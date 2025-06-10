All The TikTok Beauty Trends Everyone Is Trying This June 

Every new month, it seems like there’s always a new batch of beauty trends on TikTok. I’ve witnessed the snail mucin obsession, the “glazed donut” skin craze, the burgundy takeover of 2024, and so many more. While I know trends come and go, there’s something genuinely exciting about watching one slowly build momentum until it’s everywhere.

As of writing this, we’re calf-deep in June 2025. Summer has officially arrived, and TikTok is buzzing. From fashion to fragrance, here are the beauty trends you’re going to be seeing everywhere this season.

1. Butter Yellow is the Colour of the Summer

Last year, burgundy ruled both runways and wardrobes. This year, TikTok has collectively decided that we’re doing butter yellow. It’s a soft colour, and basically the clothing equivalent of golden hour.

As always, pastel colours make a strong comeback in summer, but butter yellow feels particularly fresh, like someone blended sunshine with luxury. Some of our fave Nigerian brands are already in on it. Shop Bawsty, Kai Collective, Rendoll, and Studio Bonnitta have introduced gorgeous butter-yellow pieces that flatter every skin tone.

From body-hugging dresses to flowy co-ords, this is the colour that’ll dominate holiday pics and rooftop brunches.

2. The Return of the Bandage Dress

Yes, really. The bandage dress is back. The iconic bandage dress is a body-hugging, curve-defining dress that was a party essential of the late ’90s and early 2000s, and it is making a full-blown comeback in 2025. Made with thick, stretchy material and sewn in panels to contour your body like shapewear, the bandage dress gives you the ultimate snatched look.

House of CB Pink Icing Mini Bandage Dress

Our mums, older siblings, and cousins probably wore a version of this to the club in the ‘90s, and now you can too with updated cuts and bold colours. This resurgence feels like a mini ’90s renaissance, and honestly, I’m here for it. Price: $65.99 - $66.99. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

READ ALSO: The 7 Best Pink Gifts for Your Soft Girl Era

3. 90s Hairstyles Are Everywhere

You know those hairstyles that were on posters plastered in hair salons years ago…. they’re trending again. TikTok has collectively decided it’s time to raid our childhood memory boxes. Classic ’90s hairstyles are all over the app, from patewo and ”heavenly king” braids, to zigzag parts and high ponytails with front swoops and butterfly clips.

A major trendsetter here is none other than Tems, our Afrobeat queen, who has been rocking braided updos and chic vintage hairstyles. Expect to see them all summer.

4. Bussdown Braids

We’ve gone from box braids to knotless braids, and now bussdown braids are all the rave. These are similar to knotless braids in technique, but instead of the usual synthetic extensions, they’re made with human hair extensions or high-quality fibre extensions. As a result, you’ll get silky straight luxurious braids that don’t tangle or puff up.

They lie flatter, feel lighter, and photograph beautifully. You’ll need about 4-5 packs for a full head (or more if you’re aiming for a super full, waist-length look). Just keep in mind that not every stylist can handle these extensions, so make sure you go to an experienced braider.



You can shop quality extensions from Extensions by Fort at ₦7,200 per pack. They come in 22 colours, are pre-stretched, and don’t require hot water.

5. Tropical Fragrances Are Back in Season

TikTokers are ditching their musky, woody scents for tropical fruity perfumes that feel like bottled sunshine. And one fruit in particular is stealing the show, mango.

Here are two scents that are blowing up right now: Lattafa Yara Tous This is hands down the most budget-friendly mango perfume that doesn’t smell like a sticky fruit basket. Mango is the star here, joined by coconut, vanilla, and jasmine.

Lattafa Yara Tous

It’s delicious, but in a grown-up, flirty kind of way. It lasts for about seven hours, which is impressive for the price point. Price: 28,000. Where To Buy: Shop The Scent Store . Notes: Mango, Coconut, Passionfruit, Jasmine, Orange Blossom, Vanilla, Musk, Cashmeran. Ophidian Mango Bliss If Yara Tous is your beach day scent, Mango Bliss is what you wear to dinner afterwards. It’s still mango-heavy, but layered with berries, oud, and amber to give it a richer, more sophisticated feel. Price: 42,000. Where To Buy: Shop Perfumes For Less . Notes: Mango, Lemon, Red Berries, Jasmine, Oud, Musk, Amber.

6. Salmon Sperm

Salmon sperm, or more accurately, Polydeoxyribonucleotide (PDRN), is the latest trendy skincare ingredient sweeping TikTok. Derived from salmon DNA, it’s prized for its regenerative, anti-inflammatory, and collagen-boosting properties. It’s great for those with acne scars, texture, or sensitive skin, PDRN is already a staple in South Korea and has just begun gaining traction globally.

Here are two PDRN serums everyone’s talking about: Medicube PDRN Pink Peptide Serum A serum packed with rose-PDRN, niacinamide, five types of peptides, and holy basil extract to hydrate, reduce redness, and even out skin texture.

Medicube - PDRN Pink Peptide Serum 30ml

It’s especially good for smoothing out fine lines, enlarged pores, and acne scars, plus it looks adorable on your shelf. Price: 17,517. Where To Buy: Shop Buy Better . Heveblue Salmon Caring Centella Ampoule If you have sensitive skin, try this calming ampoule. It swaps out water for a mix of centella, madecassoside, and portulaca water to soothe redness and irritation, while still delivering that PDRN goodness. It’s perfect for reactive skin types or anyone trying to strengthen their skin barrier after harsh treatments or flare-ups. Price: $28.70. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .