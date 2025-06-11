9 of the Healthiest Fruits and Vegetables to Eat This Rainy Season

The rainy season brings much-needed relief from the sun's heat, but along with it comes dampness, cold, and an increase in “the flu” cases. With humidity on the rise and pathogens multiplying, it's more crucial than ever to boost your immune system. One of the easiest (and most delicious) ways to do this is by loading up on immune-boosting fruits and vegetables .

1. Oranges: Nature’s Vitamin C Powerhouse

Oranges top the list for a reason. A single medium orange delivers over 70 mg of vitamin C, more than 100% of your daily requirement. Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant that stimulates white blood cell production, reduces the severity and duration of colds, and protects cells from free-radical damage How to enjoy: Freshly peeled, juiced with a hint of ginger, or sliced into salads. Price: ₦3,000, Where To Buy: Shop 24 HOURS MARKET .

2. Pineapple: The Secret Weapon Against Catarrh

Pineapple is not only rich in vitamin C but also packed with bromelain, an enzyme known for its anti-inflammatory and mucolytic (mucus-breaking) properties. Bromelain helps break down mucus in the airways, reduce sinus irritation and post-nasal drip, and soothe sore throats How to enjoy: Cubed in fruit bowls, blended into smoothies with a dash of chilli pepper, or eaten fresh. Price: ₦1,450, Where To Buy: Shop Supermart Nigeria .

3. Pawpaw (Papaya)

Papaya is a tropical superfruit rich in vitamins A and C, as well as digestive enzymes like papain . Papaya boosts immunity, enhances digestion and nutrient absorption, and reduces throat and chest inflammation. How to enjoy: Fresh slices sprinkled with lime juice, or blended into a creamy papaya-ginger smoothie. Price: ₦2,500, Where To Buy: Shop Mile 12 Market .

4. Carrots: The Beta-Carotene Boost

Carrots are renowned for containing high levels of beta-carotene, a precursor to vitamin A. Vitamin A is essential for healthy mucous membranes (first line of defense against infection), supporting respiratory health, and boosting total immune function. How to enjoy: Grate raw into salads, steam with other vegetables, or juice with apple and beetroot. Price: ₦1,500, Where To Buy: Shop 24 HOURS MARKET .

5. Mangoes: The Rainy-Season Treat

Although commonly linked to the dry season, some mango varieties carry on into the early rains. Mangoes are rich in vitamins A and C, as well as dietary fiber. Their benefits include; Strengthen the skin and mucosal barriers

Promote healthy gut flora

Provide energy and hydration How to enjoy: Fresh mango cubes, blended into a smoothie, or added to salads for a sweet-spicy kick. Price: ₦850, Where To Buy: Shop Supermart Nigeria .

6. Spinach: The Iron-Rich Leafy Green

Spinach is called efo shoko in Nigeria [Nigerianfinder]

Spinach is a nutritional powerhouse rich in iron, folate, vitamin C, and antioxidants. During the rainy season, when iron-deficiency anaemia can sap your strength, spinach helps by improving oxygen transport in the blood, supporting immune cell proliferation, and fighting oxidative stress How to enjoy: Added in soups, blended into green smoothies with cucumber and mint, or sautéed with garlic and tomatoes. Price: ₦3,500, Where To Buy: Shop Supermart Nigeria .

7. Guava: The Under-Appreciated Immunity Booster

Guava contains more vitamin C per 100 g than oranges and provides other immune-boosting antioxidants, including vitamin A, potassium, and fiber. Key benefits include skin repair, improved gut health, and blood pressure management. How to enjoy: Slice with chili-lime seasoning, or juice and mix in just a hint of honey. Price: ₦550, Where To Buy: Shop Farmbox .

8. Ginger: The Zesty Anti-Infective Root

Technically a rhizome , ginger is an excellent addition to any rainy-season "fruit and veg" list for its powerful anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties. Ginger can: Relieve throat soreness and chest congestion

Stimulate circulation and chase away chills

Boost the uptake of vitamin C when added to fruit juices How to use: Grate over orange juice, add to hot tea with honey, or slice thinly over stir-fries. Price: ₦2,700, Where To Buy: Shop Supermart Nigeria .

9. Ugu (Fluted Pumpkin Leaves)

Ugu leaves are a Nigerian staple, particularly when the rains bring them into lush abundance. This leafy green is high in vitamins A, C, E, calcium, and iron. Health benefits include: Creating strong immune and antioxidant defenses

Maintaining healthy bones with calcium and vitamin K

Add bulk and nutrients to soups and stews How to enjoy: Chopped and added to classic Nigerian soups like edikang ikong, or sautéed lightly as a side dish. Price: ₦300, Where To Buy: Shop Supermart Nigeria .

How to Incorporate These Fruits and Veggies into Your Diet

Start your day with a glass of orange-pineapple juice spiked with ginger.

Grab a sliced guava or papaya from your market run.

Add ugu and spinach to your Egusi or vegetable soup to turbocharge its nutrient content.

Blend carrots, pawpaw, and a touch of mango for a creamy, immune-supporting shake.

Sip on ginger tea between meals to soothe your throat and improve circulation.

Why These Choices Work for the Rainy Season

Vitamins A and C are front-line defenders against viral infections.

Anti-inflammatory ginger and bromelain in pineapple ease the respiratory passages.

Papain in papaya and fiber in guavas and carrots keep your gut—and therefore your immunity—well-greased.

These vegetables and fruits thrive in Nigeria's markets during rainy months, guaranteeing freshness and affordability.