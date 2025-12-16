Shakara Festival Announces Full Lineup and ‘Shakara After Dark’ Takeover

Shakara Festival, Nigeria's premier cultural and music experience, has unveiled its complete, star-studded lineup and confirmed an electrifying "Shakara After Dark" takeover, solidifying its position as the must-attend event for 'Detty December.' The four-day festival will run from Thursday, December 18th, to Sunday, December 21st, 2025, at Nautica Beach Resort, Elegushi, Lekki, Lagos.

The festival's musical curation showcases a powerful blend of established legends, Alté icons, and the fastest-rising stars in Afrobeats, Alternative, and Highlife music, guaranteeing a diverse and unforgettable sonic journey. The full lineup features lyrical heavyweights like BlaqBonez and Show Dem Camp bringing Naija Rap and Alté fire, alongside soulful Afro Soul and R&B vibes from artists like J'Dess and Mich Straaw.

Attendees can purchase tickets for each of the Shakara Festival days or the full 4-day experience via: https://shakarafestival.com/tickets.

The energy is set for the Afrobeats crew with fast-rising stars such as Mavo, Llona, Tar1q, and Morravey. The alternative and indigenous sounds will be represented by Brymo and Johnny Drille with Folk-Fusion, while the legendary The Cavemen will deliver proper Highlife groove. The roster also connects the Diaspora with acts like Oshamo and Keys The Prince.

A key highlight of the festival will be the highly anticipated 'Shakara After Dark' late-night party series. The renowned nightlife brand, Obi's House, will take over the late-night stage on December 20th, promising the ultimate rave experience. Obi's House will bring its A-team of heavy-hitting DJs, including DJ Shawn, and Bonamax, to keep the party pulsating after the main stage concludes.

The festival will climax on Sunday, December 21st, with Shakara Gospel Day, an entire day dedicated to high-energy praise and worship featuring some of the biggest names in Nigerian Gospel music. This powerful closing event will feature performances by Gbenga Akinfenwa, SMJ, Yinka Alaseyori, Bidemi Olaoba, Sinach, Kingdom, Magpsalms, Ada Ehi, Gerald Bishung and many more, offering a perfect, uplifting conclusion to the four-day cultural celebration.