Advertisement

Shakara Festival Announces Full Lineup and ‘Shakara After Dark’ Takeover

Pulse Mix 13:10 - 16 December 2025
Advertisement

Shakara Festival, Nigeria's premier cultural and music experience, has unveiled its complete, star-studded lineup and confirmed an electrifying "Shakara After Dark" takeover, solidifying its position as the must-attend event for 'Detty December.' The four-day festival will run from Thursday, December 18th, to Sunday, December 21st, 2025, at Nautica Beach Resort, Elegushi, Lekki, Lagos.

Advertisement

The festival's musical curation showcases a powerful blend of established legends, Alté icons, and the fastest-rising stars in Afrobeats, Alternative, and Highlife music, guaranteeing a diverse and unforgettable sonic journey. The full lineup features lyrical heavyweights like BlaqBonez and Show Dem Camp bringing Naija Rap and Alté fire, alongside soulful Afro Soul and R&B vibes from artists like J'Dess and Mich Straaw

Attendees can purchase tickets for each of the Shakara Festival days or the full 4-day experience via: https://shakarafestival.com/tickets.

The energy is set for the Afrobeats crew with fast-rising stars such as Mavo, Llona, Tar1q, and Morravey. The alternative and indigenous sounds will be represented by Brymo and Johnny Drille with Folk-Fusion, while the legendary The Cavemen will deliver proper Highlife groove. The roster also connects the Diaspora with acts like Oshamo and Keys The Prince.

A key highlight of the festival will be the highly anticipated 'Shakara After Dark' late-night party series. The renowned nightlife brand, Obi's House, will take over the late-night stage on December 20th, promising the ultimate rave experience. Obi's House will bring its A-team of heavy-hitting DJs, including DJ Shawn, and Bonamax, to keep the party pulsating after the main stage concludes.

Advertisement

The festival will climax on Sunday, December 21st, with Shakara Gospel Day, an entire day dedicated to high-energy praise and worship featuring some of the biggest names in Nigerian Gospel music. This powerful closing event will feature performances by Gbenga Akinfenwa, SMJ, Yinka Alaseyori, Bidemi Olaoba, Sinach, Kingdom, Magpsalms, Ada Ehi, Gerald Bishung and many more, offering a perfect, uplifting conclusion to the four-day cultural celebration.

Shakara Festival is a comprehensive cultural experience built around four key zones: Shakara Junction, an ultimate marketplace for culture and commerce; Shakara Series, featuring deep-dive conversations and panels on the music industry and creative economy; Shakara Games Village, a dedicated space for competitive and casual gaming; and Shakara After Dark, the premier late-night party experience.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Davido Is The Artiste Of The Year 2025
Entertainment
15.12.2025
Davido Is The Artiste Of The Year 2025
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
10 Non-Sexual Ways to Deepen Intimacy With Your Partner
Lifestyle
16.12.2025
10 Non-Sexual Ways to Deepen Intimacy With Your Partner
Drake Breaks His Record for Most Annual Spotify Streams for a Rapper
Music
16.12.2025
Drake Breaks His Record for Most Annual Spotify Streams for a Rapper
Martell On The Move: Audacity Takes Flight and Makes Waves Across Lagos with The Swift Ascendant and the Martell Voyager
Business
16.12.2025
Martell On The Move: Audacity Takes Flight and Makes Waves Across Lagos with The Swift Ascendant and the Martell Voyager
Look Who Made Our Best-Dressed Celebrities List in 2025
Entertainment
16.12.2025
Look Who Made Our Best-Dressed Celebrities List in 2025
Former Vice President Osinbajo Commissions Alakija's State-of-the-Art Medical Research Hospital at UNIOSUN
Business
16.12.2025
Former Vice President Osinbajo Commissions Alakija's State-of-the-Art Medical Research Hospital at UNIOSUN
Gold Standard December: Goldberg’s Golden Xmas Concert Electrifies Ibadan
Entertainment
16.12.2025
Gold Standard December: Goldberg’s Golden Xmas Concert Electrifies Ibadan