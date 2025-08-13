9 High-Protein Breakfast Foods to Keep You Full and Energized

There’s a common misconception in Nigeria that eating healthy is very expensive, but in actuality, it’s more about choices than budget. If you’re constantly filling your belly with shawarma , pizza, suya , and Coke, you might be spending more money and still feeling sluggish by 11 am. Swap those things out for whole foods like Greek yoghurt, oats , fruits, and you’ll be surprised at how satisfying and affordable eating right can be.

Let’s talk about protein, the actual MVP of breakfast . If you’re trying to build muscle or simply stay energised throughout the day, starting your morning with protein is important.

What Exactly Is Protein, and Why Should You Care For It?

Protein is one of the three major macronutrients your body needs to function (the other two being carbs and fat). It’s made up of amino acids, which are the building blocks of your body’s immune system. Your body uses protein to: Build and repair muscles.

Make enzymes and hormones.

Boost your immune system.

Keep you full and reduce cravings. If you’ve been feeling tired all the time, constantly catching colds, or even losing muscle mass, you might not be getting enough protein.

According to British Heart Health , most adults need around 0.75g of protein per kilo of body weight per day. That’s about 45g for women, and 55g for men. You can hit that just by tweaking your breakfast.

Check out these high-protein breakfast foods to keep you full and energized;

1. Greek Yoghurt (15–20g per serving)

Forget the sweetened supermarket yoghurt with loads of sugar and take Greek yoghurt that is thick, creamy, and satisfying. You can buy Greek yoghurts from any nearby supermarket around you because it’s more accessible than you think. You can enjoy it:

On its own. Price: ₦3,700. Where To Buy: Shop Fruity Life .

With berries and nuts. Price: ₦5,700 (Blueberry pack). Where To Buy: Shop Supermart . Price: ₦1,950 (Bambara nuts and coconut chops). Where To Buy: Shop Green Baskit .

Swirled into oats or smoothies. Price: ₦4,269. Where To Buy: Shop Price Pally . You can also add almonds, walnuts, or cashews to your Greek yoghurt for healthy fats, and you’re already halfway to a breakfast that keeps you full till lunch.

2. Kefir (10g per cup)

If you’re lactose-intolerant or looking for gut-friendly options, try kefir. It’s a fermented milk drink that’s rich in both protein and probiotics, which help balance your gut flora. Kefir is also on our list of probiotic-rich foods that will improve your digestion and clear your skin . Make it fun by turning it into a smoothie bowl: Blend kefir with fruits like bananas or mangoes. Price: ₦2,800. Where To Buy: Shop Probio Delight .

Add chia seeds (which contain omega-3s and fibre). Price: ₦1,229. Where To Buy: Shop PricePally

Top with sunflower seeds, almonds, and pumpkin seeds, all of which are protein-dense and rich in zinc, magnesium, and healthy fats. Price: ₦3,500. Where To Buy: Shop Nuts And Seeds .

3. Overnight Oats with Chia Seeds and Eggs on the Side

An easy breakfast, no stress, and prepped the night before? Count me in. Combine oats + milk + chia seeds + a drizzle of honey in a jar.

Price: ₦4,350 (Low-fat milk). Where To Buy: Shop Supermart . Price: ₦1,500 (Raw honey). Where To Buy: Shop Elsie Organics . Leave it in the fridge overnight, and add fruits in the morning. Chia seeds alone have about 5g of protein per tablespoon, and the oats provide complex carbs. Throw in boiled or scrambled eggs on the side and you’ve got a filling, balanced meal.

4. Greek Yoghurt Parfait

Did you know that you can buy or make that parfait you always ignore in the supermarket and online? Parfait is healthy and contains several toppings that make it more delicious. Get some Greek yoghurt and layer it with: Low-fat Greek yoghurt (10g of protein per 100g).

Chia seeds for omega-3s and fibre.

Granola for crunch and carbs. Price: ₦5,400 - ₦10,500. Where To Buy: Shop Kezia Foods .

Fruits like guava (high in fibre), bananas, apples, pears, and strawberries. It’s colourful, pretty, nutritious, and Instagram-worthy (if that matters to you).

5. Peanut Butter and Banana Toast

Peanut butter is packed with protein and healthy fats (about 8g of protein per 2 tablespoons). Spread it on whole grain toast and top with banana slices for a combo of protein, carbs, and potassium.

Always go for natural peanut butter with no added sugar or oil. Price: ₦1,780. Where To Buy: Shop Supermart .

6. Fish Pepper Soup

It might not be your typical breakfast, but hear me out. Fish pepper soup is hot, spicy, flavour-packed, and deeply nourishing. Catfish or tilapia are protein sources, and the spices (uziza, scent leaf, chilli) clear your sinuses and wake your body up.

It’s warm, hydrating, and honestly a vibe when the weather is rainy. It’s also easy and quick to make, unlike the breakfast below this. Price: ₦3,349. Where To Buy: Shop Price Pally .

7. Moi Moi with Egg and Fish

Making moi moi is not for the weak. From soaking and blending the beans to wrapping them in leaves or containers, it’s like a full-on project that you have to dedicate a whole morning to, but the reward is worth it.

Moi-moi is made from blended beans, and you can enrich it by adding boiled eggs or flaked mackerel or sardines. Price: ₦4,000. Where To Buy: Shop The Market Food Shop . You can also make a big batch, freeze portions, and microwave as needed over the week.

8. Akara and Pap (With a Twist)

Akara is made from deep-fried bean paste, and it’s already high in protein. Instead of pairing it with sugar-heavy pap, you can swap pap for oat pap (protein + fibre), and add a boiled egg on the side.

Enjoy it with sliced avocados for a healthy fat boost. Price: ₦1,979. Where To Buy: Shop Price Pally .

9. Boiled Eggs with Avocado and Sweet Potato

This is a clean, well-balanced breakfast. Two boiled eggs = 12g of protein, and they’re ready in minutes. Serve with sliced avocado (for fibre and heart-healthy fat) or roasted or boiled sweet potatoes (complex carbs that don’t spike your sugar levels). Price: from ₦539. Where To Buy: Shop Price Pally .