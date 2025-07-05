7 Top Pens That Make Writing Exams Easier & Faster for Nigerian Students

Considering the fact that exams are time-sensitive, choosing the best exam pen impacts how fast you write and how legibly your handwriting reads. Students writing WAEC, NECO, JAMB exams or a professional facing certification tests like ICAN, ANUPA or PMP need a quality, fast‑drying and comfortable exam pen that ensures crisp, legible answers without smudges, and eases cramp and fatigue through hours of writing.

1. Uni‑Ball Jetstream

Uni‑Ball Jetstream is a super-smooth pen with a hybrid ink technology that dries up quickly on paper. At 0.7 mm, its tip balances precision and speed, making it a top choice for people writing exams. Price: $19.40. Where to Buy: Shop Amazon .

2. BIC Cristal

BIC Cristals is the classic exam pen for left-handed students in Nigeria. It is a budget-friendly ballpoint pen with a transparent case that shows ink levels at a glance. A pack of it will keep you covered all season without worry. Price: ₦12,450. Where to Buy: Shop Supermart .

3. Pilot Dr. Grip Centre of Gravity

Pilot Dr. Grip’s weighted, ergonomic case is designed for heavy writing and minimises wrist strain. Its rubberised grip and smooth ballpoint ink flow help you breeze through timed essays and ease hand cramps during long exams. Price: $6.45 Where to Buy: Shop Amazon

4. Pierre Cardin Marseille Ballpoint Pen

If you’d rather write your exams in style, the Pierre Cardin Marseille Ballpoint Pen pairs a sleek metal barrel with a smooth‑flowing 1.0 mm tip to give you just that, plus the perfect exam‑day confidence. Its balanced weight and cushioned grip help steady your hand through lengthy professional tests. Price: ₦18,700. Where to Buy: Shop PenShop NG .

5. Generic Erasable Blue Ink Gel Ballpen (12 pcs)

This erasable blue ink gel ballpen pack is perfect for students who change answers often during practice. The smooth gel formula writes cleanly and erases cleanly with the built‑in eraser tip, resulting in a clean sheet with zero smudges. Price: ₦6,400 (12Pcs). Where to Buy: Shop Jumia .

6. Generic Erasable Black Ink Gel Pen (12 pcs)

This erasable black gel pen gives you the confidence to correct mistakes without messy strikethroughs. It's fine, 0.7 mm tip glides smoothly, and the quick‑dry formula helps prevent smudges even for left‑handed writers. Price: ₦6,300 Where to Buy: Shop Jumia .

7. Pelikan Gel Stick Pen – Blue

Pelikan’s Gel Stick Pen in blue has a smooth, reliable gel ink flow that dries quickly to minimise smudges. Its medium‑point tip delivers consistent, bold lines without skipping, and the lightweight barrel feels comfortable during extended writing sessions. Price: ₦1,800. Where to Buy: Shop Supermart .

8. Parker Vector Fountain Pen (Chrome Colour Trim)

The Parker Vector Fountain Pen delivers smooth, consistent ink flow with its stainless‑steel nib for those who appreciate elegance. It is ideal for professionals tackling ICAN or PMP exams. The chrome trim adds durability and a premium feel in the hand. While fountain inks take longer to dry, practising beforehand will help you avoid smudges. Price: ₦18,500. Where to Buy: Shop PenShop.ng .

9. Pentel Energise Pen 0.5 mm Blue

The Pentel Energise Pen 0.5 mm combines a sleek, metal-accented barrel with a fast‑drying gel formula that resists smudges. Its 0.5 mm tip delivers crisp, precise lines, making it perfect for detailed diagrams or tight handwriting. With a comfortable grip and a refillable design, it’s a smart, eco‑friendly choice. Price: ₦2,600. Where to Buy: Shop Supermart .

10. Helix Oxford Trigrip Pens (Pack of 10)

The Helix Oxford Trigrip pack delivers ten 0.7 mm ballpoint pens designed for comfort and control. Its triangular barrel with three cushioned rubber grips encourages a relaxed hand position. The smooth, skip‑free ink flow ensures your writing stays consistent from first to last question. Price: ₦6,100. Where to Buy: Shop Supermart .

What Makes an Exam Pen Great?

Here’s what to look for in an exam pen for left-handed students in Nigeria and right‑handers alike: Ink Type: Ballpoint pens are smudge-proof, dry quickly, and are perfect for lefties who tend to drag their hands over fresh ink. Gel and rollerball pens glide smoothly over pages and offer bold lines, but grab the fast-drying ones to avoid messy smears. Tip Size & Flow: 0.5–0.7 mm is best for precise, neat writing, particularly for limited answer sheets. Choose 1.0 mm if you prefer bold, faster strokes Ergonomics & Grip: Cushioned or rubber grips reduce wrist strain during long writing sessions. Reliability & Ink Capacity: Look for transparent barrels or ink‑view windows so you never run dry mid‑exam.

Exam-Day Pen Checklist for Nigerian Students & Professionals

Bring two backups, same brand and ink colour.

Choose pens with transparent cases to track ink.

Test-run on rough paper before entering the hall.

Store in a clear pencil case.