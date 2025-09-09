7 Best Open-Ear Headphones for People Who Hate Earbuds

It seems as if we, as a society, have collectively moved on from wired earphones that always got tangled in our bags to wireless earbuds and AirPods. They’re convenient and easy to carry around, but they’re not perfect. Sometimes they feel uncomfortable, especially after long use. Your ears get sweaty, the buds start slipping, and before you know it, one pops out and disappears under a car seat (or worse, down a drain). Many people have lost countless pairs of earbuds because one ear went missing or the whole case vanished.

Then, there’s the simple fact that some of us just don’t like the feeling of sticking tiny buds into our ears. But we still want to listen to music, podcasts, or take calls on the go. That’s where having open-ear headphones comes in.

What Are Open-Ear Headphones?

Unlike earbuds that sit inside your ear canal, open-ear headphones sit just outside your ear. Some use air conduction (they push sound towards your ear without sealing it), while others use bone conduction (sending vibrations through your cheekbones so you “hear” the music without anything blocking your ears).

With open-ear headphones, you can listen to music while still hearing what’s going on around you, from traffic, conversations, or your gym instructor shouting “one more rep!”. This makes them more comfortable, more hygienic, and often safer for outdoor activities like running or cycling. If that sounds like your thing, here are seven open-ear headphones you can buy right now.

1. Oraimo OpenCirclet 2

Oraimo has really thought about the small annoyances of earbuds and solved them here. These sit outside your ears with a flexible band that’s soft but firm enough to stay put. As a result, you’ll get all-day comfort without the “stuffed ears” feeling. The sound is full thanks to something Oraimo calls “Open-Ear Bass Boost.” Basically, it means you still get deep bass and clear treble, even without having the speakers inside your ears. What’s cool about the OpenCirclet 2 is that it doubles as a fitness tracker.

It counts your steps while you move, so you don’t need to carry your phone or smartwatch everywhere. Safety is also a big plus because your ears aren’t blocked, and you can stay aware of your surroundings while running or cycling. Other handy extras include 16-hour battery life , fast charging (10 minutes = 6 hours), water resistance (IPX5) for sweaty sessions, and even dual device connection, meaning you can connect to your phone and laptop at the same time. In short, this headphone has so many features that prioritise comfort, sound quality, and fitness tracking all in one.

2. Huawei FreeArc

The FreeArc open-ear headphones squash the belief that open-ear means “average sound.” Huawei has managed to make these sound so good that you might forget they’re not traditional earbuds. You get real bass and balanced audio, not tinny or hollow like some cheaper open designs.

Battery life is solid as well, with seven hours per charge and 23 hours with the case. They’re also IP57 water-resistant, so sweat or rain won’t damage them. Comfort is where they shine as they fit well and feel natural, even during long use.

The only downside is the app. If you’re on Android, it can be a hassle to install since it’s not on the Google Play Store, but iOS users can download it. Still, you don’t need the app to enjoy the FreeArc; you can just pair them normally and use them as is.

3. Soundcore V20i by Anker

These are designed with comfort in mind. The V20i can be adjusted in four different positions, allowing you to rotate it until it sits perfectly on your ears. This makes a huge difference for people who usually struggle with fit. Sound quality is impressive thanks to 16mm drivers (that’s a fancy way of saying the speakers inside are large enough to produce rich bass and crisp highs). They also come with BassUp technology, which means your music will feel punchy instead of flat.

One fun extra is the customisable lights on the earbuds. They pulse with your music and give you a little style boost, especially if you use them at night or in the gym. They’ve got four microphones with AI noise reduction for clear calls, and you’ve got a set that’s good for both music and work.

4. Xundd W003

If you’re looking for something compact and pocket-friendly, consider getting the Xundd W003. They come with a small charging case that you can slip into your jeans pocket. Despite the size, the sound is strong, thanks to ENC noise reduction, which means background noise is reduced so your calls are clearer.

Pairing is quick with Bluetooth 5.3, and the connection is stable within 10 metres. Battery life is reliable, too. Each earphone lasts a few hours, and the case can recharge them multiple times. Current Price: 40,000. Original price: 45,000. Shop: Konga .

5. Itel BudsFit 5

The BudsFit 5 are a comfortable and practical pair of headphones. They use a special C-bridge design that adapts to the shape of your ear, so they stay put without digging in. At only 5 grams each, you’ll barely feel them on.

Battery life is a big win here with 32 hours total (with the case), and fast charging that gives you 3 hours of playtime from just a short charge. Sound-wise, the 12mm drivers deliver deep bass and balanced tones, while AI noise cancellation keeps your calls clear, even on busy streets.



There’s also a gaming mode with low latency, so sound stays in sync with what’s happening on screen. Check out our review of the Itel BudsNeo 3 Wireless Earbuds .

6. Ohayo Open Ear Headphones

The Ohayo headphones are one of the most popular choices right now. They’re lightweight (just 8 grams per ear), comfortable, and use a clever quad-speaker design for richer audio, which makes the sound feel fuller and more “live concert-like.”

Battery life is huge with 40 hours in total, which is enough for a whole week of commuting or long trips without constant recharging. They’re also IPX6 waterproof and come with ear hooks to keep them secure during intense workouts.

7. Lluvygoez Open Ear Headphones

These earphones use bone conduction technology, which means they don’t even push sound into your ears; instead, they send tiny vibrations through your cheekbones. It might sound odd, but it works well, and it’s useful if you want to hear music while still being very aware of your surroundings.

They’re designed for sports, with IPX5 sweat resistance, a secure fit, and up to 10 hours of battery life on one charge. They also use magnetic charging, so you don’t have to fiddle with cables. If you do a lot of outdoor activities like hiking, cycling, or marathons, bone conduction makes a lot of sense as it keeps your ears free to listen for cars, people, or instructions, while still giving you decent sound.