The Cheapest Samsung Phones to Buy in 2025

By now, we know what to expect from a Samsung phone; crisp displays, solid performance, sleek design, and a certain dependability that runs across the lineup, whether you're holding a flagship or something far more affordable. From the ultra-premium Galaxy S24 Ultra to the S26's new AI-driven smarts , Samsung continues to polish its reputation as the brand that delivers across tiers.

But if there's one thing that’s become increasingly clear in our reviews , it's this: you don’t need to spend ₦1 million to get a good Samsung phone. In 2025, Samsung’s budget-friendly options that deliver surprising specs, long battery life, and even 5G.

Whether you’re upgrading from a feature phone, replacing your old Android, or looking for a reliable second phone, here are the cheapest Samsung phones in Nigeria right now, complete with features, current prices, and where to shop them.

1. Samsung Galaxy A05

Features: Operating System: Android 13

Processor: MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)

CPU: Octa-core (2x2.5 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6x1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)

Display: 6.7" PLS LCD (720 x 1600 pixels)

Rear Camera: 50 MP (wide) + 2 MP (macro)

Front Camera: 8 MP

Battery: 5000 mAh

RAM & Storage: 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM

Extras: 3.5mm headphone jack, loudspeaker, dual SIM Highlight: The 50 MP primary camera is great for the price and turns everyday photography excellent.

The A05 offers reliable performance and an excellent screen display in a budget phone ideal for students, first-time users, or anyone low on cash. It features a 6.7-inch HD+ display, a 50 MP rear-facing camera, a 2 MP depth camera, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and a robust 5000 mAh battery that can easily last throughout the day. Price: ₦111,700. Where to Buy: Shop SLOT

2. Samsung Galaxy A06

Features Operating System: Android 14

Processor: MediaTek Helio G85

CPU: Octa-core (2x2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6x1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)

Display: 6.7"" PLS LCD (720 x 1600 pixels)

Rear Camera: 50 MP (wide) + 2 MP (depth)

Front Camera: 8 MP

Battery: 5000 mAh with 25W fast charging

RAM & Storage: 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM

Extras: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm jack, 5G support Highlight: It's one of the most affordable Samsung phones with 5G support and an energy-efficient 5000 mAh battery.

With the Samsung Galaxy A06, you get a 5G speed smartphone on a budget with a sturdy build. It's a sophisticated performer for gamers, streamers, and multitaskers. It is equipped with the same 6.7-inch HD+ screen and 50 MP + 2 MP dual camera as the A05, but with a lower 4GB of RAM and the same 64GB storage. It also has a 5000 mAh battery, which ensures the same battery life.



Price: ₦183,100. Where to Buy: Shop SLOT

3. Samsung Galaxy A15 (4GB RAM + 128GB ROM)

Features: Operating System: Android

Processor: Octa-core (2.2GHz & 2.0GHz)

Display: 6.5" Super AMOLED (1080 x 2340 pixels, FHD+)

Rear Camera: 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera: 13 MP

Battery: 5000 mAh (up to 20 hours video playback)

RAM & Storage: 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM

Extras: USB Type-C, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, dual SIM Highlight: The AMOLED screen and extended battery life are great for content consumption.

The Galaxy A15 pairs a 6.5" Super AMOLED display with a massive 128GB storage, and it's a trustworthy daily runner for social media, video, and apps. The A15 also has a third camera at the rear for increased versatility, a 50 MP main lens, a 5 MP ultra-wide, and a 2 MP macro. Price: ₦248,900. Where to Buy: Shop Pointek

4. Samsung Galaxy A16 LTE (6GB RAM + 128GB ROM)

Features: Operating System: Android

Processor: Octa-core (2.2GHz & 2.0GHz)

Display: 6.7" Super AMOLED (1080 x 2340 pixels, FHD+)

Rear Camera: 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera: 13 MP

Battery: 5000 mAh

RAM & Storage: 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM

Extras: Up to 1.5TB expandable memory, dual SIM, USB Type-C Highlight: Best for those who need more memory and multitasking ability without breaking the bank

The Samsung Galaxy A16 LTE offers a premium experience in the A-series line. It features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a triple-camera arrangement on the back (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP), and an upgrade to 6GB RAM with 128GB capacity. The 5000 mAh battery remains the norm, offering consistent battery life. Price: ₦250,000. Where to Buy: Shop Pointek

5. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (4GB RAM + 64GB ROM)

This is for the budget buyer who wants a 5G smartphone. Galaxy A14 5G combines a silky smooth 90Hz screen with a robust triple camera system and all the key features you'd expect on a Samsung phone today. Features: Operating System: Android

Processor: Octa-core (2.2GHz & 2.0GHz)

Display: 6.6" PLS LCD (1080 x 2408 pixels, FHD+, 90Hz refresh rate)

Rear Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera: 13 MP

Battery: 5000 mAh

RAM & Storage: 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM

Extras: Expandable memory up to 1TB, dual SIM, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, NFC Highlight: A reliable choice for anyone who needs to enjoy 5G speed, silky smooth display performance, and expandable storage.

Its 6.6-inch FHD+ PLS LCD screen has a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, making everything look clear and responsive. On the back, there’s a triple camera setup (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), plus a 13 MP camera on the front. An Octa-core processor keeps things running smoothly, and with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a big 5000 mAh battery.



Price: ₦182,100 Where to Buy: Shop Pointek

Which Should I Go For?