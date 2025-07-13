7 Must-Have Chocolate Treats in Nigeria for Chocolate Lovers.

Chocolate isn’t just a sweet treat—it’s a mood booster, a gift of love, and a little luxury in everyday life. Whatever challenge life throws, there’s nothing like unwrapping your favourite chocolate bar . From creamy Cadbury Dairy Milk to artisanal local brands like Loom Craft Chocolate, a world of flavours is waiting to be explored. Whether you’re looking for affordable everyday snacks , premium gifts, or healthy dark chocolate options, this essay covers the best chocolates you can buy in Nigeria, plus where to find them.

1. Cadbury Dairy Milk — The Creamy Nigerian Favourite

Cadbury Dairy Milk is a household name in Nigeria, loved for its creamy texture and nostalgic taste. It’s affordable and widely available, and it comes in different varieties, like Whole Nut and Fruit & Nut. With 30% cocoa solids and a perfectly balanced sweetness, it’s the go‑to for sharing at office meetings, treating yourself after a long day, baking, or small gifts. This chocolate is a reliable choice for any occasion. Price: ₦4,000 Where to Buy: 24HoursMarket .

2. Ferrero Rocher — Luxury Hazelnut Treat

Ferrero Rocher turns every occasion into a celebration with gold-wrapped chocolates that scream luxury. Each piece has a crispy wafer, smooth hazelnut filling, and rich chocolate coating. It’s a top pick for Valentine’s Day, weddings, or corporate gifts. Though pricey, the elegant packaging and premium taste make it worth it. Price: ₦37,200. Where to Buy: Supermart .

3. Loom Craft Chocolate

Made with locally grown cocoa in Nigeria, Loom Craft offers unique flavours like Spiced Black Coffee and Ginger Chocolate. Their bean-to-bar process ensures high quality, and their vegan options cater to health-conscious buyers. Supporting them means supporting local farmers, which means you’re helping grow Nigeria’s economy. Price: ₦4,000. Where to Buy: Loom Craft .

4. Snickers—The Energy Booster

Snickers isn’t just chocolate—it’s a filling snack with peanuts, caramel, and nougat that provides protein and satisfaction. As an energy booster, it is great for long commutes, road trips, or a quick energy boost at work. It’s cheaper than premium brands but still delivers on taste. Price: ₦1,425. Where to Buy: Supermart .

5. Dùne Chocolate – Best Dark Chocolate

As my favourite dark chocolate bar, Dune stands out for its affordability and premium taste. Its 77% dark chocolate is a great healthier option, and its festive packaging makes it ideal for Christmas hampers. It’s a perfect option for budget buyers and dark chocolate lovers. Price: ₦1,030. Where to Buy: Supermart .

6. Hershey’s Kisses (Cherry Cordial Crème) - Unique & Premium Flavours

Hershey’s Cherry Kisses are a fun imported option if you love unique flavours. They add tangy cherry fondant to their classic milk chocolate shell. Each foil-wrapped kiss pops with flavour, perfect for movie nights or as a cheeky desk snack. Price: ₦12,800. Where to Buy: Snackers Market .

7. Cadbury Whole Nut — Crunchy Milk Chocolate Craze

Cadbury Whole Nut takes Dairy Milk to the next level by adding whole roasted hazelnuts for a playful, crunch-filled bite. The perfect blend of smooth chocolate and nutty texture makes it addictive. Price: ₦1,700. Where to Buy: 24HoursMarket .

READ ALSO: 7 Best Juicers in Nigeria That Squeeze Every Drop of Fruit .

Which Chocolate Will You Try?