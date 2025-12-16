Mariah Carey Headlines 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony in Milan

Mariah Carey is set to head to Milan in February for a major performance at the 2026 Winter Olympics

All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is the Olympics.

Mariah Carey, the U.S.-born singer of the viral “All I Want for Christmas” and songwriter, has been revealed to be the first major act to perform at the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

On Monday, Dec. 15, the five-time Grammy Award-winning artist appeared in an Instagram video wearing a glamorous and festive red dress, accompanied by a diamond necklace, to reveal the news excitedly.

“Ciao. Get ready for Milano Cortina 2026. See you at the Stadio San Siro on the 6th of February for the Olympic opening ceremony.” She said. She also flaunted her Italian language capabilities, saying, “Ci vediamo a Milano.”

According to NBC , the Olympics local organising committee said Carey “fully represents the emotional atmosphere that accompanies the run-up to the Games.” Her performance will add the American pop-star pedigree to the event, in the same vein as the previous Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, which featured stars like Lady Gaga and Celine Dion.

According to comments under the official announcement on the official Olympics page, “the whole point of having the ceremony in different countries was to be able to showcase different cultures and what each country has to offer.”

Although the full lineup of performers for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics opening ceremony has not been fully revealed, several Italian talents like Matilda De Angelis, Arisa, Achille Lauro, Andrea Farri, Roberto Bolle, Francesco Marrone and Giulio Gianni have been confirmed to participate.

The Opening Ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Games will centre on the theme Harmony, envisioned as a symbolic space where communities come together, and boundaries are transcended, organisers have said. Creative director Marco Balich will lead the ceremony, which is set to spotlight Italy’s spirit, innovation and emotional depth through performances by world-renowned artists.

Music will play a central role, weaving together different stories and perspectives alongside sport, while reflecting values of equality, respect and inclusion. The highly anticipated ceremony will take place at Milan’s iconic San Siro Stadium, home to Serie A clubs Inter Milan and AC Milan, and is expected to surprise, unite and leave a lasting impression on audiences worldwide.

For the first time at the Olympic Games, athletes will also be able to participate in the Opening Ceremony from venues outside the main stadium, including locations in Milan, Cortina, Valtellina, and Val di Fiemme.

