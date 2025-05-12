9 Affordable Couple Getaways Near Lagos for Under ₦150k

Between the madness of traffic, fuel queues, the endless hustle, and the constant noise, it’s easy to forget what peace even sounds like in Lagos. For those in a relationship, it’s even easier to get caught up in life and skip the romance. But despite the city's buzz, you can still enjoy quality time with your person without breaking the bank. Whether you're celebrating an anniversary, looking for a spontaneous baecation destination, or need to unwind for a bit (because you deserve it), here are 9 memorable couple getaways near Lagos that won’t cost you more than ₦150k! That includes accommodation, feeding, and activities.

1. Epe Resort & Spa

Imagine waking up in a cosy room, stepping onto your private patio, and sipping coffee while staring out into peaceful green gardens, no car horns, no neighbour blasting Fuji at 6 a.m. That’s Epe Resort for you. Their Superior Garden Room comes in three packages: Deluxe Garden Room, Superior Garden Room, and Luxury Garden Suite, with prices ranging from ₦100,000, ₦120,000, and ₦150,000 per night. It also comes with complimentary breakfast for two, and you can bring your children, provided they are under 12. Other conditions apply. The vibe here is modern African luxury with a splash of nature, perfect for couples who want peace and pampering. Why You’ll Love It: The food is the chef’s kiss

Tranquil surroundings with Instagram-worthy views

Excellent customer service that makes you feel like royalty You can book a slot on their website .

2. Whispering Palms – Badagry

Whispering Palms is old-school romantic. Think palm trees swaying, birds singing, and a cool breeze from the lagoon. It’s not your flashy 5-star hotel, but it’s clean, calm, and charming in a “let’s walk barefoot on the sand” way. Depending on room choice, you can choose from the budget-friendly Standard Room (₦35k) to the luxurious Marina Executive Room (₦100k). Plus, you can squeeze in a visit to the Badagry Slave Museum and take a boat ride. Best Bits: Quaint and nostalgic atmosphere

Access to historic and cultural sites

Cute swan paddle boats for lovebirds Book on their website .

3. La Campagne Tropicana – Ibeju-Lekki

If you and your bae want an African luxury resort experience without flying to Zanzibar, La Campagne Tropicana is your go-to. The vibe is a beautiful mix of nature, traditional decor, and resort comfort. The Kodi Chalet, their cosiest couple-friendly room, goes for ₦150k/night and gives you a luxurious escape with access to beach fun, cultural entertainment, and private soaking tubs. Worth every naira! What’s in it for you: Full beach access + African cultural shows

Horseback riding and kayaking for the adventurous

Fire-lit dinners by the ocean Make your bookings on their website.

4. Jara Beach Resort – Eleko

Okay, Jara might be out of reach for an overnight stay. Still, their least expensive package is ₦140,000 (1 x Garden Room), perfect for couples wanting a luxurious beach experience without spending the night. From 12 noon to 6 p.m., you'll have full access to their resort, including BBQ lunch, snacks, drinks, games, and a peaceful beach vibe, for ₦40,000 per person. It’s like a date that says, “we’ve arrived” without emptying your account. Why you’ll enjoy it: Everything is all-inclusive. Just show up and chill

Super clean beachfront and comfy lounge areas

Perfect for birthday surprises or mini-anniversaries Make bookings on their website .

5. Barracuda Beach Resort – Okun Ajah

Located on the far end of Ajah, Barracuda Beach offers the best of both worlds: affordable rooms and fun beach activities. It's ideal for couples seeking a playful and relaxed weekend. The rooms are affordable, with the Standard starting at ₦27,500, and you can enjoy access to the beach, a mini Ferris wheel, horse rides, and various food options. It’s giving Lagos Island hustle meets island holiday energy. Top perks: Very affordable for beachfront accommodation

Beautiful sunsets and photo ops

Great for couples who want a mix of chill and fun You can make your booking by sending them a DM on their Instagram page or by calling this number: 0708 865 4508

6. Amber Residence – Ikoyi

If you're a "city-loving" couple, think brunch dates, wine nights, and a soft life aesthetic, Amber Residence in Ikoyi is a sophisticated and serene spot in the heart of Lagos. You’re still in town, but it feels far from the chaos. Their Standard Room is just 90k, and even the Deluxe Room is still under 115k, which still falls within budget. You can walk around the neighbourhood, explore nearby restaurants, or enjoy the sleek interiors. Why it’s perfect: Quiet location in upscale Ikoyi

Perfect for a classy “baecation” without leaving Lagos

Spacious, modern rooms and on-site fine dining Book an accommodation on their website.

7. Omu Resort – Bogije, Lekki-Epe Expressway

This isn’t your typical romantic resort, but if you're a fun-loving, child-at-heart couple, Omu Resort is an adventure! From go-karting to mini-golf, the zoo, a wax museum, and even jet-skiing, you’ll laugh non-stop here. A Platinum Ticket costs around ₦20,500 per person and includes access to almost all activities. Book a nearby Airbnb or guest house for ₦30,000 or ₦40,000, and you'll still be within budget. What you’ll get: A day of pure, unfiltered fun

Unique activities you won’t find elsewhere

Perfect for couples who bond through shared experiences Secure your reservations here.

8. Lakowe Lakes Golf & Country Estate

Lakowe Lakes is luxury on a budget. It gives vacation-home vibes without requiring a flight out of Lagos. Surrounded by lakes, trees, and that bougie-but-calm atmosphere, it’s ideal for couples who want to unwind and do nothing. Their studio cottage costs ₦145,000 per night and includes top-notch amenities. If you love the golf lifestyle, or pretend to, you’ll fit right in here. Why you’ll love it: Clean, green and utterly peaceful

Beautiful apartments with Netflix and chill potential

Private kitchen if you want to cook bae a cute breakfast Book a reservation here .

9. Atican Beach Resort – Lekki

This beach resort, located near Abraham Adesanya, is an underrated gem. If you want to swim, eat seafood, and hold hands while walking along the beach, Atican Beach delivers. Their Room starts from ₦50k, and there’s live entertainment sometimes. Couples can ride horses or vibe on the shore. Why it’s worth a visit: Clean and calm beachfront

Budget-friendly and easy to access

Great for “we just need a quick break” kind of weekends Send them a DM on their Instagram page or call: 0813 900 8366