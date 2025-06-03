7 Best Markets to Buy Owambe Ankara & African Prints in Nigeria

If you're getting ready for an Owambe celebration , a wedding, naming ceremony, funeral, or celebratory event, and you’re looking to go in a fabulous Ankara dress, then you already get the assignment. In Nigeria, you cannot attend an event without looking the part. From the elaborate beading on the gele to the stoned wrapper and regal buba, what you wear is not just fashion. It's a whole cultural presentation, and ankara is always the main character. Whether you are shopping for your aso-ebi or planning to sew something marvellous and worthy of memory, knowing where to shop for quality Ankara and African prints is half the task. From Lagos to Ibadan to Aba, and down to Kano, Nigeria is endowed with markets full of fabric, overflowing with colour, imagination, and art. But which among them is worth your time and money? Before discussing the top markets, here's why Ankara remains the unbeaten king of Nigerian fashion .

Why Ankara Is a Staple Fashion in 2025

In 2025, Ankara is not only a trend. It's a declaration of timelessness, identity, class, and confidence. It's not what you're wearing; it's how you wear it. Those bold colours, symbolic prints, and sumptuous textures tell us something about your crew, your taste, your occasion, and sometimes even whether you're single or coupled up (yes, we notice that coordinated couple look). Ankara is more than "traditional wear." It now treads the fine line between heritage and high fashion, hitting international runways, red carpets, and even global fashion weeks. As the world gets digital and monotonous, Ankara gives Nigerians a bold way of standing out. It's loud in the most wonderful sense of the word, mouthing something familiar without ever saying the word “HOME.” From high-slitted gowns to wide-legged trousers, corset tops to maxi dresses, Ankara fashion is pliable to your imagination. Any tailor becomes an artist, and any attire a work of art. Your attire can go viral from a shoot you hardly survived. There is something about the confidence you get from absolutely nailing an Ankara fit. You walk into a hall, and it's giving elegance, respect, and "who is she?" energy. That is why Ankara isn't only trending; it's needed, especially in a country where fashion is an unofficial competition on every corner. Now that we’ve cleared that up, here are the top 7 markets in Nigeria to shop for show-stopping Ankara and African prints that will make heads turn at your next Owambe.

1. Oshodi Market, Lagos

Oshodi Market is one of Lagos's busiest textile shopping markets. It's renowned for its extensive selection of textiles and is, therefore, a retail and wholesale buyers' go-to destination. From vibrant Ankara prints to subtle African prints, Oshodi offers a variety of designs to cater to diverse needs.

2. Balogun Market, Lagos Island

Situated in the heart of Lagos Island, Balogun Market is a huge market covering numerous streets. It's famous for boasting an awe-inspiring selection of fabrics and is a leading place to source material for traditional clothing. The vibrant environment at the market ensures buyers are surrounded by a range of shades and designs.

3. Gbagi Market, Ibadan

As the largest textile market in Nigeria, the Gbagi Market in Ibadan is a paradise for textile enthusiasts. Its open layout can accommodate numerous vendors of an extensive range of Ankara and African prints. The price affordability and diversity defining the market make it a favourite among residents and visitors.

4. Onitsha Main Market, Anambra State

Onitsha Main Market is one of West Africa's largest and most populous and one of the best places to find African prints. From vibrant Ankara to timeless lace, brocade, and authentic Igbo handlooms, there’s something for fashion and culture enthusiasts here. If you're preparing for a wedding, burial, or church Thanksgiving, you are guaranteed to find standout fabrics waiting for you.

5. Kurmi Market, Kano

Kurmi Market, Kano, is one of Nigeria's oldest and most renowned trading centres. It's especially famous for Northern Nigerian fabrics, such as Aso Oke, and handwoven cloths with deep cultural significance. If you'd like to shop where fashion and heritage intersect, this market is a treasure trove.

6. Wuse Market, Abuja

For the people who live in the capital city, Wuse Market is the place to shop for fabrics. The market has a variety of textiles to cater to the fashion needs of Abuja's residents. Due to its location and versatility, shopping for materials for traditional wear is convenient.

7. Aba Market, Abia State

The Aba Market in Abia State is renowned for its textile business, which is also referred to as the "Japan of Africa" due to its large production. The market boasts a great variety of Ankara and African prints, which are locally produced, encouraging local craftsmanship and allowing buyers the choice of authentic fabric.

Online Stores to Buy Ankara & African Prints in Nigeria

Not everyone has the time or means to go shopping at physical markets, and that's where online websites come in. These reliable websites allow easy browsing and purchasing of good Ankara and African prints anywhere in Nigeria.

1. Jumia

As one of Nigeria's largest e-commerce platforms, Jumia stocks a wide range of Ankara materials, from vibrant, traditional prints to sleek, contemporary designs. They also offer ready-to-wear Ankara clothing and accessories, with delivery available nationwide. Price: ₦24,000, Where To Buy: Shop Jumia .

2. Konga

Another high-end online marketplace in Nigeria, Konga, is ideal for discovering fabric packs at reasonable prices. It has daily offers and flash sales, so it's the best place to go for a budget-friendly bulk fabric shopping experience. Price: ₦29,500, Where To Buy Hollandaise Ankara: Shop Konga .

3. Fabric Flair Africa

Fabric Flair Africa is the destination if you need carefully selected, high-quality African prints. The brand specialises in fashion-forward, high-quality Ankara selection with rich textures and vibrant colours. They are perfect for fashion designers or anyone seeking unique fabric without the hassle of visiting the market. Price: ₦15,000, Where to Buy: Shop Fabric Flair Africa

These sites save you time, provide easy comparison, and offer access to real Nigerian fabrics sent directly to your doorstep.