In Nigeria today, finding a smartphone that strikes a balance between affordability and functionality is a real challenge. Prices of mobile phones have nearly doubled in the past few years, yet people still need devices that can handle scrolling through social media and a bit of browsing without frustration. This is where the Redmi A3x enters the picture. The Redmi A3x is one of Xiaomi’s newest budget smartphones in Nigeria, sold for under ₦100,000. It is often confused with the Redmi A3, but in reality, the A3x is not an upgrade, just a variant with a different processor. Still, for those who want a budget smartphone in Nigeria, this device may be worth considering.

Redmi A3x Price in Nigeria

The Redmi A3x price in Nigeria currently ranges between ₦100,000 and ₦120,000, depending on the retailer and storage space option. You can find the Redmi A3x in trusted outlets like Jumia, Konga, Slot, Pointek, and official Xiaomi stores.

For comparison, the itel P70 and Infinix Smart 8 sit within the same price range, while the Samsung Galaxy A04e is typically a bit higher. That means the Redmi A3x competes directly in the affordable Android phone category in Nigeria.

Unboxing the Redmi A3x

The unboxing experience is simple and exactly what you would expect from Xiaomi at this level. Inside the box, you get: The Redmi A3x itself

A USB Type-C charging cable

A charging brick

Paperwork Nothing fancy, but it covers the essentials. At least Xiaomi still includes a charging brick; many brands now leave it out even in pricier models.

Design and Build Quality

One of the most surprising features of the Redmi A3x is its design. Unlike many budget smartphones in Nigeria that come with plastic finishes, the A3x is built with a glass back. It looks and feels more refined than its price would suggest. The phone features a trendy flat-sided design inspired by iPhones, giving it a modern feel. On the side, you get volume buttons and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that is both quick and accurate. At the bottom, there’s a USB-C port, a mono speaker, and the 3.5mm headphone jack, which many Nigerians still rely on for wired earphones. The phone also supports dual SIM cards and expandable storage of up to 2TB. Of course, no one in Nigeria is buying a 2TB memory card, since a genuine one costs far more than the phone itself, but the option is there if you need it.

Redmi A3x Display Review

The Redmi A3x display measures 6.71 inches, with an IPS LCD panel and a resolution of 720 × 1650 pixels. It supports a 90Hz refresh rate, which sounds impressive on paper, but in reality, it sometimes stutters, likely due to the entry-level processor. The display is fine for social media scrolling. However, with a brightness of about 500 nits, outdoor visibility in strong sunlight is not the smoothest. Xiaomi claims the display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, but it’s safer to still add a screen protector if you know you’re prone to dropping your device.

Software and User Experience

The Redmi A3x runs Android 14 with Xiaomi's MIUI skin. Unlike higher-end Xiaomi phones , the interface here is quite bare. It feels close to stock Android with just a few customisations. One downside is the presence of ads and bloatware, something many Redmi users in Nigeria already complain about. Out of the box, the device comes with an update, so make sure you install it for smoother performance. As for long-term support, it's unclear how many updates this device will get. That's often the case with cheap Redmi phones.

Redmi A3x Performance Review

Powered by the Unisoc T3 chipset, paired with 3GB or 4GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage, the Redmi A3x is built for basic tasks. If your daily routine is limited to WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, and light browsing, the phone handles them well. However, when it comes to gaming, the story changes. Games like Call of Duty Mobile or PUBG run, but with serious lag and stutter. On the base 3GB RAM model, performance is especially limited. Benchmarks are nothing special; it’s strictly an entry-level device. So, if you are looking for a gaming smartphone in Nigeria, the Redmi A3x is not the right pick.

Camera Review

The large camera bump on the back might make you think this phone has powerful cameras, but the truth is simpler. The Redmi A3x has a dual rear setup: an 8MP main camera and an auxiliary sensor that doesn’t add much. In practice, you’re shooting with just the 8MP lens. Photos are okay in daylight, but the overall quality is average. HDR is almost non-existent, meaning shots often lose detail in bright or dark areas. The 5MP selfie camera is serviceable for casual photos and video calls, but don’t expect sharp results. Both front and back cameras can record 1080p at 30fps, which is standard for this price. In short, the Redmi A3x camera is okay for basic use but not for photography lovers.

Battery Life

The Redmi A3x battery is one of its strongest points. At 5,000mAh, it easily lasts a full day of regular use. If you only use it lightly as a secondary phone, it can stretch to two days. Charging, however, is limited to 10W, which is slow by 2025 standards. Expect over two hours for a full charge. Still, once charged, the endurance makes up for it.

Who Should Buy the Redmi A3x?

The Redmi A3x is not for everyone. Here’s who will find it helpful: Students seeking a budget-friendly Android phone in Nigeria.

Nigerians on a tight budget who just want reliable calls, messaging, and social media.

Anyone in need of a secondary device. It is not recommended for gamers, photography enthusiasts, or anyone who expects premium performance.

Is Redmi A3x Worth Buying in Nigeria?