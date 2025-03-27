Which Budget Android Phones Actually Have Good Cameras?

In the past, the iPhone vs. Android tussle saw Android devices take hits over unsatisfactory cameras and image quality. But phones in this range have made impressive improvements. Gone are the days when only flagship devices could deliver exceptional camera systems.



Newer models pack in high-resolution sensors, like 48MP or even 64MP, along with a range of lenses, from ultra-wide to macro, so you can capture everything from landscapes to those tiny details that make photos pop.



Now, with AI tech, HDR, night mode, and overall image clarity have all seen a major upgrade, meaning you get bright, crisp shots even in tricky lighting conditions.

What to Look for in a Smartphone’s Camera

If cameras are very important to you when shopping for a new phone, Here are a few things to look out for:

Sensor Size and Resolution

For great image or video quality, you’ll have to check the phone’s sensor size and mega pixel capacity. The higher the number of these features, the better the lighting, details, and sharpness. Many smartphones offer a 50MP sensor.

Price: ₦ 135,600 . (29% down from ₦ 189,900 ) Where to Buy: Shop 3CHub .



The TECNO Spark 30C’s 50MP dual-camera setup works. It has intelligent scene recognition and a dual flash system, so your photos look sharp whether you’re snapping in daylight or low light.



Outside the cameras, this phone has a 6.67” HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate to keep the device lag-free. 5000mAh batteries + 18W fast charging means you won’t be reaching for a charger often. It houses the Helio G81 Octa-Core chipset, which means you can be on TikTok, X and YouTube without overloading the system.

Aperture (Bright Aperture)

Here is one thing to note about apertures: The lower the number, e.g., f1.4, the brighter and clearer the image. A smartphone with an f/1.4 aperture will give a sharper and clearer picture than a smartphone with an f/2.4 aperture. Aperture also helps achieve the bokeh (portrait) effect, which blurs out the background and makes the subject stand out.

Price: ₦268,800. Shop Here The Redmi Note 14 Pro’s 200MP main camera is designed for ultra-clear shots, and its f/1.65 aperture helps it perform well in low-light conditions. A larger aperture allows more light in, meaning brighter, sharper photos even when shooting at night or indoors. Plus, with OIS (optical image stabilization), shaky hands won’t ruin your shots.

On the front, you get a 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture, which is decent for capturing well-lit selfies, though it may not be as strong in dim lighting. Xiaomi’s AI beauty tech and the soft light ring help compensate, ensuring your selfies stay crisp without losing detail. If you’re into wide-angle shots, the 120° ultra-wide camera is great for capturing more in one frame, and the 2MP macro lens lets you zoom in for close-up details.

Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS)

When taking pictures or videos, your hand may shake, or the wind may affect your phone’s stability. The OIS feature helps make your shots sharper and smoother when it shakes or shooting in low-light environments.

Lens Quality and Variety

The perks of having a variety of lenses are the versatility of capturing all kinds of subjects from different angles and distances. When buying a smartphone, ensure it offers multiple lenses, such as ultra-wide, telephoto, wide-angle/standard, and depth camera.

Large Screen

Since smartphones lack traditional optical viewfinders, the phone’s screen helps you view the subject’s position, centre it, and capture it. With a large screen, you can see more details through the lens and adjust the subject or frame to your preference.

Huawei Nova 8i

The Nova 8i has an octa-core Snapdragon 662 processor and 8GB of RAM, offering reliable performance for daily tasks. It also has a 64MP quad camera setup, including ultrawide and macro lenses, allowing outstanding photography.

Its 6.67-inch display paired with a 4,300mAh battery and 66W fast charging makes this model convenient for anyone who’s always on the go and values quick recharging. It’s also available in beautiful colours like Moonlight Silver and Interstellar Blue. Price: ₦221,000. Where To Buy: Shop Kara .

Huawei Nova Y90

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly option that doesn’t neglect necessary features, the Huawei Nova Y90 should be your pick. With a unique design and a 6.7-inch display, the Nova Y90 appeals to those who appreciate larger screens. It also has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which gives you smooth operation and enough space for media and apps.

Its camera setup, with both a 50MP main camera, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth, provides good-quality images that capture detailed moments. Paired with a battery capacity of 5000 mAh, this model is aimed at a good smartphone experience. Price: ₦220,000. Where To Buy: Shop Kara .

Oppo A60

If you want a phone that’s sleek, reliable, and built for everyday life, the OPPO A60 ticks all the boxes. But even more than that, the camera system is also good. Pictures come out great with dual back cameras (50MP wide lens (f/1.8) and a 2MP depth sensor).

This is all boosted with AI enhancements that ensure your photos look their best. At just 7.68mm thin, it’s lightweight, stylish, and easy to carry, while the IP54 water and dust resistance means it can handle accidental spills and dusty environments.



Price: ₦320,000. Where to Buy: Shop Justfones