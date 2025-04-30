When it comes to Android phones, Samsung stands as the king, with the Galaxy S series as their flagship division. With that, the Samsung Galaxy S series are expected to have the best camera systems, the best processors, stellar battery life—practically, the best of everything.

The Galaxy S25 series (S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra) were announced on 22 January 2025, at the Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose, California and were released on 7 February 2025. With the Ultra phone being the best of this lineup, here’s a clear detailing of what Samsung’s creme de la creme offers.

Cameras

Arguably the biggest reason people go to flagship phones is the cameras. On the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, the backside has a four- camera system: a 50MP ultrawide, 200MP wide, 50MP (5x optical zoom) telephoto, and a 10MP (3x optical zoom) telephoto. With this system, the already impressive night photography is even better especially with the new Spatio-Temporal Filter .

According to Samsung, “This accurately differentiates moving and static objects to improve noise reduction in low light.” There are also a few new introductions to the cameras that include Samsung log for false colour and zebra pattern (helps with controlling over exposure and colour grading) and Virtual aperture (provides a better control over depth-of-field).

According to Tom’s Guide, “When it comes to capturing colours, the S25 Ultra’s 200mp main camera is fantastic.” The video mode also takes brilliant and colourful HDR footage with an audio eraser that works well. The selfie camera houses a 12MP camera that is capable of capturing 4K@30/60fps and 1080p@30fps.

Battery Life and Charging

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has a Li-lon 5000mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. It also supports 4.5W reverse wireless charging. According to GSM Arena, using wired charging, it reaches 65% in 30 minutes. Droid Life reports that the battery life is par for the course, in line with their overall Android phone experience. But the wired charging speed could be better, especially with the cost of these phones.

Performance and Storage

Processor: This phone comes with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip. This chip has 8 cores manufactured using a 3-nanometer process technology. With this, users can switch between numerous open apps and play highly demanding games without lag or freezing.



Memory and Storage: Available in configurations of 12GB or 16GB RAM, paired with 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.



Operating System: Here we have the One UI 7 paired with Android 15. This operating system will be capable of 7 major Android updates, which is the best phone update deal (tied with Google’s Pixel flagships).



AI: Almost every flagship is AI-focused, and Samsung was one of the pioneers with this technology. With One UI 7, AI capabilities are significantly improved. According to Droid Life — Whether it’s your Now Bar that’s accessed via the lock screen (or a widget) or the improved Circle to Search feature from Google, there is so much AI on this thing.



The AI tools help with writing and summarising emails, generating images, call transcripts, generative edits for pictures, among many other options.

Display and Design

This is the closest the Samsung Galaxy S ultra phones have been to the iPhone's flagship. Here, the corners are rounded just like the iPhone 16 Pro Max. This means that the corners won’t dig into your hands like those of previous models. This phone weighs 7.69 ounces and measures 6.41 x 3.06 x 0.32 inches.

The colour options available are Titanium Black, Titanium Whitesilver, Titanium Silverblue and Titanium Gray. However, there are also exclusive colours, such as Jade Green, Jet Black, and Pink Gold, available on Samsung’s website (samsung.com). With the improvements made to the design, there are, unfortunately, two downsides . The Bluetooth radio has been removed from the S Pen, and the Qi2 charging support no longer has attached magnets to the phone, so it will require special cases to work.

For the display, as with the rounded corners, the bezels are also smaller, leading to an increase from 6.8 to 6.9 inches (compared to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra). Samsung also touts the screen as the toughest ever, as it is reinforced by Corning Gorilla Glass 2.

It also features a DX anti-reflective coating, which enhances visibility under sunlight by reducing glare. Other features include 2,600-nit peak brightness and IP68 water and dust resistance.

Pricing and Availability

As of April 2025, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is available in Nigeria with the following pricing: Price : ₦2,042,000 (512GB). Where to buy: Pointek .

Price : ₦1,699,000. Where to buy: Justfones .

Price : $1,067.99 (256GB). Where to buy: Amazon .

Price: ₦2,346,000 (1TB). Where to buy: Konga .