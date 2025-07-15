Samsung Galaxy M55 Review

Samsung is a phone company everyone knows, whether you’re team Android or not. Their Galaxy series, especially the high-end S and Z phones, comes packed with impressive features like foldable displays, advanced night photography, and AI-powered productivity tools. Their A series is also quite popular for its reliable performance at a more affordable price point. Tucked quietly between these two is the M series, Samsung’s under-hyped but surprisingly competent range. One of the latest entries in this lineup is the Samsung Galaxy M55, a device with premium-like features. If you’ve wondered whether it’s worth a try, here’s a deep dive into everything it offers.

Design and Build

The Galaxy M55 has a clean, minimalist design, a slim 7.8mm body, and a comfortable 180g weight. It feels light in hand without feeling cheap. The build is made from plastic, but not the flimsy kind, as the phone feels solid upon holding it. It comes in dark blue and light green; both colours look good without being flashy. You get dual SIM slots, although one of those slots will have to be removed if you plan to use a memory card.

Display: Big, Bright, and Smooth

The screen on this phone is a delight. It’s a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, which means scrolling through your social media feed or playing games looks and feels smoother. It also gets very bright (up to 1000 nits), which makes using the phone more convenient if you’re often outdoors or love watching content in bright environments. The Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels) ensures everything looks sharp and colourful, from YouTube videos to Instagram Stories.

Performance: Handles Everyday Tasks with Ease

The M55 is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, which is more than capable for day-to-day usage and even some light gaming. The Octa-core processor under the hood is built for multitasking, editing photos, switching between apps, or joining Zoom calls. Paired with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, the phone rarely lags. Furthermore, if you need more space, you can pop in a microSD card (though you’ll have to give up the second SIM slot).

Camera: More Than Just Numbers

Rear Camera Setup: 50MP main camera: This does the heavy lifting as the photos come out crisp and clear, even in lower light, thanks to OIS (optical image stabilisation).

8MP ultra-wide: This is the camera for those group shots or landscapes where you want to fit more into the frame.

2MP macro lens: This lens is for taking super close-up shots, though it’s more of a fun extra than an essential feature. Selfie Camera: A 50MP front camera that captures clean, detailed selfies. It also records video in 4K, which is impressive at this price point. Both front and back cameras can shoot 4K videos and are supported by gyro-EIS, which helps reduce shakiness, especially when recording on the move.

Sound: Loud, Clear, No Headphone Jack

The M55 has stereo speakers that produce balanced, fairly loud audio for watching videos or gaming without earphones. Unfortunately, it doesn’t have a 3.5mm headphone jack, so you’ll need wireless earbuds or USB-C headphones.

Connectivity: 5G Ready and Fully Loaded

The phone supports all major network bands, from 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G, so you’re sorted regardless of location or network provider. It also has: Wi-Fi 6 supports faster and more stable wireless connections.

Bluetooth 5.2 for smooth pairing with accessories.

NFC (in select regions) for contactless payments and pairing.

USB-C port with OTG support to connect USB drives and other devices.

Battery Life: All Day and More

With a 5000mAh battery, the Galaxy M55 easily lasts a full day, even with heavy use. If you're binge-watching on Netflix, navigating with Google Maps, or browsing TikTok, you won't be scrambling for a charger by midday. When you need to charge, the phone supports 45W fast charging, which means you can go from 0 to over 50% in just under 30 minutes (as long as you have a compatible charger).

Software: Clean, Customisable Samsung Experience

The M55 runs on Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Samsung’s interface. It’s clean, user-friendly, and packed with features like: Customisable widgets.

Split-screen multitasking.

Security and privacy dashboards.

Samsung Knox for device protection. It also comes with an under-display fingerprint sensor and all the usual sensors, such as proximity, compass, gyro, and accelerometer.

Price: ₦499,000. Where to Buy: Shop Just Fones .

Is the Samsung Galaxy M55 Worth It?