It’s one thing to spray your perfume before leaving the house; it’s another thing for the scent to leave the house with you. Spraying your perfume on your body's pulse points helps you achieve the latter. Pulse points are areas where your blood vessels run close to the skin; they create a subtle warmth. This heat gently spreads fragrance molecules into the air around you, making your scent more noticeable and longer-lived Beyond picking the right scent, knowing where and how to spray perfume so it will last longer can make all the difference. Like MTN, these five pulse-point spots on your body will make your scent follow you everywhere you go.

What Are The Top 5 Places to Spray Perfume to Last Longer?

When you’re ready to apply, hold your bottle 10–15 cm away (a selfie-type distance) and mist each spot once. Avoid rubbing to prevent the top notes from breaking down. Wrists Perfume Type: EDP or EDT. Virtually everyone sprays perfume on their wrists. You always move your wrists, which preserves the scent since it’s a pulse point. One soft spray on each wrist is enough for EDPs like Armaf Club de Nuit Intense or lighter EDTs such as Davidoff Cool Water. Neck & Décolletage Perfume Type: Parfum or EDP. Spraying at the collarbone and the hollow at the throat takes advantage of central body heat. Parfums (Ajmal Wisal) and stronger EDPs (Swiss Arabian Shaghaf Oud) shine here—avoid direct chest contact to prevent irritation on sensitive skin. Behind the Ears / Hairline Perfume Type: EDP or hair mist. The skin behind your ears and along the hairline retains scent, and your hair carries it longer. Use a dedicated hair mist or spray onto a hairbrush rather than directly onto locks—this protects hair from alcohol‑based perfumes while delivering a subtle, all‑day longevity. Inner Elbows Perfume Type: EDT or body mist. These warm creases release scent every time you bend your arms. Moisturise first to help the scent cling in humid (damp) or dry Harmattan conditions. Back of Knees / Ankles Perfume Type: EDP or EDT. Lower pulse points, such as the back of your knees or around your ankles, heat up as you walk, creating a soft “scent trail.” This trick works wonderfully with EDPs or EDTs under skirts, shorts, or cropped pants.

Types of Perfumes & Concentration

Also, buying any of the following types of perfumes in their right concentrations with simple layering and storage tips makes your scents last longer. The more concentrated the perfume, the fewer sprays you need.

1. Parfum (Extrait de Parfum)

With 20–30% aromatic oils, this perfume is a powerhouse and the strongest out there. It lasts 8+ hours and is ideal for special occasions or evening wear when you want to leave a lasting trail and impression. An example of this is the Ajmal Wisal Parfum.

Ajmal Wisal Parfum (Unisex) Price: ₦82,500. Where to Buy: Shop D Scentsation .

2. Eau de Parfum (EDP)

This type of perfume typically contains 10–20% aromatic oils, meaning its scent lasts about 6–8 hours. It's an excellent choice for everyday wear because it gives off a noticeable but not overwhelming scent.

Armaf Club de Nuit Intense EDP (For Men) Price: ₦59,999. Where to Buy: Shop Fragrances.com.ng

3. Eau de Toilette (EDT)

Eau de Toilette has 5–15% oils and lasts 3–5 hours. It is perfect for office wear or daytime events where you might want to reapply later in the day. Pro tip: To make an EDT last longer, pair it with a matching body lotion or mist.

Davidoff Cool Water EDT (For Women) Price: ₦103,000. Where to Buy: Shop Essenza .

4. Eau de Cologne & Body Mists

These light scents contain 1-5% oil and last only 1–3 hours. They are ideal for quick spritzes, layering over stronger perfumes, or warm afternoons. Think of them as your go-to when you need a fresh fragrance.

Confetti London Dear Body Mist Price: ₦5,000. Where to Buy: Shop Girly Essentials .

Tips on How to Apply Perfume So It Will Last Longer.

Hydrate & Layer After showering, apply an unscented body lotion or oil to damp skin. Moisture helps trap fragrance molecules. Follow with your perfume—this simple layer locks in scent. Seal with Vaseline Dab a tiny amount of Vaseline at each pulse point before spraying. The petrolatum base slows evaporation, so your perfume unfolds more slowly and lasts longer. Fine Mist vs. Stream Always aim for a fine mist from 10 cm away. For clothing that won’t stain, like inner linings, one quick stream can leave a lingering hint for days. To prevent marks, avoid direct contact with delicate or synthetic fabrics. Cool, Dark Storage Perfume's enemies are sunlight, heat, and humidity. Store bottles in a cool, dark drawer or cabinet to preserve scent quality and colour. Reapply Carry a small quantity in an atomiser or a pocket perfume for a quick midday spritz—especially after a sweaty commute or during the dry and Harmattan seasons, which can dry out skin and dull fragrance.

Refillable Travel Atomiser Price: ₦4,500. Where to Buy: Shop DScentsation .