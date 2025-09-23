Infinix Hot 50 Review, Specs & Price in Nigeria (2025)

When the Infinix Hot 50 launched back in October 2024, it felt like you couldn’t walk down the street without spotting a poster, billboard, or ad for it. Infinix, much like its siblings Tecno and Itel , has always held a special place in Nigeria’s phone culture. These are the brands many people trust for affordable smartphones that actually do the job without emptying your pocket. Now that a year has passed, the question is simple: is the Hot 50 still worth your money in 2025? Let’s talk about what it really offers, beyond the flashy marketing.

The First Impression: What You Get Straight Out of the Box

Unboxing the Hot 50 feels familiar: the phone itself, a 33W charger (fast charger, so it charges up quicker than older ones), a USB-C cable, a basic transparent case, and a screen protector already applied (the thin film type, not the glass). Nothing surprising here, but it’s enough to get you started without buying extras.

Looks That Punch Above Its Price

For a budget phone, the Hot 50 looks stylish. It’s slim, lightweight (about 188g), and fits nicely in one hand. The back is matte plastic, so while it’s not as premium as glass or metal, it doesn’t feel cheap either. Plus, it comes in colours like Black, Sage Green, and Titanium Grey.

One small but practical touch is that the power button doubles as a fingerprint scanner. That means unlocking your phone is as easy as pressing the button where your thumb naturally rests. It’s also rated IP54, which means it can handle dust and light splashes of water. So, a little rain won’t kill it (but don’t go swimming with it). READ ALSO: What’s The Difference Between A MacBook Pro and a MacBook Air?

Everyday Use: Smooth or Stressful?

The Hot 50 runs on MediaTek’s Helio G100 processor, and you can get either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. Storage options go up to 256GB, and you can even add a memory card if you want. Scrolling feels smooth and fast thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate. This just means the screen refreshes faster, so movements look less choppy. Even though the screen resolution is just HD+, not full-blown 4K sharpness, most people won’t mind. Watching YouTube , chatting on WhatsApp , or scrolling TikTok looks perfectly fine.

Gaming and Performance

If you’re a gamer , the Hot 50 can handle lighter titles like Free Fire and PUBG Mobile without stress. It even plays heavier games like Call of Duty Mobile or Genshin Impact, but you’ll have to lower the settings. The Mali-G57 graphics card inside is decent for casual players but not built for hardcore gaming. The good news is, Infinix added some cooling tech so it doesn’t get uncomfortably hot during long gaming sessions, though it might still get warm. READ ALSO: Is Redmi A3 Worth It? Specs, Features & Price in Nigeria

Social Media Ready Cameras

At the back, you’ve got a triple camera setup with the main star being a 50MP lens. In good lighting, photos are sharp and colourful enough for Instagram or WhatsApp stories. At night, things get a bit noisy (grainy), though the night mode helps a little. The 8MP selfie camera is fine for video calls and casual selfies. There’s even a tiny LED flash on the front for when you’re in low light. Not bad for a phone at this price point, though don’t expect studio-quality shots. Videos can go up to 2K resolution at 30 frames per second. This means your clips will look decent, but stabilisation (reducing shaky hands) isn’t the strongest.

Battery Life: All-Day Power

The 5,000mAh battery is easily one of the Hot 50’s strengths. With regular use like browsing, WhatsApp, and a bit of YouTube, it can comfortably last a whole day. For heavy users, it’ll still carry you till night. Charging with the 33W charger takes about two hours from zero to full, which is fair at this price point.

The Good Old Headphone Jack

Many modern phones are killing off the 3.5mm headphone jack, forcing people to buy wireless earbuds, but the Hot 50 still has a headphone jack. For those who prefer wired earphones (no need to worry about charging them), this is a big plus.

The Downsides You Should Know

The Infinix Hot 10 is not all rosy. Here are a couple of things to keep in mind: Software updates are not Infinix’s strong point, so don’t expect Android updates for many years.



The display isn’t AMOLED (the kind that gives punchier colours and deeper blacks). It’s decent, but not dazzling.



Some pre-installed apps (often called bloatware) might annoy you with notifications. Luckily, you can uninstall most of them. READ ALSO: A ₦130K Phone With 10,000mAh? The Itel P70 Refuses to Die

Price in Nigeria (2025)

Right now, the Infinix Hot 50 sells for ₦291,200 at Rifugio Nigeria .

Should You Buy It?