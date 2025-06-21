5 Best Rice Cookers Worth Buying in Nigeria (2025)

Rice is a staple in Nigerian kitchens— jollof rice at parties, ofada rice on weekends, plain steamed rice on busy days, and concoction rice and beans save the week for some. A quality cooker makes your rice come out perfectly cooked, giving you more time to focus on seasoning and sides (and some time to press your phone). Everyone has different needs based on capacity. Singles or couples may prefer a 3-cup (or 1.5-liter) rice cooker; small families of three to four people may prefer a 5-cup (or 1-liter) rice cooker, while large families may prefer a 6-cup rice cooker. With features like keep‑warm/auto shut‑off to prevent overcooking, Steamer tray for vegetables or plantain, and techy/induction heating for precise temperature control, these five rice cooker models stand out.

1. Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pot Cooker (7 L)

This 10-in-1 multi-cooker does everything: pressure-cooks, makes rice, steams, sautés, and even sous-vide. Its big 7-litre stainless steel pot can whip up to 14 cups of rice in less than 20 minutes, with precise temperature control. Plus, the silicone seals are easy to swap out and clean. If you're a busy family looking for one pot that can handle soups, stews, and rice, and want to cut down on your electricity bill , this is worth checking out. Price: ₦264,000. Where to Buy: Shop Home Kits .

2. Saisho 2.8 L Rice Cooker

This rice cooker has a cook-and-steam design that handles 6 cups of cooked rice and doubles as a steamer. The tempered‑glass lid and non‑stick inner pot resist scratches, while the simple controls make it perfect for jollof rice, plain steamed rice, and small-batch cooking . Price: ₦13,000. Where to Buy: Shop Egole Shopping .

Read Also: 5 Plants That Keep Mosquitoes and Pests Out of Your Home .

3. Eurosonic Multifunction 3L Rice Cooker

This compact 3-litre Eurosonic cooker is a useful rice cooker worth its money. Its 3D heating and non-stick pot mean your rice—be it regular white rice, fancy basmati, or even local Ofada rice —comes out perfect every single time, without you having to fuss over it. Just hit a button, and the automatic "keep-warm" function handles the rest. There's a steaming tray to cook your veggies or protein right alongside, turning it into a mini meal-prep hub, and it cooks a batch in about 20-25 minutes. In a country with unpredictable electricity, its efficient power use is a massive plus for singles, couples , or small families. It's lightweight, easy to clean, and won't break the bank, making it a reliable, no-stress addition to any Nigerian home. Price: ₦54,999. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia .

4. Moulinex MK123D27 (10 Cup / 1.8 L)

If your rice always turns out too soggy or burnt, or you must stand over it the whole time, this Moulinex rice cooker is a perfect fit for you. You dump in your rice and water, hit "Cook", and walk away. It determines the ideal cooking time and temperature, even if your electricity does its usual on-and-off dance. Once it's done, it keeps your rice warm without turning it into a dried-out mess. The best part is that cleaning up is easy because the bowl is non-stick and pops right out, and the lid can go in the dishwasher. So, instead of scrubbing pots, you're doing other things worth your time. It is big enough to contain 10 cups but won’t take up too much space. Price: ₦59,999. Where to Buy: Shop Jamara Home .

Read Also: These 5 Body Spots Make Your Perfume Last Longer .

5. BLACK+DECKER RC2850‑B5 (11.8 Cup)

This BLACK+DECKER rice cooker has a powerful 1100W motor that ensures your rice comes out evenly and perfectly cooked every time, even when the quantity varies. The spacious 2.8L (11.8-cup) non-stick aluminium bowl is super easy to clean – lift it out, rinse, and you're done. It is also effortless to use. Just hit "Cook", and it automatically switches to "Keep Warm" once your rice is ready. This is helpful for those unpredictable power outages or busy mornings when you can't babysit the pot. The transparent lid with a cool-touch handle lets you peek at your rice without letting out heat. Price: ₦79,999. Where to Buy: Shop Jamara Home .