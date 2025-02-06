As 5G technology continues to improve, it’s no surprise that more people are looking for budget-friendly smartphones that support the fast and efficient connectivity it offers. Whether you're after smoother browsing, faster downloads, or enhanced gaming performance, there are plenty of affordable 5G options.

From Samsung to Xiaomi, Infinix, and more, we’ve compiled the best smartphones across different price ranges, giving you great performance and value for your money.

Here’s a closer look at the top 5G devices you should consider this year.

1. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is a strong contender in the mid-range 5G smartphone market. It offers flagship-level features at a budget-friendly price, making it a top pick for those seeking great value.

Powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset and a 5000mAh battery, it delivers excellent performance and promises battery life up to two days with moderate usage.

Key Features: Water and dust resistance

32MP front camera, 50MP main rear camera, 12MP ultra-wide, and 5MP macro lens

5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging

Exynos 1380 Octa-core processor for smooth performance Price Range: ₦591,815 - ₦600,000

Where to Buy: Jumia

2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G delivers excellent value, boasting a massive 200MP camera and a large AMOLED display, ideal for social media lovers and content creators. Key Features: 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

200MP main camera for detailed photos

Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset

5000mAh battery for long-lasting use Price: ₦750,000

Where to Buy: Shop Jumia

3. Infinix Zero 30 5G

The Infinix Zero 30 5G stands out for its sleek design and impressive specs. Whether you’re gaming or multitasking, this device offers exceptional value for its price. Key Features: Curved AMOLED display for a premium feel

108MP main camera

Dimensity 8020 chipset for smooth performance

5000mAh battery with 68W fast charging Price Range: ₦405,000 - ₦455,000

Where to Buy: Shop Revenes

4. Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G

Looking for an affordable foldable phone? The Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G is a breakthrough in foldable smartphone technology, offering a premium design without the high price tag. Key Features: 7.85-inch foldable display

50MP main camera for excellent photography

Dimensity 9000+ chipset

5000mAh battery for extended use Price Range: ₦1,260,000 - ₦1,408,000

Where to Buy: Shop Revenes

5. Tecno Camon 19 Pro

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro combines great performance and a stunning display, making it an excellent choice for users who enjoy multimedia consumption and photography. Key Features: 6.8-inch IPS LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate

64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro camera

8GB RAM + 256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB)

16MP front-facing camera Price: ₦359,999 - ₦500,000

Where to Buy: Shop Jumia

6. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G strikes a perfect balance between price and performance. With solid features like a vibrant display and a reliable camera setup, it offers great value for its price. Key Features: 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate

Exynos 1280 chipset

48MP main camera wi

th ultra-wide and macro lenses

Expandable storage up to 1TB Price: ₦265,000

Where to Buy: Shop Revenes

7. Nokia G60 5G

The Nokia G60 5G is designed for durability and long-lasting performance. This budget-friendly 5G phone features a solid camera system and a reliable battery, ensuring a consistent experience for its users. Key Features: 6.58-inch display

4500mAh battery with fast charging

5G connectivity for future-proofing

Triple rear camera setup with an 8MP front-facing camera Price: ₦270,000

Where to Buy: Shop Revenes

8. OPPO Reno 8T 5G

The OPPO Reno 8T 5G is a premium mid-range option that doesn’t compromise on design or performance. Its sleek body, powerful camera system, and fast 5G speeds make it perfect for modern mobile users.

Key Features: 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

Triple rear camera setup for stunning photos

240Hz touch sampling rate for smooth touch responsiveness

5G connectivity for ultra-fast speeds Price: ₦590,000

Where to Buy: Shop Justfones

9. Vivo V27 5G

The Vivo V27 5G combines a beautiful design with solid performance, offering value for those looking for a stylish yet affordable 5G phone. Its camera system and AMOLED display make it a fantastic multimedia device.

Key Features: 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

50MP main camera for sharp images

MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset for efficient performance

4600mAh battery with 66W fast charging Price Range: ₦349,000

Where to Buy: Shop Revenes

10. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G continues the trend of offering great value from Samsung's A-series. With an impressive display, solid camera, and long-lasting battery, it's an excellent choice for a reliable 5G phone.

Key Features: 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display

48MP main camera for clear and vibrant photos

Exynos 1280 chipset for smooth performance

5000mAh battery for all-day use Price: ₦527,000

Where to Buy: Shop Revenes