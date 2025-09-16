When it comes to budget smartphones in Nigeria, the itel P70 is attracting attention for one key reason: value. At a time when phones above ₦150,000 are becoming harder for many people to afford, itel is offering a handset priced at ₦130,000/₦1400,000 that promises a long-lasting battery, a modern processor, and reliable everyday performance.



In this Itel P70 review, we break down its specifications, performance, camera, and battery life to help you decide if this is the right budget phone for you.

itel P70 Specifications at a Glance

Before diving into details, here’s a quick look at the itel P70 specs: Display: 6.6-inch IPS LCD, 720p resolution, 90Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Helio G50

RAM & Storage: 4GB RAM (expandable by another 4GB) + 128GB internal storage

Battery: 6,000mAh capacity + optional 4,000mAh case battery (total 10,000mAh)

Cameras: 13MP rear + 8MP front

Operating System: Android 14 These specifications show that the itel P70 is designed to serve entry-level smartphone users who want longevity and functionality without overspending.

Design and Build Quality

The itel P70 arrives with a glossy reflective back design. While it looks stylish at first glance, the shiny surface easily collects fingerprint smudges and can be tricky when trying to capture clean photos or videos of the phone itself. The inscription “Super Battery” and “Marathon Power” on the back makes it clear where the emphasis lies. Thankfully, the bundled bumper case not only protects the phone but also reduces smudge issues. The design is sturdy enough for daily Nigerian use, although a matte finish would have made handling more comfortable.

Display and Everyday Experience

The phone features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 720 pixels. While this is not the sharpest display on the market, it is serviceable for streaming, social media scrolling, and reading. A big advantage is the 90Hz refresh rate, which makes scrolling and animations feel smoother compared to older entry-level phones stuck at 60Hz. Outdoors under the Nigerian sun, brightness is adequate though not exceptionally sharp. Slim bezels give the screen a modern appearance, and the extra landscape charging display mode, which acts as a bedside clock, adds a small but welcome touch. For daily use, the display provides an enjoyable experience for its price.

Performance and Processor

At the heart of the itel P70 is the MediaTek Helio G50 processor, paired with 4GB RAM (expandable by another 4GB via memory fusion) and 128GB storage. The Helio G50 is a new chipset, introduced in early 2025, designed to improve entry-level gaming and multitasking by supporting higher refresh rates. In practice, the phone handles routine activities, WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube, and light browsing smoothly. For casual gaming, it runs titles like Free Fire, Subway Surfers, and Call of Duty Mobile at acceptable performance levels.

However, under prolonged gaming or heavy multitasking, the phone tends to lag and overheat. This is partly due to the 12nm architecture of the processor, which generates heat over time. Still, compared with older entry-level devices, the itel P70 offers a significant improvement in performance. It’s not designed for heavy gaming or advanced editing, but for an affordable smartphone in Nigeria, it delivers dependable processing power.

Software and User Interface

Running on Android 14, the itel P70 brings a fresh interface that feels clean and responsive. There are no major customisations, which keeps the experience simple and easy to navigate. Users familiar with Android will find it straightforward, while those upgrading from feature phones will enjoy the smoother transition.

Camera Performance

The itel P70 is equipped with a 13MP main rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera. At first glance, these numbers may seem low compared to rivals boasting 32MP sensors. But in practical use, the P70’s cameras deliver decent quality for an entry-level device. Daylight photos look clear and colourful, with the AI camera mode producing sharper and brighter images. Portrait mode, however, struggles with focus unless you are very close to the subject, which makes the background blur less accurate. Low-light performance is standard, with results improving when additional lighting is used. The front 8MP camera is surprisingly stronger than expected, giving clear selfies and stable video calls. Content creators and casual users can get by with its video recording, especially in well-lit settings. Zoom is limited to 4x, so fine details are lost in distant shots. Overall, the itel P70 camera is serviceable for basic photography, social media uploads, and video chats.

Battery Life and Charging

The battery is the itel P70’s biggest selling point. Out of the box, it comes with a 6,000mAh battery, which is already larger than most phones at this price. But what makes it unique is the additional bumper case that houses an extra 4,000mAh cell, taking the total to 10,000mAh.

This is unmatched in the budget Android phone category. With regular use, the phone easily lasts two days on a single charge. Even with gaming or heavy streaming, users can rely on a full day without worrying about recharging.



The included 18W charger gets the job done efficiently. For Nigerians who prioritise longevity and want a phone that won’t die in the middle of the day, the itel P70 battery life is a major reason to buy.

Audio, Connectivity and Extras

Audio is handled by a single loudspeaker, which is moderately strong but not immersive. A 3.5mm headphone jack is present, allowing users to enjoy music the traditional way. However, earphones are not included in the package. One small frustration is with the built-in FM radio app. It requires wired earphones to function, which could have been avoided if the package had come with a pair. On the positive side, connectivity features like dual SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth are all present, covering essential needs.

Price and Availability in Nigeria

The itel P70 price in Nigeria ranges from ₦130,000 to ₦140,000, depending on the storage space and retailer, making it one of the most affordable smartphones that offers a massive battery and Android 14. You can find it on Jumia, Konga, Slot, and authorised retail outlets nationwide. Compared to rivals in the same price category, the P70 stands out for its unique combination of battery life and refreshed performance.

Pros and Cons

Advantages Huge 6,000mAh battery + 4,000mAh bumper case option

Android 14 software

Affordable price in Nigeria

Expandable RAM and storage

Smooth 90Hz display refresh rate Limitations Reflective back design collects fingerprints

Camera portrait mode could be better

Processor prone to lag and overheating with heavy use

The itel P70 is not trying to compete with mid-range or flagship devices. Instead, it focuses on delivering what matters most to budget-conscious Nigerian users: long battery life, dependable performance for everyday use, and affordability. For ₦120,000, it strikes a balance between functionality and cost, making it a reliable choice for students, workers, or anyone seeking an affordable secondary phone.