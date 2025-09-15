Tecno is one of the most popular and commonly used phone brands in Nigeria. Almost everyone I know has used a Tecno phone at some point in their lives, whether as their main device or a backup. That alone shows how deeply rooted the brand is in the Nigerian market. Tecno’s appeal has always been simple: affordable phones that don’t completely compromise on the basics. One of their most recent budget releases, the Tecno Pop 8, is aimed at students, first-time smartphone users, or anyone who just wants something simple without spending too much. But the big question is: does it give you good value for money, or should you add extra cash and look elsewhere? Let’s break it down.

Unboxing and Design

When you unbox the Pop 8, Tecno provides the basics, along with some extras, including the phone, a transparent case, earphones, a 10W charger, a SIM ejector tool, and even an MTN data voucher. Honestly, that's more than you'd get with some expensive brands that only throw in a charging cable. The phone itself has a plastic build, which is expected at this price, but it's sturdy and doesn't feel flimsy. The back features a matte finish that resists fingerprints and smudges, and the edges are slightly curved for added comfort when holding. On the right side, you'll find the side-mounted fingerprint sensor (built into the power button) and volume keys. At the bottom, there's a USB-C charging port, a headphone jack, and one of its dual speakers. Yes, the Pop 8 actually comes with two speakers: one at the top and one at the bottom, which is a nice touch for a budget device, even if the sound isn't heavy on bass. READ ALSO: Does The Oraimo FreePods 4 Truly Deliver Premium Sound at a Friendly Price?

Display

The Tecno Pop 8 features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with a 720p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Let me break that down: 720p resolution means the screen isn’t as sharp as higher-end phones, but it’s fine for watching YouTube, scrolling on social media, or reading.



90Hz refresh rate means scrolling looks smoother compared to older 60Hz screens. It’s one of those minor upgrades you notice after using it for a while. The bezels (borders around the screen) are thick, which immediately reminds you it’s a budget phone, but the punch-hole selfie camera makes it look a bit more modern. One cool feature is the “Dynamic Port”, Tecno’s version of Apple’s Dynamic Island. It shows animations and notifications when charging, getting alerts, or switching modes. It’s not groundbreaking, but it adds some style to an otherwise simple display. The main downside of the phone is that you’ll struggle to see the screen clearly unless the brightness is at maximum.

Performance

The phone is powered by a Unisoc T606 processor, which is basically the brain of the phone. The Pop 8 comes with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM (with the option to expand via “Memory Fusion,” which borrows space from storage), plus 64GB or 128GB of storage. You can also add a microSD card if you run out of space. In real-world use: It handles social media, calls, and light browsing smoothly.



You’ll notice delays and lag when you open multiple apps at once or engage in heavy gaming.



Casual games like Subway Surfers work fine on the phone, but forget about high-end games like PUBG or Genshin Impact. The good news is, even when pushed hard, the phone doesn’t overheat.

Software

The Pop 8 runs on Android 13 (Go Edition) with Tecno’s HiOS 13 skin. “Go Edition” is a lighter version of Android designed for budget phones. It runs smoother on low RAM devices, but it lacks some of the advanced features found in standard Android. HiOS adds extra customisation, themes, and a few pre-installed apps (some can be deleted, some can't). Compared to older Tecno phones, the software experience is cleaner and less bloated. However, don't expect major Android updates, as Tecno rarely releases them for budget devices.

Cameras

Here's the reality: the cameras are fine for basic use, but nothing more. Back cameras: 13MP main lens + 0.08MP secondary lens (the second one doesn't add much).



Front camera: 8MP with a front-facing flash. In good lighting, photos are decent and clear enough for social media or everyday snaps. In low light, though, quality drops: photos look grainy and colours get washed out. The video maxes out at 1080p/30fps, which is serviceable but not spectacular. If your main priority is photography, you'll need to look at a higher-end Tecno, Infinix, or even a Redmi phone. READ ALSO: 7 Best Open-Ear Headphones for People Who Hate Earbuds

Battery

This is where the Pop 8 shines. The 5,000mAh battery can comfortably last a full day (sometimes more) on a single charge. Whether you're texting, making calls, scrolling endlessly on TikTok, or streaming YouTube, it won't die on you too quickly. Although charging on the phone is slow, the included 10W charger takes about 2 hours or more for a full charge. If you're used to fast charging, you'll definitely notice the difference.

Price in Nigeria

You can get the Tecno Pop 8 for 122,500 from Kara . For an entry-level phone, that's not exactly "cheap" anymore, but it still sits comfortably in the budget-friendly range compared to other smartphones.

Is the Tecno Pop 8 Worth Buying in 2025?