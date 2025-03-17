5 Smart tips to reduce daily cooking

Cooking every day can be exhausting, especially if you have a busy schedule. This is why finding ways to reduce daily cooking while still eating fresh and delicious meals is very important.

Here are some tips to help you avoid cooking every single day.

1) Cook in bulk and store in portions

One of the best ways to avoid daily cooking is by preparing meals in large batches. Cook soups, stews, or jollof rice in large quantities and store them in portioned containers in your freezer. This way, you only need to reheat instead of starting from scratch every day.

2) Pre-chop, blend and store ingredients

Cutting vegetables, peeling yam, or blending every day can be tiring. Instead, do all the washing, chopping, and seasoning in one day and store them in airtight containers. Pre-chopped onions, blended pepper mix, and marinated chicken make cooking much faster.

3) Plan a weekly meal schedule

Meal planning helps you stay organized and reduces the stress of deciding what to cook daily. Decide in advance what you’ll eat each day and prepare accordingly. For example:

Monday: Jollof rice (cooked on Sunday)

Tuesday: Leftover jollof rice with fried plantain

Wednesday: Stir-fried spaghetti (takes 20 minutes)

Thursday: Defrosted egusi soup with eba

Friday: Noodles with eggs (quick meal)

4) Eat out or order food

You don’t have to cook every meal yourself. Once in a while, treat yourself to a meal from a restaurant, order small chops, or buy already-prepared food. This saves time and gives you a break from cooking.

5) Make use of leftovers creatively

Leftover rice can be turned into fried rice the next day. Stew can be used to eat bread instead of having to cook a completely new meal. You can always find creative ways to transform what you already have.