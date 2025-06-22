When it comes to Pride Month , we celebrate it from the outfits we put together to the glitter on our cheeks and the colour on our nails.

While a manicure might seem like a small detail, it’s one of the most expressive ways to show support and solidarity, especially for those who see beauty and grooming as an extension of their identity.

Pride Month, celebrated every June, commemorates the 1969 Stonewall Uprising, a pivotal moment in the LGBTQ+ rights movement. It’s a month dedicated not just to celebration, but also remembrance, resistance, and visibility. For many queer people and allies, it’s about honouring how far we’ve come and recognising how far we still have to go.

In this spirit, most people turn to fashion and makeup as a way to make bold statements, start conversations, and showcase joy. That explains why Nail art has become a powerful canvas this month, with rainbow motifs, affirming slogans, and queer-coded symbols making their way to fingertips around the world.

If you’re looking for nail art inspiration this June, here are some Pride-themed ideas that are colourful, expressive, and easy to customise.