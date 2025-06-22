When it comes to Pride Month, we celebrate it from the outfits we put together to the glitter on our cheeks and the colour on our nails.
While a manicure might seem like a small detail, it’s one of the most expressive ways to show support and solidarity, especially for those who see beauty and grooming as an extension of their identity.
Pride Month, celebrated every June, commemorates the 1969 Stonewall Uprising, a pivotal moment in the LGBTQ+ rights movement. It’s a month dedicated not just to celebration, but also remembrance, resistance, and visibility. For many queer people and allies, it’s about honouring how far we’ve come and recognising how far we still have to go.
In this spirit, most people turn to fashion and makeup as a way to make bold statements, start conversations, and showcase joy. That explains why Nail art has become a powerful canvas this month, with rainbow motifs, affirming slogans, and queer-coded symbols making their way to fingertips around the world.
If you’re looking for nail art inspiration this June, here are some Pride-themed ideas that are colourful, expressive, and easy to customise.
1. Classic Rainbow Stripes
You can’t go wrong with the Pride rainbow because it’s iconic, instantly recognisable, and genuinely joyful.
Designs with bold horizontal stripes across each nail, or assign one colour per finger for a simplified rainbow look. For a cleaner finish, go for press-ons or gel polish to make the colours pop.
2. Trans Flag-Inspired Pastels
Not every Pride manicure needs to be loud. Sometimes soft pastels inspired by the Trans Pride flag (baby blue, soft pink, and white) can be as powerful.
This nail design looks elegant but is still rooted in visibility and support. You can alternate the colours, do French tips, or even ombré them together for a dreamy finish.
3. Love Is Love Lettering
Minimalist nail art is having a moment, and what better way to embrace it than by spelling out affirming phrases across your nails?
Words like “LOVE”, “PRIDE”, or “QUEER JOY” can be painted letter by letter across each finger. Keep your base neutral and write your message with a fine nail brush or stickers.
4. Queer Flag Colour Combos
Different identities have different pride flags, making Pride so special. If you identify as bisexual (pink, purple, blue), non-binary (yellow, white, purple, black), or pansexual (pink, yellow, blue), your nails can be tailored to represent you specifically. You can go literal with stripes or abstract with wavy colour blocks and negative space.
If you want something personal, this nail design gets compliments like “I love your nails.”
5. Glitter and Holographic Details
What’s a celebration without sparkle? If you go full disco ball or add a hint of holographic shimmer, glittery nails are the perfect nail art for Pride events and parties.
Top up your glitter with a translucent base for a jelly effect or add it to coloured polish for more drama.
6. Tiny Icons and Symbols
Hearts, rainbows, peace signs, pronouns, even pink triangles - these tiny, thoughtful touches can make your manicure feel uniquely yours. Invest in nail stickers or decals if you’re not great with freehand designs.
They’re affordable and easy to apply, and so many queer-themed designs are available online. Just apply a clear topcoat over the stickers to prevent them from peeling and to make them last longer.
7. Nude Nails with a Pride Touch
Just because it’s Pride month doesn’t mean you must go berserk with colours. You can still join in with subtle nods if you’re more of a neutral nail lover.
A nude base with a single rainbow heart, a tiny flag on one accent nail, or a glittery tip can keep your nails workplace-friendly while still feeling connected to Pride.
Why Pride Nails Matter
For many in the LGBTQ+ community, especially those in less accepting environments, nail art becomes an act of quiet rebellion or open celebration.
It’s a reminder of identity that doesn’t need explanation. If you’re attending a parade in London, celebrating from Lagos, or just posting your set on Instagram, your nails can speak volumes, and that’s the beauty of beauty. So, paint your nails this June. Make them as bold or as soft as you want. Let them be a mirror of your joy, your support, your identity.