As 5G technology continues to improve, it’s no surprise that more people are looking for budget-friendly smartphones that support the fast and efficient connectivity it offers. Whether you're after smoother browsing, faster downloads, or enhanced gaming performance, there are plenty of affordable 5G options.
From Samsung to Xiaomi, Infinix, and more, we’ve compiled the best smartphones across different price ranges, giving you great performance and value for your money.
Here’s a closer look at the top 5G devices you should consider this year.
1. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is a strong contender in the mid-range 5G smartphone market. It offers flagship-level features at a budget-friendly price, making it a top pick for those seeking great value.
Powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset and a 5000mAh battery, it delivers excellent performance and promises battery life up to two days with moderate usage.
Key Features:
Water and dust resistance
32MP front camera, 50MP main rear camera, 12MP ultra-wide, and 5MP macro lens
5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging
Exynos 1380 Octa-core processor for smooth performance
Price Range: ₦591,815 - ₦600,000
Where to Buy: Jumia
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G delivers excellent value, boasting a massive 200MP camera and a large AMOLED display, ideal for social media lovers and content creators.
Key Features:
6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate
200MP main camera for detailed photos
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset
5000mAh battery for long-lasting use
Price: ₦750,000
Where to Buy: Shop Jumia
3. Infinix Zero 30 5G
The Infinix Zero 30 5G stands out for its sleek design and impressive specs. Whether you’re gaming or multitasking, this device offers exceptional value for its price.
Key Features:
Curved AMOLED display for a premium feel
108MP main camera
Dimensity 8020 chipset for smooth performance
5000mAh battery with 68W fast charging
Price Range: ₦405,000 - ₦455,000
Where to Buy: Shop Revenes
4. Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G
Looking for an affordable foldable phone? The Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G is a breakthrough in foldable smartphone technology, offering a premium design without the high price tag.
Key Features:
7.85-inch foldable display
50MP main camera for excellent photography
Dimensity 9000+ chipset
5000mAh battery for extended use
Price Range: ₦1,260,000 - ₦1,408,000
Where to Buy: Shop Revenes
5. Tecno Camon 19 Pro
The Tecno Camon 19 Pro combines great performance and a stunning display, making it an excellent choice for users who enjoy multimedia consumption and photography.
Key Features:
6.8-inch IPS LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate
64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro camera
8GB RAM + 256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB)
16MP front-facing camera
Price: ₦359,999 - ₦500,000
Where to Buy: Shop Jumia
6. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G strikes a perfect balance between price and performance. With solid features like a vibrant display and a reliable camera setup, it offers great value for its price.
Key Features:
6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate
Exynos 1280 chipset
48MP main camera wi
th ultra-wide and macro lenses
Expandable storage up to 1TB
Price: ₦265,000
Where to Buy: Shop Revenes
7. Nokia G60 5G
The Nokia G60 5G is designed for durability and long-lasting performance. This budget-friendly 5G phone features a solid camera system and a reliable battery, ensuring a consistent experience for its users.
Key Features:
6.58-inch display
4500mAh battery with fast charging
5G connectivity for future-proofing
Triple rear camera setup with an 8MP front-facing camera
Price: ₦270,000
Where to Buy: Shop Revenes
8. OPPO Reno 8T 5G
The OPPO Reno 8T 5G is a premium mid-range option that doesn’t compromise on design or performance. Its sleek body, powerful camera system, and fast 5G speeds make it perfect for modern mobile users.
Key Features:
6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate
Triple rear camera setup for stunning photos
240Hz touch sampling rate for smooth touch responsiveness
5G connectivity for ultra-fast speeds
Price: ₦590,000
Where to Buy: Shop Justfones
9. Vivo V27 5G
The Vivo V27 5G combines a beautiful design with solid performance, offering value for those looking for a stylish yet affordable 5G phone. Its camera system and AMOLED display make it a fantastic multimedia device.
Key Features:
6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate
50MP main camera for sharp images
MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset for efficient performance
4600mAh battery with 66W fast charging
Price Range: ₦349,000
Where to Buy: Shop Revenes
10. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G continues the trend of offering great value from Samsung's A-series. With an impressive display, solid camera, and long-lasting battery, it's an excellent choice for a reliable 5G phone.
Key Features:
6.6-inch Super AMOLED display
48MP main camera for clear and vibrant photos
Exynos 1280 chipset for smooth performance
5000mAh battery for all-day use
Price: ₦527,000
Where to Buy: Shop Revenes
By picking any of the smartphones listed above, you’re sure to get the most out of your 5G experience without compromising your budget.