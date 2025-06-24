Depending on location and supplier, cooking gas costs between ₦1,000 and ₦1,250 per kg (kilogram). The average family of four in Nigeria can spend about ₦20,000 or more monthly on cooking gas. Beyond saving money, efficient gas use trims your household budget and reduces refill frequency. These five practical tips will make your gas last longer, which in turn saves cooking gas costs.

1. Ensure you buy Gas from trusted vendors who refill the correct quantity

Have you ever refilled your gas cylinder only to be surprised at how quickly it finished? That could be due to many factors, especially dubious vendors. To avoid this frustrating scenario, always purchase your cooking gas from reputable LPG suppliers – ideally, a recognised gas station that guarantees you get the exact weight of gas you pay for. To double-check, use a simple gas level indicator. This Universal Magnetic Gas Gauge is a sleek, self-adhesive gauge that sticks to any steel gas cylinder and shows real-time updates on your gas levels.

No batteries or tools are required; just peel, stick, and watch the coloured indicator rise as you fill and drop as you use it. It's an invaluable tool for knowing when your gas is running low, catching dishonest vendors trying to shortchange you, and ensuring you get what you pay for. This way, you can plan timely refills at trusted stations. Price: ₦1,400. Where to Buy: Ctytechnologies .

2. Check for Leaks & Monitor Cylinder Consumption

Every drip from a hidden gas leak is naira down the drain and a potential safety risk. Use a metered gas regulator and leak detector to track cylinder weight so you can spot problems early. This smart kitchen tool has a gas regulator that automatically shuts off the gas if there's a leak to prevent wastage and scary fire accidents. Gas Regulator and Leak Detector The best part is that the gauge shows you exactly how much gas you have left. This will be helpful if your gas has disappointed you mid-meal preparation.

Price: ₦8,500. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia . You can also check for leaks yourself with these few steps: Mix dish soap and water in a spray bottle.

With the stove off and regulator closed, spray all connections (cylinder valve, hose ends, regulator joint).

Look for steady bubbles—if you see them, tighten fittings or replace faulty hoses immediately.

3. Clean Burners & Ensure a Blue Flame

A clean burner head produces a clear blue flame, which is proof that your gas burns efficiently and entirely to save you gas and ensure your safety. Yellow or orange tips indicate clogged holes, sooty buildup, or air–gas mixture issues, all of which waste fuel and pose danger. If your gas burner head produces a yellow or orange flame, it’s time to change it and get a new one to avoid wasting your cooking gas. Price: ₦4,800. Where to Buy: Shop Konga . Proper maintenance improves your burner head’s lifespan. Every week, wipe burner heads with a damp cloth to remove surface dust and food particles. For a deep clean, remove burner caps and soak in warm soapy water for 15–20 minutes, use a soft-bristle brush or a toothpick to clear individual holes, then rinse, dry completely, and reassemble.

4. Compare Gas vs. Electric Cooking Costs

Compare gas vs electric cooking costs based on your household number, quantity of meals you make daily and how frequently you cook. In many regions, electricity can be more economical than LPG. Here’s a simple way to find out which option is better: Review your latest power bill for the kWh rate (e.g., ₦209.50/kWh).

Calculate electric hotplate usage: 1.2 kW × cooking hours.

Multiply by rate for total cost.

Compare to LPG cost per cooking hour: 1 kg LPG ≈ 13 kWh at ₦1,200/kg → ₦2,723.5/kWh. If your electricity rate falls way below the digit provided or your gas cost, consider switching to an electric cooker. Also, if you don’t use a prepaid meter, an electric or induction cooker is the best alternative to cooking gas. Electric Cookers & Induction Cooktops

Consider an electric cooker or an induction hob in areas with stable power. These appliances often have built-in safety features and precise temperature controls. Price: ₦55,000. Where to Buy ZitMall .

5. Use a Pressure Cooker for Fast, Efficient Cooking

Cooking under pressure is one of the oldest and most reliable tricks for reducing cooking time and gas cost. A good-quality pressure cooker can reduce cooking time by 50–70%, locking in steam and nutrients while using less gas than open-pot methods.

Anchor Pressure Cooker

Price: ₦34,000. Where to buy: Zit Mall You can also use an electric pressure cooker as an alternative if you have a stable source of electricity .

Maxi 6L Electric Pressure Cooker

Price: ₦79,000. Where to Buy: BlueBreeze Store .

6. Batch Cook and Multi-Task to Save Gas

Cooking all your food at once saves gas costs significantly. To take this a step further, plan overlapping recipes like stew, soup, and veggies, and use a steamer insert to prepare multiple dishes in one go. An example is the 3-in-1 steamer pot. Imagine cooking beans, boiling plantain, and steaming meat at the same time. This is a genius hack that reduces effort as well. Price: ₦55,000. Where to Buy: Shop Ankara Fashion Gallery .

7. Match Pot Size, Use Lids, and Trap Heat

Flames that extend beyond the bottom of your pot are not only wasted energy but also a safety hazard. Match the pot bottom to the burner and keep a tight-fitting lid on top to trap heat where it belongs—inside the food. Lids reduce cooking time by preventing steam escape. The type of cookware you use also matters. Choose heavy-base cookware (stainless steel or cast iron) that holds heat longer once you switch off the flame. Price: ₦330,000. Where to Buy: Thrift Household .