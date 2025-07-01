Men’s Kaftan Designs 2025: Modern Hausa and Yoruba Styles

I believe a kaftan is one of the best outfits a man can wear and look good in. There’s just a way it makes men look put together, clean, refined, and right in that sweet spot between overdressed and underwhelming. If you’re looking for what to wear to a casual brunch, a family function, or a proper Yoruba owambe , a well-sewn kaftan is the answer.

What is a Kaftan?

The kaftan dates back to ancient Mesopotamia, but over the years, it’s been adopted and reinterpreted across many cultures, especially in West Africa. In Nigeria, the kaftan has become common in men’s traditional fashion, particularly among the Yoruba and Hausa people. It’s a tunic (either sewn as short or long) that is usually paired with matching trousers, sometimes styled with embroidery, buttons, or a cap, depending on the occasion. If you’ve been seeing great kaftan designs all over the internet and want to sew one for yourself, look no further than this lookbook of the best men’s kaftan designs for 2025 that you can show your tailor.

1. The Long Kaftan

This is your classic, traditional-style kaftan. It usually goes down to the ankles, sometimes even slightly brushing the tops of the shoes. It’s a go-to for weddings, naming ceremonies, and religious celebrations. Any event that calls for a bit of elegance and culture. Long kaftans often come in rich, bold colours like navy, white, deep green, or burgundy, and you’ll usually find some form of embroidery on the neckline or chest to add more design.

It’s also the preferred style for older men or anyone who wants to command presence. You don’t wear this and go unnoticed.

2. The Short Kaftan

If you want something more laid-back but still clean, the short kaftan is your guy. This version usually stops at the thighs or slightly above the knees. It’s perfect for daily outings, a casual dinner, or even Friday mosque or church service on Sunday.

The beauty of the short kaftan is its versatility. You can dress it up with loafers or tone it down with sandals. Some styles have modern touches like hidden zips, side pockets, or rounded hems.

3. The Senator Style

You’ve probably seen this one on politicians, groomsmen, and pretty much every guy who likes to look like he owns at least two companies. The senator style is a sleek, minimal, and modern type of kaftan. It usually has no embroidery, just clean tailoring, straight lines, and a sharp silhouette.

Colours are usually muted tones like black, grey, beige, forest green, and the cut is often fitted, so it sits nicely on the shoulders and tapers slightly at the waist. It’s a smart choice for corporate events, pre-wedding shoots, or family introductions.

4. Kaftan with Embroidery (Yoruba-Inspired)

Yoruba men don’t play when it comes to style, and you can always trust them to spice things up with embroidery. This kaftan style usually has designs stitched into the chest, neckline, or cuffs, often using threads in gold, silver, or matching tones.

For weddings, engagements, or special occasions, embroidery adds that extra royal feel to an otherwise simple outfit. If you’re a groom or part of the groom’s squad, this is the direction to lean towards.

5. Babban Riga Style (Hausa Traditional)

This one’s a full cultural serve. The Babban Riga is a traditional outfit Hausa men wear, especially in the North. It includes a flowing outer gown worn over a long kaftan, usually paired with a beautifully embroidered cap known as the hula.

It’s majestic, layered, and speaks of heritage and respect. You’ll mostly see it during Eid celebrations, turbaning ceremonies, or when a Northern chief is in attendance. It’s not something you casually throw on because this is a look with weight, history, and pride.

6. Contemporary Kaftans

Welcome to 2025, where fashion is fluid and creativity has no rules. This is where modern Nigerian designers shine by combining classic kaftan silhouettes with bold prints, colour-blocking, zippered necklines, and Mandarin collars.

Designs with two-tone colours, kaftans with leather accents, asymmetric cuts, or even Ankara-lined slits are some examples. These kaftans work great for photoshoots, creative industry events, or men who like to stand out.