Galaxy S24 Ultra is Samsung’s neatest "Ultra" yet, a bold slab of technology designed to interest all sorts of users. If you’re a content creator , a photography enthusiast, a multitasker, or even one who wants the best of everything in one package, the S24 Ultra delivers. At a glance, it may look similar to the S23 Ultra, but don’t be fooled. Samsung has fine-tuned nearly every detail to make this device the pinnacle of Android smartphones in 2025. Here are the features that make this a must-have in your gadget collection.

Display

The Galaxy S24 Ultra features a flat 6.8-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display. It goes up to a maximum of 2,600 nits of peak brightness, so it's legible when in contact with direct sunlight. Paired with an LTPO refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz, scrolling and gaming are so smooth, and it is also battery-conserving. And that’s not all. Samsung has added a new anti-reflective coating to its Gorilla Glass Armor, making off-angle viewing a pleasure. The bezels are wafer-thin, and the fingerprint reader beneath the screen is fast.

Performance: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 + 12GB RAM

At the core is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, which has been meticulously tuned for Samsung and paired with 12GB of RAM. Whether you’re creating 4K videos, playing heavy games, or multitasking between apps, this phone gets it done without even breaking a sweat. Samsung also included a 90% larger vapour chamber for cooling, which means sustained performance even during extended gaming sessions. If you’re into mobile gaming or productivity on the go, this is the phone for you.

Battery and Charging: Power That Lasts

With this much tech, Samsung keeps the battery robust with a 5,000mAh cell. You still get 45W wired charging and 25W wireless charging, and the battery life is phenomenal, even at performance-hungry QHD resolution with 120Hz on. You can easily achieve 6+ hours of screen use; on moderate use, it can go well over two full days. That's power efficiency perfection.

Camera System: Flexible, Capable, and AI-Powered

Samsung kept the same old quad camera setup, However the layout includes: 200MP main sensor: With excellent detail and dynamic range, always capturing fantastic images.

12MP ultra-wide: Wide enough to capture landscapes, though with some edge distortion.

10MP 3x telephoto: Merges with the main sensor for consistent quality.

NEW 50MP 5x telephoto: This lens replaces the previous generation's 10MP 10x lens and is now sharper even when cropped to 10x. It also offers a zoom up to 100x for moonshots. The system is user-friendly software-wise and offers a bold, vibrant pop to photos without overdoing it.

AI Features

This year, Samsung isn't just flaunting hardware; it's going big on AI. Some of the new features are co-developed with Google, and the result is unexpectedly user-friendly.

Here's a peek: Magic Editor : Helps move objects around, eliminate photobombers, or level off tilted horizons using generative fill.

Remaster & Reflection Eraser : Instantly retouch photo quality or eliminate window glare.

Live Translate (Phone Calls) : Speak your language, and your call recipient hears theirs, call-time translation.

Circle to Search : Press home, circle on screen, and access Google results instantly without ever leaving the app.

Voice Recorder with AI Summarisation: Handy for students, journalists, or business meetings. These capabilities make the S24 Ultra feel not just a tech device, but highly practical in daily life.

Design

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is premium with a titanium frame, offered in shades like Titanium Gray, Black, Violet, and Yellow. It’s boxier now, with flat edges and screen, very much like the iPhone 15 Pro Max. They've “borrowed” a few design cues from Apple, but don’t be mad at it. It feels solid and expensive. The S Pen is still kept in the phone and works just as well for note-taking, accurate editing, or quick sketches.

Software Support: 7 Years of Updates

For the first time ever, Samsung is promising 7 years of software and security updates equal to Google's and on the same footing as Apple. That means the phone will be current through 2031, a huge benefit of long-term value.

Price in Nigeria: What You Should Expect

The Galaxy S24 Ultra starts at around ₦1,600,000 to ₦2,600,000 depending on storage and where you buy it. That puts it solidly in the ultra-premium segment. Price: ₦1,626,000, Where to Buy (Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 12+512GB ROM: Shop Pointek Price: ₦2,664,000, Where to Buy (Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 12+1TB ROM: Shop Pointek

Should You Buy the Galaxy S24 Ultra in Nigeria?