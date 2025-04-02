Fight Dark Spots and Discolouration with These 9 Products

No matter how diligent you are with your skincare routine, dark spots, also known as hyperpigmentation, can be an unavoidable reality. They usually develop due to acne scars, sun exposure, and hormonal changes, and they occur when the skin produces excess melanin, clumping it together in certain areas. One thing about dark spots, discolouration, and hyperpigmentation is that these uneven patches of excess melanin can be frustratingly stubborn and take months of consistency to treat.

According to dermatologists, the best way to prevent and treat hyperpigmentation lies in a well-rounded approach that not only targets existing dark spots but also nourishes the skin, boosts cell turnover, and prevents future pigmentation. That means investing in products with powerful active ingredients, from antioxidants and retinoids to gentle exfoliants and tyrosine inhibitors. If you’re serious about fading discolouration, here are the top expert-backed strategies to incorporate into your skincare routine, along with products that will give you the results that you desire.

1. Use Sunscreen

Let’s start with the most crucial step: sunscreen. If you do just one thing to prevent and treat dark spots, please let it be by wearing sunscreen. Hyperpigmentation is largely caused by UV exposure, which triggers melanin production and exacerbates existing dark spots. Without daily SPF protection, all your brightening efforts will be in vain, as the sun’s rays will continue to stimulate excess melanin production.

A broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 is essential, but if you have stubborn dark spots, SPF 50+ is even better. Japanese sunscreens, in particular, are known for their lightweight, elegant textures and superior UV protection.

Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence is a gold-standard SPF that doubles as a face moisturizer. This lightweight, water-based formula, infused with hyaluronic acid, helps maintain the skin’s hydration while shielding it from harmful UV rays. It absorbs quickly and leaves no white cast, so it can be used by all skin tones. With SPF 50+ PA++++, it provides robust protection against both UVA and UVB rays and prevents further dark spots from forming. Price: ₦ 11,900. Where To Buy: Shop Teeka4 .

Another stellar sunscreen, Skin Aqua UV Super Moisture Gel SPF 50+, is a hydration-packed formula formulated for those who prefer a silky, water-light texture. Despite its name, the texture is more watery than gel-like, allowing it to absorb effortlessly into the skin within seconds.

The formula is enriched with multiple forms of hyaluronic acid, making it a great sunscreen for people with dry or dehydrated skin. It won’t leave the skin feeling tight or flaky, and it also works beautifully under makeup. Price: ₦10,000. Where To Buy: Shop Buy Better .

2. Use Antioxidants

Antioxidants are powerful compounds that neutralise free radicals (unstable molecules that cause skin damage and pigmentation). They also help brighten the complexion and boost collagen production. Vitamin C, turmeric, and ferulic acid are great for fading dark spots.

Advanced Clinicals Vitamin C + Turmeric Face and Body Cream combines it with turmeric and ferulic acid for maximum brightening power. This body and face lotion uses Vitamin C to neutralise free radicals and boost collagen, turmeric to fade dark spots and reduce redness, and ferulic acid to enhance the stability and effectiveness of vitamin C. This cream is for anyone who wants a moisturising, brightening treatment for the face and body. It absorbs easily and provides long-lasting hydration while actively working to even out skin tone. Price: ₦15,500. Where to Buy: Shop Nectar Beauty Hub .

This brightening and detoxifying clay mask harnesses the power of turmeric, vitamin C, and papain enzymes to treat and get rid of hyperpigmentation, acne scars, and dullness. It contains kaolin and bentonite clays to absorb excess oil and impurities, making it a great product for oily or acne-prone skin. Unlike DIY turmeric masks, this formula doesn’t leave a yellow stain on the skin, and it’s a mess-free option for achieving a radiant, even-toned complexion. It is best to use this clay mask for 3 - 4 days a week as a weekly glow-boosting treatment that clears acne and brightens the skin. Price: ₦28,500. Where To Buy: Shop Shop Station .

Retinol, a derivative of vitamin A, is a game-changer for hyperpigmentation. It speeds up cell turnover, pushing pigmented cells to the surface and revealing fresh, even-toned skin underneath. Over time, retinol also stimulates collagen production, improving texture and reducing post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation from acne scars.

Retinol is a transformative skincare ingredient for pigmentation. This Medix 5.5 Retinol + Ferulic Acid Face and Body Lotion combines retinol with ferulic acid, a potent antioxidant that enhances the effects of retinol while protecting the skin from environmental damage. The formula also includes shea butter and aloe vera for hydration, apple fruit extract to brighten the skin, and rosemary and rice bran extract to soothe and protect. Since retinol increases cell turnover, this lotion works best when applied at night, and SPF is a must during the day to prevent further pigmentation. If you’re new to retinol, start slowly and use it once or twice a week while monitoring how your skin reacts to it. Price: ₦18,500. Where To Buy: Shop Buy Better .

Exfoliation plays a big role in fading hyperpigmentation. By sloughing away dead skin cells, you’re not only revealing brighter skin but also giving way for other treatment products to penetrate into the skin and work more effectively. However, harsh scrubs can worsen inflammation and lead to post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, so use gentle chemical exfoliants like lactic acid, azelaic acid, and enzymes like papain.

Formulated with 5% mandelic acid, this is one of the best toners for gently exfoliating your skin without causing dryness or irritation. Mandelic acid is an alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) derived from bitter almonds. This product also contains hydrating and soothing ingredients like Centella Asiatica, hyaluronic acid , and beta-glucan that will hydrate and repair your skin barrier. It should be used two to three times a week and followed up with a moisturiser and sunscreen. Price: ₦13,200. Where to Buy: Shop Teeka4 .

Hyperpigmentation doesn’t just affect the face; it can also appear on the chest, neck, underarms, back, hands, and legs. The Good Molecules Discolouration Correcting Body Treatment is specifically formulated to target dark spots on the body, using tranexamic acid, niacinamide , and saccharomyces ferment to brighten and even out skin tone. Unlike many body treatments that feel oily, heavy and greasy, this formula is light and fast-absorbing. It also contains capryloyl salicylic acid, a gentle exfoliant that smooths the skin and enhances product penetration. Price: ₦17,800. Where To Buy: Shop Nectar Beauty Hub .

5. Use Tyrosine Inhibitors

Tyrosinase is the enzyme responsible for melanin production, and when it goes into overdrive, it leads to stubborn dark spots. Tyrosinase inhibitors like tranexamic acid, kojic acid, alpha-arbutin, and licorice root extract work by interrupting this process. They prevent excess pigment formation and gradually fade existing spots.

This all-in-one brightening serum contains a cocktail of tyrosinase inhibitors, including tranexamic acid, kojic acid, and alpha-arbutin, making it one of the most powerful dark-spot treatments available. The Topicals Faded Serum takes a multi-action approach to brightening the skin. It also uses tranexamic acid to inhibit melanin production at the source, azelaic acid to gently exfoliate and reduce redness, and licorice extract to calm inflammation and brighten dark spots. All of its ingredients

are clinically proven to reduce hyperpigmentation. Price: ₦31,000. Where To Buy: Shop The Beauty Prism .

Formulated with Thiamidol®, hyaluronic acid, and licorice root extract, the Eucerin Even Pigment Perfector Dual Serum is a deeply hydrating treatment that targets hyperpigmentation while plumping the skin. It uses Thiamidol®, an ingredient that reduces melanin production and licorice root extract to brighten and reduce redness. Additionally, it contains hyaluronic acid to draw moisture to the skin and provide hydration. It has a gel-like texture that absorbs beautifully but might pill under makeup, so keep an eye out for that. Price: ₦44,000. Where To Buy: Shop The Beauty Prism .

Finally, hyperpigmentation may take time to fade, but significant improvement is possible with the right ingredients and consistency. Sunscreen is non-negotiable, antioxidants and retinoids accelerate cell renewal, exfoliation keeps skin fresh, and tyrosinase inhibitors tackle dark spots at their root.