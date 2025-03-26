There’s nothing more frustrating than your phone turning into a pocket-sized frying pan in the middle of a gaming session. One minute, you’re leading your squad to victory, and the next, your screen starts lagging, your fingers start burning and feeling like they’re melting. Your phone turns the screen off, saying it needs to cool down.



Some gaming phones have next-level cooling systems, efficient processors, and battery setups that keep things running smoothly, even during endless gaming sessions. So, if you love playing Call of Duty: Mobile, PUBG , Genshin Impact , or any of your favorite or other graphics-heavy games , here are seven top gaming phones that won’t overheat, no matter how long you play.

1. ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro

Price: ₦1,899,000. Where to Buy: Shop Just Fones If gaming phones had a final boss, it would be the ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro. Dubbed the best gaming phone in 2025 , this phone is made for gamers, and ASUS has taken cooling to another level. This phone has a built-in vapour chamber and an AeroActive cooling fan, meaning it stays cool even when running heavy-duty games for hours. Plus, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and up to 16GB RAM, there’s minimal chance of it slowing down, zero overheating, and maximum smoothness. The 185Hz refresh rate makes every movement look ultra-fluid, and the 5800mAh battery also keeps you going for longer. If you like sniping enemies in COD Mobile or dodging attacks in Genshin Impact, the experience is extremely flawless. Of course, this beast is a bit pricey and a bit bulky, but it is top of the class.

2. RedMagic 10 Pro

Price: ₦1,480,000 Where to Buy: Shop Select.com

What makes this phone great is its built-in turbo cooling fan, yes, an actual fan inside the phone, sounds cool, right? That, combined with liquid cooling technology, ensures the device stays cool even when you’re pushing it to the limits. It is also powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and a 144Hz AMOLED display, so you get high-end gaming performance without the high-end price tag.

Not everyone wants to spend their life savings on a gaming phone , and that’s where the RedMagic 10 Pro comes in. It’s built for gaming but is much lower priced than the ASUS ROG series. The software can feel a bit clumsy, and the camera isn’t anything to brag about. But if we are being honest, you’re here for gaming, and this phone absolutely delivers.

3. ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro

Price: ₦1,450,000 Where to Buy: Shop Select.com Though the ROG Phone 9 Pro is the latest model, its predecessor, the ROG Phone 8 Pro, is still an absolute monster. It’s got the same cooling technology, air vents, and a vapor chamber system to keep things cool. Performance-wise, it’s still crazily powerful, featuring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and a 165Hz refresh rate screen. The AirTrigger shoulder buttons also make FPS games feel way more immersive, giving you a console-like experience. The only problem is that this one might feel slightly outdated since the ROG 9 Pro exists. But if you find it at a discounted price, it’s still an excellent choice.

4. RedMagic 10 Pro

Price: ₦1,450,000 Where to Buy: Shop Just Fones If you’re a gamer who hates constantly looking for a charger, the RedMagic 9S Pro might be a perfect option. It packs a 6000mAh battery, which means you can game for hours without worrying about running out of battery. Like the other RedMagic phones, it has active liquid cooling and a built-in fan to prevent overheating.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor ensures smooth performance, and the 144Hz refresh rate display makes sure everything is clear enough so you don’t miss a frame during fast-paced gameplay. It’s a solid mid-range gaming phone that keeps things cool while lasting longer than most. The only issue is that it’s a bit heavy. But if you want a phone that can handle long gaming sessions without getting hot, this is a solid pick.

5. Nubia RedMagic 10 Pro

Price: ₦1,699,000 Where to Buy: Shop Jumia The RedMagic 10 Pro is another amazing gaming phone that people often overlook. It looks similar to the ordinary RedMagic 10 Pro, but with a slight variant. It has everything you’d want in a gaming device, from strong performance to efficient cooling and a colorful display. The built-in turbo cooling fan and liquid cooling system also ensure that the phone stays at a reasonable temperature, even during long gaming sessions. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and 6.8-inch AMOLED display (120Hz refresh rate) deliver smooth gameplay without lag. However, the software interface can be a little weird to use compared to more mainstream brands. But if gaming is your priority, you’ll hardly notice.

6. iPhone 16 Pro Max

Price: ₦2,199,000 - ₦3,099,000 Where to Buy: Shop Apple Store Apple doesn’t market its iPhones as "gaming phones", but don’t be deceived, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is an absolute beast in gaming. It has the A18 Bionic chip, which is one of the most powerful processors out there. While iPhones don’t have built-in cooling fans like gaming phones, Apple’s software optimization and thermal management can control things, even when playing heavy games.

The 120Hz ProMotion display makes gameplay ultra-smooth, and with iOS gaming exclusives like Apple Arcade, there are plenty of options to enjoy. The downside is that it doesn't come cheap because it’s an Apple product. But if you’re already in the Apple ecosystem and want a gaming phone that doubles as an all-around premium device, you have it!

7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Price: ₦2,810,000 – ₦3,405,000 Where to Buy: Shop Rifugio Okay, this one’s not a traditional gaming phone, but if you love playing on a large screen, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is your go-to. When unfolded, it has a huge 7.6-inch display, making it feel like a mini gaming tablet. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor keeps everything running smoothly, and Samsung’s cooling technology ensures the device doesn’t overheat.

Of course, Samsung phones are expensive, and this is no exception. Also, the foldable design might not be for everyone, but if you want to game on a massive screen while still having a phone that fits in your pocket, this is the way to go.