The Truth About Vitamin C & Glutathione Drips, According to an Esthetician

It feels like every time I scroll through Instagram these days, there’s yet another influencer hooked up to an IV drip, casually captioning it “Glow-up loading…” usually with #VitaminCDrip or #GlutathioneInfusion casually tagged underneath. IV infusions of antioxidants like Vitamin C and Glutathione have quietly become the new beauty obsession not just in Lagos, but across celebrity circles everywhere from Los Angeles to London. These IV infusions promise heaven and earth for brighter, clearer skin and an inside-out glow. They also claim to give faster and more rapid results than any serum or supplement ever could.

But are they really the future of skin brightening or just another expensive beauty and wellness flex with questionable science behind it? To get clarity, I spoke to a formally trained Lagos-based skincare therapist and esthetician, Kiki Melissa, who has not only studied this trend deeply but has actually tried it herself. And trust me, her insights are pure gold.

First off, what exactly are Vitamin C and Glutathione IV infusions?

“Vitamin C and glutathione are powerful antioxidants that play essential roles in skin health and overall wellness,” Kiki explains. “IV infusions of these antioxidants are marketed as a quick and effective way to brighten skin, boost immunity, and detoxify the body. The idea is that by bypassing the digestive system (i.e the gastrointestinal tract), and delivering these compounds directly into the bloodstream, your body can absorb them more efficiently.” But here’s where it gets interesting. Compared to oral supplements or topical skincare that have to work through digestion or the skin barrier, IV drips provide these nutrients directly into your bloodstream, theoretically allowing your body to absorb them more efficiently.

Antioxidants are your body’s natural defense system against oxidative stress, which is damage caused by free radicals. Free radicals are unstable molecules produced naturally by your body from metabolism, stress, pollution, UV exposure, and toxins. When free radicals accumulate, they cause oxidative damage to your skin, cells, and organs, accelerating aging, pigmentation, inflammation, and disease.

She further explains, “Antioxidants like vitamin C and glutathione neutralise these harmful free radicals, preventing cellular damage and keeping your body functioning optimally. They protect skin from aging, dullness, support collagen production for firm, youthful skin, reduce inflammation and hyperpigmentation, boost immune function, support detoxification and liver health, improve cellular repair and regeneration.”

The Beauty Benefits: Hype vs Reality

Vitamin C, Kiki tells me, is essential for collagen production, brightening pigmentation, boosting immunity, and speeding up wound healing. Meanwhile, glutathione is your liver’s MVP for detoxifying the body, supporting immunity, and reducing melanin (a substance that gives colour to the skin) production for gradual skin brightening.

But she’s quick to point out that while IV glutathione might give faster results for skin brightening, the effects are temporary. While some people might notice brighter, more even-toned skin after several weeks or months of consistent sessions, the results are temporary. Once you stop, your skin gradually returns to its natural state.

For people specifically looking for skin brightening, IV glutathione may be more effective than oral forms, but results are temporary. Once you stop, melanin production resumes. If you’re looking for a real, long-term glow, focus on a healthy, antioxidant-rich diet (fruits, veggies, whole foods), topical brightening, fading, and lightening ingredients ( vitamin C , kojic acid, alpha arbutin etc), topical resurfacing ingredients ( glycolic acid , retinol etc), professional treatments (chemical peels, microneedling, laser therapy etc), lifestyle habits ( hydration , sun protection , stress management).

Kiki Tried Vitamin C and Glutathione IV Infusions, Here’s What Happened

Kiki herself has undergone three sessions of medically supervised IV infusions which she called a Myers’ cocktail (a mix of vitamins and minerals) and a Vitamin C-Glutathione combination. And yes, she did notice some immediate changes. “I experienced improved mood, heightened mental clarity, digestive stimulation, increased energy, and enhanced stamina,” she shares. “Would I do it again? Possibly, but only once every six months. After each session, it was clear to me that I didn’t truly need the infusion, I was simply curious to test the hype.”

Are IV Drips Better Than Skincare or Supplements?

Not exactly. “Drips aren’t necessarily better, they’re just a different delivery method,” Kiki explains. “Topical skincare directly targets the surface of the skin. Ingredients like Vitamin C, alpha arbutin, and kojic acid have strong clinical backing for fading dark spots. Oral supplements are safer, more sustainable, and still effective, especially when combined with a nutritious diet.”

For the oral supplements (liquids, pills or powders), she explains that “your body absorbs what it needs at a natural pace. It’s safer, more sustainable, and still effective, especially when combined with a nutritious diet. Absorption is limited to what your intestines can handle. The rest is excreted through urine.”

And for the IV infusions, she says, “IV infusions deliver nutrients the fastest because this delivery method bypasses the digesting process.” But while they deliver nutrients faster, Kiki stresses that “100% bioavailability does not mean 100% usage by the body.” Anything the body doesn’t need gets flushed out.

“Unless you have a medical condition preventing proper absorption, food-derived, oral, and topical forms of Vitamin C and glutathione are more practical, effective, and sustainable for skin health.”

What About Safety?

Now here’s where things get dicey. “There’s an indisputably big difference between medically supervised IV infusions and those offered by beauty spas or wellness clinics,” Kiki warns. “Hospitals administer glutathione in therapeutic doses (300mg to 2,500mg) for conditions like liver disease or chemotherapy support. “Medically supervised IV infusions are regulated and done in a proper medical and sterile setting, with a nurse, doctor, or any other licensed medical professional monitoring your dosage, checking for risks, and making sure your body can actually handle the treatment.” She states.

But many beauty clinics use as high as 10,000mg or 20,000mg per session just for skin lightening.” She explains that these megadoses, especially when done multiple times per week, are particularly believed to bring about the skin “ lightening/whitening ” effect. What you might be risking if you’re given IV infusions at unsafe levels are allergic reactions like rashes, electrolyte imbalances, kidney stones, liver stress, low blood pressure, uneven skin tone, and sun sensitivity when administered improperly.

Kiki advises that “People considering IV glutathione for cosmetic reasons should be fully informed, cautious, and aware that more isn’t always better. If you’re going to do it, go where your health is prioritised, not just your money. A licensed medical provider should be involved, no exceptions!”

What Precautions Should Be Taken To Ensure Safety Before Getting Vitamin C-Glutathione IV Infusions?

If you’re considering IV glutathione or vitamin C infusions, please do it correctly and with real knowledge of what you’re putting into your body. Kiki advises to “First, talk to a doctor before you start. Not a spa, not an Instagram ad, an actual medical professional. They need to check if your liver, kidneys, or other health conditions could make this treatment unsafe for you. Just because it works for someone else doesn’t mean it’s right for you.”

Secondly, go to a proper medical facility, not just any beauty clinic offering “glow drips”. A trained professional should be administering it in a sterile environment. If they can’t explain exactly what’s in the drip, how it works, or what the risks are, that’s a red flag, RUN! Also, be mindful of the dose. More is not always better.

“Too much vitamin C can lead to kidney stones, and overloading on glutathione can mess with your natural melanin production. Your skin needs balance, not extremes. And lastly, manage your expectations. These infusions won’t work miracles, and they’re not a replacement for real skin care/health habits. If you’re not eating right, staying hydrated, and taking care of your skin daily, no amount of IV drips will give you lasting results. If you’re going to do it, do it responsibly. Your skin is a reflection of your overall health, treat it with care.”

Does Science Actually Back Up Vitamin C-Glutathione IV Infusion Skin Brightening Claims?

Not really. “There’s not enough solid clinical evidence to fully back up the skin-brightening claims,” Kiki says firmly. “Some small studies suggest glutathione might have a lightening effect, but the research is limited, inconsistent, and not FDA-approved for this purpose.” Most of the glowing results you see online? “Anecdotal experiences and marketing hype,” she adds. “Real skin transformation takes time, patience, and consistency.”

Do the Results Even Last?

Unfortunately, no. While some people might notice brighter, more even-toned skin after several weeks or months of consistent sessions, the results are temporary. Once you stop, your skin gradually returns to its natural state. “It’s like renting a glow instead of owning it,” Kiki joked. True skin health, she insists, comes from within through balanced nutrition, hydration, topical skincare, sun protection, and stress management will always outperform quick fixes in the long run.

Are Vitamin C and Glutathione IV Infusions Worth It?

IV Vitamin C and Glutathione infusions can give a short-term glow, especially if your body is deficient or stressed. But for long-term skin brightening? It’s not the miracle cure social media makes it out to be.