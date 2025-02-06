Pulse logo
06 February 2025 at 13:30
Top 10 Affordable 5G Smartphones to Buy in 2025

As 5G technology continues to improve, it’s no surprise that more people are looking for budget-friendly smartphones that support the fast and efficient connectivity it offers. Whether you're after smoother browsing, faster downloads, or enhanced gaming performance, there are plenty of affordable 5G options.

From Samsung to Xiaomi, Infinix, and more, we’ve compiled the best smartphones across different price ranges, giving you great performance and value for your money.

Here’s a closer look at the top 5G devices you should consider this year.

1. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is a strong contender in the mid-range 5G smartphone market. It offers flagship-level features at a budget-friendly price, making it a top pick for those seeking great value.

Powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset and a 5000mAh battery, it delivers excellent performance and promises battery life up to two days with moderate usage.

Samsung-Galaxy-A54-5G

Key Features:

  • Water and dust resistance

  • 32MP front camera, 50MP main rear camera, 12MP ultra-wide, and 5MP macro lens

  • 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging

  • Exynos 1380 Octa-core processor for smooth performance

Price Range: ₦591,815 - ₦600,000
Where to Buy: Jumia

2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G delivers excellent value, boasting a massive 200MP camera and a large AMOLED display, ideal for social media lovers and content creators.

Key Features:

  • 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

  • 200MP main camera for detailed photos

  • Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset

  • 5000mAh battery for long-lasting use

Price: ₦750,000
Where to Buy: Shop Jumia

3. Infinix Zero 30 5G

Infinix-Zero-30-5G

The Infinix Zero 30 5G stands out for its sleek design and impressive specs. Whether you’re gaming or multitasking, this device offers exceptional value for its price.

Key Features:

  • Curved AMOLED display for a premium feel

  • 108MP main camera

  • Dimensity 8020 chipset for smooth performance

  • 5000mAh battery with 68W fast charging

Price Range: ₦405,000 - ₦455,000
Where to Buy: Shop Revenes

4. Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G

Tecno-Phantom-V-Fold-5G

Looking for an affordable foldable phone? The Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G is a breakthrough in foldable smartphone technology, offering a premium design without the high price tag.

Key Features:

  • 7.85-inch foldable display

  • 50MP main camera for excellent photography

  • Dimensity 9000+ chipset

  • 5000mAh battery for extended use

Price Range: ₦1,260,000 - ₦1,408,000
Where to Buy: Shop Revenes

5. Tecno Camon 19 Pro

Tecno-Camon-19-Pro

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro combines great performance and a stunning display, making it an excellent choice for users who enjoy multimedia consumption and photography.

Key Features:

  • 6.8-inch IPS LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate

  • 64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro camera

  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB)

  • 16MP front-facing camera

Price: ₦359,999 - ₦500,000
Where to Buy: Shop Jumia

6. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G strikes a perfect balance between price and performance. With solid features like a vibrant display and a reliable camera setup, it offers great value for its price.

Key Features:

  • 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate

  • Exynos 1280 chipset

  • 48MP main camera wi

  • th ultra-wide and macro lenses

  • Expandable storage up to 1TB

Price: ₦265,000
Where to Buy: Shop Revenes

7. Nokia G60 5G

The Nokia G60 5G is designed for durability and long-lasting performance. This budget-friendly 5G phone features a solid camera system and a reliable battery, ensuring a consistent experience for its users.

Key Features:

  • 6.58-inch display

  • 4500mAh battery with fast charging

  • 5G connectivity for future-proofing

  • Triple rear camera setup with an 8MP front-facing camera

Price: ₦270,000
Where to Buy: Shop Revenes

8. OPPO Reno 8T 5G

The OPPO Reno 8T 5G is a premium mid-range option that doesn’t compromise on design or performance. Its sleek body, powerful camera system, and fast 5G speeds make it perfect for modern mobile users.

OPPO-Reno-8T-5G

Key Features:

  • 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

  • Triple rear camera setup for stunning photos

  • 240Hz touch sampling rate for smooth touch responsiveness

  • 5G connectivity for ultra-fast speeds

Price: ₦590,000
Where to Buy: Shop Justfones

9. Vivo V27 5G

The Vivo V27 5G combines a beautiful design with solid performance, offering value for those looking for a stylish yet affordable 5G phone. Its camera system and AMOLED display make it a fantastic multimedia device.

Vivo-V27-5G

Key Features:

  • 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

  • 50MP main camera for sharp images

  • MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset for efficient performance

  • 4600mAh battery with 66W fast charging

Price Range: ₦349,000
Where to Buy: Shop Revenes

10. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G continues the trend of offering great value from Samsung's A-series. With an impressive display, solid camera, and long-lasting battery, it's an excellent choice for a reliable 5G phone.

Samsung-Galaxy-A34-5G

Key Features:

  • 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display

  • 48MP main camera for clear and vibrant photos

  • Exynos 1280 chipset for smooth performance

  • 5000mAh battery for all-day use

Price: ₦527,000
Where to Buy: Shop Revenes

By picking any of the smartphones listed above, you’re sure to get the most out of your 5G experience without compromising your budget.

