Drivers driving through the night, students burning midnight candles studying for exams, professionals juggling different jobs trying to meet deadlines, or on night shifts, and busy market traders across Nigeria all look for that quick pick-me-up.

Energy drinks promise a fast boost, but caffeine content varies and knowing how much you’re getting is important because it can backfire. In 2022, researchers in Ekwulobia tested five popular energy drink brands sold across Nigeria, providing real data on caffeine levels to guide your choice.

Caffeine sharpens focus and fights fatigue, but too much can lead to insomnia, heart palpitations, headaches, and anxiety. With the hectic Nigerian lifestyle, it’s essential to pick energy drinks wisely and know your limits.

1. Power Horse

Power Horse energy drink has the highest caffeine content in Nigeria. It tops the list with 1,135 mg/L—about 80 mg per 250 mL can, similar to a cup of coffee.

Heavy labourers, truck drivers, farmers or anyone with heavy jobs can take power horse, but watch your intake to avoid jitters or sleep issues, or take it early in the day to avoid nighttime restlessness. A can at Bottle King costs ₦1,450 while a case containing 24 cans costs ₦31,100.

2. Predator

Predator comes second with 721 mg/L. That translates to roughly 86 mg per 400 mL can. It is refreshing and tasty, perfect for long commutes and hard labours, but pace yourself. Anything more than a bottle could cause your nervous system to crash out. A pack containing 12 bottles at PAVI Marketplace costs ₦4,700.

3. Fearless

Fearless comes in third with 545 mg/L (about 114 mg per 500 mL can), Fearless sits in the mid-range, offering a solid boost for gym sessions or quick errands. Its mild citrus flavour makes it easy to sip over time, but avoid it close to bedtime. It energises but is gentler than most brands listed. You can get a pack containing 12 bottles at House Food Africa at the price of ₦5,750.

4. Climax

At ~76 mg per 250 mL can, brewed by Nigerian Breweries, Climax strikes a balance between carbonation and caffeine for a gentle energy boost during midday without going overboard. At ₦5,500 per pack, it’s a no-fuss option when you need light energy without extra sugar. You can get it at Pavi Marketplace .

5. Bullet

Caffeine: ~69 mg per 250 mL/can Bullet is the mildest of the lot, with a smooth, unobtrusive taste. It’s great for first-time energy drink users or quick bursts of focus for light tasks like market runs or early morning email checks. A pack containing 24 bottles costs ₦7,000 at Drink Allotters .

Here are important things to note: Don’t mix with alcohol. It masks intoxication and raises health risks. To avoid sleeplessness, don’t drink energy drinks at least six hours before bedtime. Also, listen to your body, if you’re jittery, feel heart palpitations, have headaches, or can't sleep, cut back immediately. Caffeine is diuretic, so drink plenty of water to keep your body hydrated for sustained energy without the crash.

For comparison, Red Bull (imported) carries approximately 80 mg per 250 mL, and Monster has about 160 mg per 440 mL. While imports tend to have consistent caffeine levels, local brands deliver similar or higher amounts at lower cost and in sizes that suit Nigerian consumers.

Healthy Alternatives

When you need a gentler, nutrient-packed lift, try these local options:

1. Green Tea

Rich in antioxidants and with about 30 mg of caffeine per cup, green tea offers steady alertness without the spike. It is widely sold in supermarkets and local shops. Add honey or lemon for flavour.

2. Ginger & Lemon Infusion

Boil fresh ginger slices with lemon juice—this drink boosts circulation and focus, with zero added sugar and natural anti-inflammatory benefits.

3. Zobo Drink (Hibiscus Tea)

Made from dried hibiscus petals, zobo is tangy, caffeine-free and packed with vitamin C. Brew at home or buy from online or roadside vendors. It is best served chilled for a refreshing taste and boost.

4. Kunu (Millet Drink)