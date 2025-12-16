“It’s Crazy”: Regina Daniels Speaks Out as Ned Nwoko Reportedly Files for Full Custody Amid Marital Collapse

Regina Daniels has broken her silence as a bitter custody battle reportedly unfolds behind the scenes amid her marital dispute with Ned Nwoko.

The fairy tale that began with a lavish, headlines-grabbing union in 2019 continues to descend into a bitter legal and public relations war. The latest episode sees Regina Daniels, the Nollywood actress, speak out on the systemic collapse of her marriage to Senator Ned Nwoko.

In a new statement posted on social media, the actress has accused the billionaire politician and her estranged husband of orchestrating a calculated smear campaign, firing her domestic staff, and effectively alienating her from their two sons, Munir and Khalifa.

For years, the couple’s age gap: Daniels, 25, and Nwoko is 64, served as the primary fodder for Nigerian tabloids. Yet, the narrative has shifted from socialite curiosity to a harrowing custody battle. Taking to Instagram to address the escalating crisis, Daniels painted a picture of a mother pushed to the brink by a man she now characterises as a "content creator" rather than a statesman.

The ‘Content Creator’ Senator and Allegations of Exploitation

The crux of Daniels’ grievance lies in what she describes as the weaponisation of their children for digital clout. Since the reports of their marriage dispute surfaced, Nwoko has remained active on social media, often sharing domestic snippets that include their sons. However, Daniels appears to views these posts as tactical media manipulation.

“People may believe that I am happy, but no mother can be at peace while separated from her children,” Daniels shared in an emotional statement on Tuesday, December 16.

“I chose not to allow that pain to define or imprison me, which is why it took time for me to walk away.”

The actress did not pull any punches regarding Nwoko’s public conduct, suggesting his legislative background makes his recent actions even more egregious.

“The repeated public exposure of my children reflects a troubling and deliberate pursuit of negative attention by their father. It is implausible that a public figure, particularly one with legislative experience, would be unaware that posting our children publicly in this time would inevitably attract media scrutiny.”

In a scathing dismissal of his political stature, she added: “I decided to stay off the matter to avoid causing more nuisance on this media space but clearly this man keeps acting like a baby. Meaning it’s now safe to call this one-term senator a content creator one.”

Coerced Statements and the Nanny Purge

The situation took a darker turn as Daniels detailed the logistical dismantling of her household. According to the actress, Nwoko has allegedly moved to isolate her by removing the primary caregivers who bridged the gap between her and her children.

“The last time I spoke to my kids was mid-November,” she revealed, highlighting a month-long silence that has clearly taken a toll.

“Ned dismissed all my nannies, pressured them into making false statements accusing me of violence and alcohol abuse in front of the children, and has since filed for full custody, despite already having the children in his care.”

This "nanny purge" appears to be a strategic cornerstone of the custody filing. Her latest allegations is one of the slew of claims that have emerged since their feud escalated back in October 2025.

Regina was Ned’s sixth wife, a position that brought her immense wealth and international travel, but also placed her in a complex polygamous structure that has frequently leaked into the public eye. Previous wives, such as Laila Charani, have also experienced public, messy exits from the Nwoko household, often involving social media apologies and subsequent reconciliations.

However, Daniels’ exit feels more permanent and more defiant. “I am left to wonder whether I am truly such a threat that I am being challenged so aggressively,” she said. “I may be young, but I am such a mum, I enjoy being a mum and I miss being a mum.”

The statement, accompanied by a heart-wrenching video of a video call with her children, serves as a rallying cry to her millions of followers.

“It’s so crazy if their father thinks I won’t come for my children,” Daniels concluded. “I will definitely see my kids soon!”

Regina Daniel and Ned Nwoko’s marital dispute

The feud became public on October 18, 2025, when a viral video showed Regina Daniels in deep distress, sobbing as she sat on the floor and declared that she felt like “nothing” in her husband’s house but a “queen” in her own.

Regina Daniels' allrgations and other news this week

In the clip, she explicitly alleged domestic violence, stating she could no longer stand the "beatings". Reports emerged that she packed her belongings and moved out of their mansion in Delta State immediately after the incident, which was allegedly witnessed by her brothers who had intervened to protect her. Following her departure, she reportedly acquired a new property to establish her independence.

The conflict intensified throughout November as Senator Nwoko retaliated with severe public counter-accusations.

He denied all claims of abuse, instead alleging that Regina was battling drug and alcohol addiction, which he claimed was the true cause of her erratic behavior. The situation grew more legally complex when Nwoko reportedly ordered the arrest of Regina’s brother, Sammy, accusing him of harassment and supplying the actress with illicit substances.

Regina eventually admitted to past drug use but accused her husband of orchestrating her dependency as a tool for control and sexual manipulation. By late November, reports suggested Regina had relocated to London for safety and business, while her children remained in Nigeria.

By December, the crisis shifted toward a bitter custody battle for their two sons, Munir and Khalifa. Regina released a statement revealing that she had not been permitted to speak with her children since mid-November.

She accused Nwoko of dismissing her nannies and pressuring them to make false statements about her fitness as a mother to support his filing for full custody.