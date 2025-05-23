The Cheapest Samsung Phones to Buy in 2025

By now, we know what to expect from a Samsung phone; crisp displays, solid performance, sleek design, and a certain dependability that runs across the lineup, whether you're holding a flagship or something far more affordable. From the ultra-premium Galaxy S24 Ultra to the S26's new AI-driven smarts, Samsung continues to polish its reputation as the brand that delivers across tiers.
But if there's one thing that’s become increasingly clear in our reviews, it's this: you don’t need to spend ₦1 million to get a good Samsung phone. In 2025, Samsung’s budget-friendly options that deliver surprising specs, long battery life, and even 5G.
Whether you’re upgrading from a feature phone, replacing your old Android, or looking for a reliable second phone, here are the cheapest Samsung phones in Nigeria right now, complete with features, current prices, and where to shop them.
1. Samsung Galaxy A05
Features:
Operating System: Android 13
Processor: MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
CPU: Octa-core (2x2.5 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6x1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
Display: 6.7" PLS LCD (720 x 1600 pixels)
Rear Camera: 50 MP (wide) + 2 MP (macro)
Front Camera: 8 MP
Battery: 5000 mAh
RAM & Storage: 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM
Extras: 3.5mm headphone jack, loudspeaker, dual SIM
Highlight: The 50 MP primary camera is great for the price and turns everyday photography excellent.
The A05 offers reliable performance and an excellent screen display in a budget phone ideal for students, first-time users, or anyone low on cash. It features a 6.7-inch HD+ display, a 50 MP rear-facing camera, a 2 MP depth camera, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and a robust 5000 mAh battery that can easily last throughout the day.
Price: ₦111,700. Where to Buy: Shop SLOT
2. Samsung Galaxy A06
Features
Operating System: Android 14
Processor: MediaTek Helio G85
CPU: Octa-core (2x2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6x1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
Display: 6.7"" PLS LCD (720 x 1600 pixels)
Rear Camera: 50 MP (wide) + 2 MP (depth)
Front Camera: 8 MP
Battery: 5000 mAh with 25W fast charging
RAM & Storage: 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM
Extras: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm jack, 5G support
Highlight: It's one of the most affordable Samsung phones with 5G support and an energy-efficient 5000 mAh battery.
With the Samsung Galaxy A06, you get a 5G speed smartphone on a budget with a sturdy build. It's a sophisticated performer for gamers, streamers, and multitaskers. It is equipped with the same 6.7-inch HD+ screen and 50 MP + 2 MP dual camera as the A05, but with a lower 4GB of RAM and the same 64GB storage. It also has a 5000 mAh battery, which ensures the same battery life.
Price: ₦183,100. Where to Buy: Shop SLOT
3. Samsung Galaxy A15 (4GB RAM + 128GB ROM)
Features:
Operating System: Android
Processor: Octa-core (2.2GHz & 2.0GHz)
Display: 6.5" Super AMOLED (1080 x 2340 pixels, FHD+)
Rear Camera: 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
Front Camera: 13 MP
Battery: 5000 mAh (up to 20 hours video playback)
RAM & Storage: 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM
Extras: USB Type-C, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, dual SIM
Highlight: The AMOLED screen and extended battery life are great for content consumption.
The Galaxy A15 pairs a 6.5" Super AMOLED display with a massive 128GB storage, and it's a trustworthy daily runner for social media, video, and apps. The A15 also has a third camera at the rear for increased versatility, a 50 MP main lens, a 5 MP ultra-wide, and a 2 MP macro.
Price: ₦248,900. Where to Buy: Shop Pointek
4. Samsung Galaxy A16 LTE (6GB RAM + 128GB ROM)
Features:
Operating System: Android
Processor: Octa-core (2.2GHz & 2.0GHz)
Display: 6.7" Super AMOLED (1080 x 2340 pixels, FHD+)
Rear Camera: 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
Front Camera: 13 MP
Battery: 5000 mAh
RAM & Storage: 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM
Extras: Up to 1.5TB expandable memory, dual SIM, USB Type-C
Highlight: Best for those who need more memory and multitasking ability without breaking the bank
The Samsung Galaxy A16 LTE offers a premium experience in the A-series line. It features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a triple-camera arrangement on the back (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP), and an upgrade to 6GB RAM with 128GB capacity. The 5000 mAh battery remains the norm, offering consistent battery life.
Price: ₦250,000. Where to Buy: Shop Pointek
5. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (4GB RAM + 64GB ROM)
This is for the budget buyer who wants a 5G smartphone. Galaxy A14 5G combines a silky smooth 90Hz screen with a robust triple camera system and all the key features you'd expect on a Samsung phone today.
Features:
Operating System: Android
Processor: Octa-core (2.2GHz & 2.0GHz)
Display: 6.6" PLS LCD (1080 x 2408 pixels, FHD+, 90Hz refresh rate)
Rear Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
Front Camera: 13 MP
Battery: 5000 mAh
RAM & Storage: 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM
Extras: Expandable memory up to 1TB, dual SIM, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, NFC
Highlight: A reliable choice for anyone who needs to enjoy 5G speed, silky smooth display performance, and expandable storage.
Its 6.6-inch FHD+ PLS LCD screen has a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, making everything look clear and responsive. On the back, there’s a triple camera setup (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), plus a 13 MP camera on the front. An Octa-core processor keeps things running smoothly, and with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a big 5000 mAh battery.
Price: ₦182,100 Where to Buy: Shop Pointek
Which Should I Go For?
Samsung’s budget lineup proves one thing: affordable doesn’t mean basic. The Galaxy A05 gives you solid essentials, the A06 adds 5G, and the A15, A16 LTE, and A14 5G bring premium features like AMOLED displays, big storage, and smooth performance all under ₦250,000.
If you’re shopping for the best budget Samsung phone in Nigeria, this list is all you need. Clean specs, reliable performance, and prices that won’t stress you out.