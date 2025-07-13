7 Must-Have Chocolate Treats in Nigeria for Chocolate Lovers.

Chocolate isn’t just a sweet treat—it’s a mood booster, a gift of love, and a little luxury in everyday life. Whatever challenge life throws, there’s nothing like unwrapping your favourite chocolate bar.
From creamy Cadbury Dairy Milk to artisanal local brands like Loom Craft Chocolate, a world of flavours is waiting to be explored. Whether you’re looking for affordable everyday snacks, premium gifts, or healthy dark chocolate options, this essay covers the best chocolates you can buy in Nigeria, plus where to find them.
1. Cadbury Dairy Milk — The Creamy Nigerian Favourite
Cadbury Dairy Milk is a household name in Nigeria, loved for its creamy texture and nostalgic taste. It’s affordable and widely available, and it comes in different varieties, like Whole Nut and Fruit & Nut.
With 30% cocoa solids and a perfectly balanced sweetness, it’s the go‑to for sharing at office meetings, treating yourself after a long day, baking, or small gifts. This chocolate is a reliable choice for any occasion.
Price: ₦4,000 Where to Buy: 24HoursMarket.
2. Ferrero Rocher — Luxury Hazelnut Treat
Ferrero Rocher turns every occasion into a celebration with gold-wrapped chocolates that scream luxury. Each piece has a crispy wafer, smooth hazelnut filling, and rich chocolate coating. It’s a top pick for Valentine’s Day, weddings, or corporate gifts. Though pricey, the elegant packaging and premium taste make it worth it.
Price: ₦37,200. Where to Buy: Supermart.
3. Loom Craft Chocolate
Made with locally grown cocoa in Nigeria, Loom Craft offers unique flavours like Spiced Black Coffee and Ginger Chocolate. Their bean-to-bar process ensures high quality, and their vegan options cater to health-conscious buyers. Supporting them means supporting local farmers, which means you’re helping grow Nigeria’s economy.
Price: ₦4,000. Where to Buy: Loom Craft.
4. Snickers—The Energy Booster
Snickers isn’t just chocolate—it’s a filling snack with peanuts, caramel, and nougat that provides protein and satisfaction. As an energy booster, it is great for long commutes, road trips, or a quick energy boost at work. It’s cheaper than premium brands but still delivers on taste.
Price: ₦1,425. Where to Buy: Supermart.
5. Dùne Chocolate – Best Dark Chocolate
As my favourite dark chocolate bar, Dune stands out for its affordability and premium taste. Its 77% dark chocolate is a great healthier option, and its festive packaging makes it ideal for Christmas hampers. It’s a perfect option for budget buyers and dark chocolate lovers.
Price: ₦1,030. Where to Buy: Supermart.
6. Hershey’s Kisses (Cherry Cordial Crème) - Unique & Premium Flavours
Hershey’s Cherry Kisses are a fun imported option if you love unique flavours. They add tangy cherry fondant to their classic milk chocolate shell. Each foil-wrapped kiss pops with flavour, perfect for movie nights or as a cheeky desk snack.
Price: ₦12,800. Where to Buy: Snackers Market.
7. Cadbury Whole Nut — Crunchy Milk Chocolate Craze
Cadbury Whole Nut takes Dairy Milk to the next level by adding whole roasted hazelnuts for a playful, crunch-filled bite. The perfect blend of smooth chocolate and nutty texture makes it addictive.
Price: ₦1,700. Where to Buy: 24HoursMarket.
Which Chocolate Will You Try?
Whether you’re gifting or treating yourself, these picks guarantee satisfaction and a good impression. There is a delightful array of choices, from the everyday comfort of Cadbury Dairy Milk to the luxurious indulgence of Ferrero Rocher and the locally made excellence of Loom Craft.
Beyond personal enjoyment, supporting local brands like Loom Craft not only introduces you to unique Nigerian-inspired flavours but also contributes directly to the livelihoods of local farmers and strengthens the economy.