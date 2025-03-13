Why Do People Prefer Foreign Rice Over Nigerian Rice?

Rice is a staple in Nigeria, enjoyed in households across the country in various forms from Jollof rice to fried rice and local dishes like Tuwo Shinkafa. However, despite the availability of locally grown rice, many Nigerians still prefer foreign rice.

If you walk into any market or supermarket, you’ll likely find more people asking for brands like Thailand’s ”Royal Stallion” or India’s ”Mama Gold” rather than Nigerian rice. Why is this the case? Is foreign rice truly better, or is it just a matter of perception or classism?

According to a study by Research Gate , 55.4% of households consume both imported and local rice, while 26.4% prefer only imported rice, and 18.2% consume only local rice. Low quality was a key factor in reducing the demand for local rice.

Household income, family size, and the education level of the household head significantly influenced rice preferences, with wealthier and more educated households favouring imported rice.

I spoke with friends and family about their preference for foreign or local rice. My mom, who can’t survive a day without eating rice, chose foreign rice because it is delicious, neat, dust-free, and the quantity increases when cooked (as in, it swells).

A friend who swears by foreign rice after trying Nigerian rice a couple of times thinks the latter is stony, smelly, and can become soggy when boiled. Another friend, who cooks Nigerian rice regularly, says Nigerian rice is better for cooking. In her words, ”small grain and Nigerian rice are now improving in quality and taste.” I prefer foreign rice for the same reasons listed above. On a lighter note, I have found that if you eat Nigerian rice for a month, you might just find enough stones to build a small sandcastle.

Why People Prefer Foreign Rice to Nigerian Rice

1. The Popularity of Foreign Rice in Nigeria

Foreign rice dominates Nigerian markets despite government efforts to promote local rice production. Here’s why: Consumer perception: Many Nigerians believe that foreign rice is cleaner, tastier, and of higher quality.

Availability: Despite import bans, foreign rice still floods the market through smuggling and unofficial trade routes.

Social status: Some people associate foreign rice with a higher social status.

A 2021 report by the Nigerian Senate Committee on Agriculture indicated that approximately 2 million metric tons of rice were being smuggled into Nigeria annually at the time. During anti-smuggling operations between May 2022 and May 2023, the Nigeria Customs Service seized 206,835 bags of rice, valued at approximately ₦4.7 billion.

2. Quality & Processing

One of the biggest reasons people choose foreign rice is the difference in quality. Let’s compare:

While foreign rice benefits from advanced milling techniques, the Nigerian rice industry is improving.

3. Taste & Cooking Experience

For many Nigerian families, the cooking experience is just as important as the food’s taste. Texture : Foreign rice tends to be firmer and non-sticky, making it the second best choice after Basmati rice for Jollof rice and fried rice.

Cooking time: Some local rice varieties take longer to cook because they are not parboiled as effectively as imported ones.

Aroma: Foreign rice has a neutral or slightly aromatic smell, while Nigerian rice like Ofada has a distinct, sometimes strong aroma that not everyone appreciates.

4. Price

There’s a common belief that foreign rice is cheaper than local rice, but is this true? Let’s compare the prices of popular brands:

While foreign rice can be slightly more expensive, smuggled rice sometimes sells at competitive prices, making it seem more affordable. Local rice is generally cheaper, but prices fluctuate more often due to inconsistency in supply and distribution.

5. Government Policies & Their Impact.

The Nigerian government has introduced policies to boost local rice production, including border closures to curb smuggling, the Anchor Borrowers’ Program for farmer loans, and incentives to promote Nigerian rice. However, demand for foreign rice remains high, with the biggest challenge being the need for consistent quality and competitive pricing.

Where to Buy Nigerian and Foreign Rice in Nigeria

If you’re looking to buy quality rice in Nigeria, here are some places to check: For Foreign Rice: There are four major markets: Daleko Market (Lagos), Mile 12 Market (Lagos), Oyingbo Market (Lagos), and Wuse Market (Abuja).

Supermarkets: Shoprite, Ebeano, and Spar.

Online stores: Jumia, Konga, and local Instagram vendors. For Nigerian Rice: Direct from farmers: Many local rice farms sell directly to consumers.

Retailers found at markets like Mile 12 Market and local foodstuff shops.

Online stores: Levenola , Konga, and local Instagram vendors.

So, why do Nigerians prefer foreign rice? The reasons range from quality and processing to branding and perception. However, with improvements in local rice production, Nigerian rice is catching up.