The Best Gaming Phones

Every gamer I know is incredibly passionate and takes their gaming experience very seriously. For many, gaming isn’t just a random hobby they do when they’re bored—it’s a lifestyle and a part of them.

That passion extends to the devices they choose to play on, as the right gadget can either elevate the experience or ruin it entirely. Imagine being on the verge of victory, only for your phone to freeze, hang, or overheat—absolute frustration!

When it comes to gaming phones, some key factors to consider include performance, display, battery life, the phone’s processor, storage capacity and affordability. You need a phone that can handle heavy graphics, keep up with fast-paced action, and last through long gaming sessions.

Tecno Spark 30 Pro

The Tecno Spark 30 Pro is a fantastic choice for budget-conscious gamers who don’t want to compromise on performance. With its powerful MediaTek Helio G88 processor, it ensures you have smooth gameplay sessions with minimal lag. The 6.8-inch FHD+ display and 120Hz refresh rate guarantee an immersive visual experience, whether you’re battling enemies or racing to the finish line.

Its 5,000mAh battery means you can enjoy extended gaming sessions without constantly reaching for the charger, and the 33W super fast charging ensures you’re back in the game quickly whenever you have a low battery.

Plus, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, you’ll have plenty of space for your favorite games. It also has stereo dual speakers with the Dolby Atmos effect so you can hear crisp and clear sounds. This phone proves that you don’t need to spend a fortune to enjoy high-quality gaming. Price: ₦258,400. Where To Buy: Shop 3chub .

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro

This phone is another excellent choice for gamers because it is relatively affordable and performs well. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset and a 6GB RAM, this phone ensures multitasking is seamless, while the 128GB storage gives room for apps, games (of course), and media.

The 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate will give you stunning visuals and smooth gameplay which will significantly improve your overall gaming experience with the device. Additionally, with the 5000mAh battery and 67W fast charging, you don’t have to worry about unwanted breaks while playing.

Also, this phone has a Liquid Cool Technology that controls the phone’s temperature for maximum efficiency. Let’s not forget its Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision system which rivals more expensive gadgets and will deliver quality visuals and audio. Price: 235,000. Where To Buy: Shop Strix .

Itel RS4

Created for gamers in mind, the itel RS4 is a quality phone for gamers on a tight budget. Asides from its 6.56” big screen, it has a mighty Helio G99 ultimate gaming processor which was created to revolutionise gaming and unlock a new level of gameplay.

This processor allows you to seamlessly play mobile games like PUBG, Free Fire, and many more. Additionally, it has a mega memory storage of 24GB RAM and 256GB ROM to store all of your beloved games. Also, it has a 360° surround antenna and dual stereo speakers for you to clearly hear your enemy’s footsteps in the background.

Furthermore, it has a massive 5,000mAh battery with 45W power charge which can last you through marathon gaming sessions without breaking a sweat. It’s also lightweight and easy to hold for long periods, making it perfect for mobile gamers who prioritize comfort.

The Itel RS4 is proof that you don’t need to spend big to enjoy mobile gaming. Price: ₦217,950. Where To Buy: Shop Jumia .

Infinix Zero X Pro

The Infinix Zero X Pro is a gamer’s dream come true at an affordable price. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, it handles intense games like Call of Duty and PUBG effortlessly. The 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate provides stunning visuals and smooth transitions, giving you a competitive edge.

This phone also boasts 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, so you can download multiple games without worrying about space. Its 4,500mAh battery supports 45W fast charging, ensuring that your downtime between sessions is minimal.

For gamers who want high-end performance without the premium price tag, the Infinix Zero X Pro is an unbeatable choice. Price: ₦181,500. Where To Buy: Shop Markets.ng

Tecno Pova 6 Neo

Tecno’s Pova series has long been a favourite among budget gamers, and the Pova 6 Neo lives up to the hype. Its MediaTek Helio G85 processor delivers smooth gameplay and responsive controls, while the 6.82-inch HD+ display and 120Hz refresh rate make every frame count.

The 7,000mAh battery is a standout feature, offering one of the longest battery lives in this price range. With such a robust battery, you can play for hours on end without interruptions. The phone also supports 18W fast charging, so you’re back in action in no time. It doesn’t matter if you’re into strategy games or action-packed shooters, the Tecno Pova 6 Neo has everything you need to dominate. Price: ₦223,500. Where To Buy: Shop 3chub .