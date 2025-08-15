9 Low-Sugar Fruits You Can Eat Every Day Without Spiking Your Blood Sugar

We always hear about how we should all be eating more fruits, but a lot of us are guilty of favouring other tasty foods and snacks over fruits. Fruits are rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fibre, all of which help our bodies function at their best.

In recent years, many people have switched to non-sugar sweeteners. While short-term studies show they may help reduce calorie intake and slightly lower body weight when combined with healthy eating , the World Health Organization (WHO) states that there’s no clear proof that they help with long-term weight control, and the evidence on other long-term health effects is mixed.

Essentially, it’s better to eat naturally low-sugar fruits and whole foods than to rely heavily on both sugar and sugar alternatives . This way, you still get a hint of sweetness, but along with fibre, vitamins , minerals, and antioxidants that benefit your body in the long run. Fruits are also a way to satisfy your sweet tooth without relying on chocolate bars , biscuits, or overly processed snacks. Although not all fruits are the same when it comes to sugar content. Some, like bananas, grapes, and mangoes, are naturally much higher in sugar, while others aren’t. If you’re managing your blood sugar, trying to lose weight, or simply keeping your sugar intake in check, it’s worth knowing the difference.

What does “natural sugar per cup” mean?

This is the amount of naturally occurring sugar in one cup or standard serving of the fruit. Unlike refined sugar, natural sugar comes bundled with fibre, water, and nutrients, which means your body digests it more slowly and evenly.



That’s why eating an orange is better for your body than drinking a glass of orange juice. Here are nine low-sugar fruits you can enjoy daily.

1. Lemons and Limes - 1g of sugar per fruit

If fruits had a “least sweet” award, lemons and limes would win hands down. With just 1 gram of sugar each, they’re sour fruits that slap immediately when you take them. They contain vitamin C , which helps to protect cells from damage, supports the immune system, and aids collagen production for healthy skin. They also contain plant compounds like flavonoids, which may have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects.

Also, their acidity can enhance iron absorption from plant-based foods like spinach and beans, so they’re healthy companions for vegetarian and vegan diets. Price: ₦4,500 (1 kg). Where To Buy: Shop The Fruit Shopper . How to enjoy them: Add a squeeze to your morning water for a refreshing start.

Use in marinades for chicken or fish.

Mix into Greek yoghurt with a touch of honey for a healthy dessert.

2. Berries - 5–7g of sugar per cup

Berries, including strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries, are some of the most nutrient-dense fruits you can eat. Raspberries are the lowest in sugar at about 5 grams per cup, while strawberries and blackberries have around 7 grams. All three contain antioxidants that help protect your body from stress and inflammation.

Berries also contain fibre. Raspberries, in particular, contain 8 grams per cup, which is about a third of your daily needs. This helps regulate digestion, keep you full, and maintain steady blood sugar. Price: ₦6,500 (Strawberries). Where To Buy: Shop The Market Food Shop . How to enjoy them: Add to porridge or overnight oats for a colourful, antioxidant-rich breakfast.

Blend into smoothies for a natural sweetness boost.

Serve with Greek yoghurt for a simple, protein-packed snack.

3. Kiwi - 7g of sugar per fruit

Kiwis may be small, but they’re rich in vitamin C, even more than oranges. They also provide potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure, and fibre for digestive health. The combination of vitamin C and antioxidants can also help support skin elasticity and wound healing.

Kiwi contains an enzyme called actinidin, which may help improve protein digestion. Price: ₦9,500. Where To Buy: Shop The Market Food Shop . How to enjoy them: Slice and eat as is because the skin is edible and adds extra fibre.

Add it to fruit salads.

Pair with strawberries and a drizzle of lime juice for a refreshing dessert.

4. Avocado - 1g of sugar per fruit

Let the debate on whether avocado is a fruit end now because that big pit in the middle, which is the seed, is a clear giveaway that it’s a fruit. Avocados are extremely low in sugar and high in healthy monounsaturated fats, which are linked to heart health and reduced inflammation.

They are also rich in potassium, magnesium, and vitamin E, making them great for muscle function, skin health , and overall well-being. Price: ₦7,000 (Half Dozen). Where To Buy: Shop The Fruit Shopper . How to enjoy them: Spread on wholegrain toast with a sprinkle of salt and pepper

Dice into salads for creaminess.

5. Cranberries - 4g of sugar per cup

Fresh cranberries are tart and tangy with just 4 grams of sugar per cup. They’re popular amongst ladies because they help to prevent urinary tract infections thanks to proanthocyanidins, which are plant compounds that stop bacteria from sticking to the bladder wall. They’re also high in vitamin C and antioxidants. Price: ₦14,000. Where To Buy: Shop Organichaive . How to enjoy them: Add fresh cranberries to smoothies with sweeter fruits to balance the tartness.

Make a low-sugar cranberry sauce.

6. Oranges - 9.14g of sugar per 100g

Oranges are a classic go-to for vitamin C, but they also contain potassium, folate, and antioxidants like hesperidin, which may improve blood vessel health. Eating the whole fruit means you get fibre too, which slows sugar absorption.

Additionally, oranges have a high water content, helping with hydration, especially in hot weather. Price: ₦3,500 (Dozen). Where To Buy: Shop The Fruit Shopper .

7. Grapefruit - 6.89g of sugar per 100g

Grapefruits are a slightly bitter, lower-sugar citrus that’s high in vitamin C and vitamin A. They’ve also been linked to appetite control and improved cholesterol levels in some studies.

Grapefruit contains compounds that may enhance fat metabolism, but be cautious if you’re on certain medications, as they can interact with them. Price: ₦8,500 (per dozen). Where To Buy: Shop The Fruit Shopper . How to enjoy them: Eat fresh with a drizzle of honey if you prefer it sweeter.

Blend into juices with other fruits for a balanced taste.

8. Plums - 9.92g of sugar per 100g (about two plums)

Plums are juicy, sweet, and tart fruits that have a good dose of antioxidants like polyphenols that protect against cell damage. They’re a source of vitamin K, which is important for bone and blood health.

Plums and their dried version, prunes, can help with digestive regularity thanks to their natural sorbitol content. Price: ₦2,019 - ₦5,859. Where To Buy: Shop Price Pally .

9. Peaches - 8.39g of sugar per 100g

Soft, fragrant, and full of vitamins A and C, peaches are a low-sugar treat. They provide antioxidants like beta-carotene, which support eye and skin health.

They contain fibre, which helps balance blood sugar and supports gut health . Price: ₦20,000 (1 kg). Where To Buy: Shop The Market Food Shop . How to enjoy them: Add slices to yoghurt or porridge.

Grill for a caramelised, dessert-like flavour.

Blend into smoothies for a creamy, naturally sweet drink.

The U.S. Dietary Guidelines recommend around two cups of fruit daily, but it’s important to keep portion sizes in mind. One cup or one medium fruit (about the size of your fist) is a good rule of thumb. Fresh, frozen, or canned fruit without added sugar is always better than juice, which is higher in sugar and lower in fibre.