Gas vs Electric Cookers: Which Saves More Money Long-Term?

If you've ever wondered whether a gas or electric cooker will save you more money, you're not alone. With energy (electricity and gas) costs rising, a breakdown of cost, efficiency, health impact, and more would help you make a wise choice for your kitchen and wallet. I've found that the most cost-effective cooker type depends on key factors like how much you cook, the energy rates in your area, and the type of electric cooker you're using. Word on the street is that induction is a game-changer. To help you make a choice that works for you now and in the future, here's a comparison of gas and electric cookers and some of the best you can find.

Gas Cookers

Gas cookers use a flame to heat your pots and pans. They offer quick, adjustable heat and are ideal for individuals who prefer control. They run on natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Pros: instant heat, lower fuel cost in many areas.

Cons: Requires professional installation and produces indoor emissions, which can be fixed with proper ventilation.

Top Gas Cooker Recommendations

1. Maxi 5 Gas Burner

This Maxi tabletop gas cooker features five burners; cast-iron pan supports that keep pots and pans steady, and a front control that makes it easy to regulate the heat to your preference.

Price: ₦335,000. Where to Buy: Shop Zit Electronics

2. Polyester 3 Burner Gas + 1 Electric Inverter Cooktop

This tabletop gas cooker features three gas burners and one hot plate, supported by a heavy cast-iron pan that keeps your pots steady. Its inverter mode and intuitive controls allow it to use less gas while cooking and allow you to adjust the heat level effortlessly.

Price: ₦170,000. Where to Buy: Shop Zit Electronics .

3. Haier Thermocouple Double Burner Tabletop Gas Cooker

Featuring an extra-strong pot and pan support, it allows you to cook safely and comfortably. Its durable Teflon coating makes it rust-resistant and long-lasting. It is also portable and suitable for small apartments.

Price: ₦78,865. Where to Buy: Shop Zit Electronics .

Electric Cookers

Electric Cookers come in several types: Coil burners: These are traditional burners that are slow to heat.

Smooth-top radiant: They are sleek, modern, and easy to maintain.

Induction: Uses magnetic fields to heat your cookware directly. It's the king of electric cookers because it's swift and efficient. Pros: It is easy to maintain and needs no professional installation. Con: Cost of electricity and slower response time (except induction).

Top Electric Cooker Recommendations

1. Polystar Infrared Built-In Electric Cooker

This electric cooker is a smooth-top, radiant-type cooker. It features two burners that allow you to cook two meals simultaneously, a digital display and timer that lets you cosplay as a seasoned chef, and a soft-touch control that enables you to adjust heat and switch between burners with a tap.

Price: ₦126,000. Where to Buy: Shop Zit Electronics .

2. Digital Waterproof Electric Cooker

This is an induction electric cooker with one burner. While many electric cookers are known to radiate heat, this one doesn't. It performs at a high rate and is easy to clean. It features multiple safety measures, including a child lock, auto-pan detection, and overheating protection. It features a power-smart cooking mode, an LED digital display, and touch sensor control, among other features, to make cooking easy and smooth.

Price: ₦33,000. Where to Buy: Shop Konga

3. Double Electric Hotplate Ring

This is an affordable electric cooker with 2000-watt coil burners. It is easy to use and well-coated to prevent electric shock and rust.

Price: ₦19,000 Where to Buy: Shop Konga .

Upfront Cost vs Operating Cost

Purchase Price Gas Cookers: Typically range from ₦25,000 to over ₦1,000,000

Electric cookers: Range from ₦13,500 to over ₦300,000. Installation & Maintenance Except you're handy, installing a gas cooker might require a professional gas line hookup.

Electric cookers often simply require a proper outlet, but induction units may need a dedicated circuit.

Gas stoves require occasional servicing of the burner; electric models generally require less maintenance.

Energy Prices & Efficiency

Cost per Unit of Energy Natural Gas costs ₦900 to ₦1,000 per kilogram (kg)

Electricity costs between ₦206.80 and ₦225 per kWh, depending on your region. Efficiency Energy efficiency is the percentage of energy you pay for that heats your food rather than escaping into the air or being lost through the stovetop. Gas stoves convert only about 40-60% of their fuel's energy into heat for your pot, meaning that roughly half is wasted as ambient heat. The electric coil improves on that and uses about 70% of the electricity to heat your food, losing the rest to the burner and its surroundings. Induction uses 85-90% energy to heat your food directly, so almost all the energy you pay for works for you. In summary, Electric cookers, especially induction models, are more efficient than gas cookers. They waste less heat (energy) and often cook faster.

Environmental & Health Considerations

Carbon Footprint Gas stoves emit carbon dioxide and methane during use.

The carbon footprint of electric stoves depends on the environmental impact of your electricity grid.

Induction has nearly zero emissions. Indoor Air Quality Gas stoves emit nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, and other by-products. Without proper ventilation, this can affect respiratory health, especially in children or individuals with Asthma . Electric stoves don't burn anything and thus are safer for indoor air.

Tips to Save Money No Matter What Type of Cooker You Use

Use a pan that exactly covers your burner to prevent a high amount of heat from escaping around the edges.

According to Energy Info Oregon's guide , covering pots and pans reduces heat loss and cuts stove-top energy use by up to 66%

Use flat-bottom pans for induction stoves and consider upgrading to energy-efficient cookware, such as cast iron and stainless steel.

Which Saves More Money Long-Term: Gas or Electric Cookers?