and design, these models tick all the boxes. You’re getting much of what you’d expect from higher-end phones but at a more budget-friendly price. Solid Camera Performance

You can snap great photos on both phones with AI-assisted photography and solid megapixels. Whether you’re into photography or just want to capture life’s moments, these phones deliver. Future-Proof with 5G

5G is the future, and these phones are ready for it. You won’t have to worry about being behind the curve for a while. Long Battery Life

Battery life is a dealbreaker for most users. Both models offer impressive stamina, so you won’t have to scramble for a charger halfway through the day.

Why You Might Want to Hold Off on Buying

Not Flagship-Grade Performance

While both phones perform well, if you’re looking for the kind of performance that flagship devices like the Galaxy S series deliver, you might be left wanting. There could be occasional lags during heavy tasks or intense gaming. Limited High-End Features

If you’re after things like wireless charging, an ultra-high refresh rate screen, or top-tier build materials, you won’t find those in these models. They’re designed to be great value, but they’re not made to compete with high-end premium phones. Camera Isn’t Perfect

While the camera is decent, it won’t blow you away like the higher-end Samsung phones. Low-light performance is better, but not as exceptional as flagship devices.

Should You Buy It?