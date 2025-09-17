If I gave you the Redmi A3 and asked you to guess the price, you would be surprised at your answer. The Redmi A3, a member of Xiaomi's low-cost A-series, is designed for users seeking a budget-friendly smartphone to perform basic tasks such as messaging, making calls, light internet browsing, and casual media viewing. But don't be deceived by appearances. For a budget phone, Redmi A3's build looks more premium than what you'd expect. In this review, we will see in detail what is special about Redmi A3, its limitations, and its capabilities.

Design and Build Quality

The Redmi A3 is built with surprising attention to detail. The blue variant, as well as the black variant, feels glass-like and appears more premium than its price suggests. While it's likely not actual glass but buffed plastic, the aesthetic still feels impressive in hand. There's even a green variant with a leather-like feel, which most people will find trendier. When compared to its predecessor, the Redmi A2, the difference is striking. The A2 looked every bit like a budget phone, while the A3 feels like a step up, with flat sides. The fingerprint reader has been moved to the power button on the side, as opposed to the A2, which has it on the rear. The SIM tray can take two SIM cards and an SD card, which is handy because the A3 has 64GB and 128GB models. The box contents are minimalistic; you won't get a phone case or earphones with it.

Display and Multimedia Experience

The Redmi A3 has thick bezels and a teardrop notch, which won’t win any design awards. However, the specs here are pretty reasonable for the price: a 6.71-inch 720p IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It features Gorilla Glass 3, which provides additional scratch protection. The 90Hz refresh rate also makes scrolling smoother than regular 60Hz displays. Content consumption feels natural on this phone. It even comes with Netflix pre-installed, signalling Xiaomi’s intention to market the device for light streaming. While the display isn’t the sharpest, it’s perfectly serviceable for everyday users who want to watch YouTube, browse, or use social media. READ MORE: Why Nigerians Will Keep Buying Phones Like the Samsung Galaxy A16

Software and Performance

The Redmi A3 has Android 14 Go Edition and a slimmed-down version of MIUI. In fact, the UI feels closer to stock Android, with fewer preloaded features and even only one built-in wallpaper. This lightweight software approach is designed to make the phone perform smoothly, despite its hardware limitations. The MediaTek Helio P35 processor powers performance. This is interesting because some sources, like GSM Arena, listed the Helio G36, but after checks with benchmark apps, it’s confirmed to be the P35, a six-year-old chipset. The A3 comes in 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM variants, but users are advised to avoid the 3GB model if possible. With 4GB or 6GB of RAM, the experience is more manageable. Everyday tasks like messaging, browsing, and social apps are fine, though opening apps can sometimes take a second or two, and occasional stutters are noticeable. As expected, this isn’t a gaming phone. While simple games like Subway Surfers run smoothly, many 3D games either perform poorly or aren’t supported at all.

Cameras

The camera setup remains unchanged from the A2. On the back, the A3 features two lenses, although only one is effectively functional: an 8MP main sensor and a 0.8MP auxiliary sensor. On the front, it houses a 5MP selfie camera inside the notch—MP secondary sensor. At the front, it contains a 5MP front camera within the notch. The pictures taken aren't sharp, as they lack sharpness and detail, but with sufficient lighting, you can get manageable shots. Video capture is capped at 1080p. For normal photography and all-around video calling, the cameras are fine, but no one should buy this phone for its imaging capabilities.

Battery Life and Charging

If the Redmi A3 excels at one thing, it's battery life. It comes with a 5000mAh battery that comfortably lasts throughout a whole day of heavy use and even extends into a second day for light users. Screen-on time can reach up to 8–9 hours, which is impressive for a budget device. Charging, however, is another story. The phone comes with a 10W charger in the box, and filling up the battery takes about 2–3 hours. It’s not fast, but for the price point, it’s acceptable. On the bright side, the Redmi A3 now features a USB Type-C port, which is a significant upgrade from the older micro-USB on the A2. READ MORE: The Itel S25 Ultra Looks Like a Samsung, But It Costs Way Less

Price in Nigeria (2025)

And now to the most important part for Nigerian consumers: the price. The Redmi A3 goes for over ₦120,000, depending on whether it is the base model or not. This pricing might feel steep for an A-series device, especially when you recall that not too long ago, you could buy a Redmi Note series phone for around ₦100,000. However, given current market realities and inflation, this might be the “new normal.”